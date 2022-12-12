Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: People enjoy the beach during sunset in Jimbaran, Bali
People enjoy the beach during sunset in Bali, Indonesia, on Sept 2. Photo: Reuters/WILLY KURNIAWAN
world

Bali governor says new laws pose no risk to tourists

4 Comments
JAKARTA

Visitors to Bali will not be put at risk by Indonesia's newly ratified criminal code, the island's governor said, dismissing concerns that revised laws which include articles criminalizing sex outside marriage may scare away tourists from its shores.

Indonesia's parliament last week passed the controversial bill that also prohibits cohabitation between unmarried couples.

Seeking to reassure visitors, Bali Governor Wayan Koster in a statement noted the new laws, which come into affect in three years, could only be prosecuted if there was complaint by a parent, spouse or child.

Those who "visit or live in Bali would not need to worry with regard to the entry into force of the Indonesian Criminal Code", he said.

The governor said provisions in the criminal code on this issue had been altered from an earlier, stricter version so "would provide a better guarantee of everyone's privacy and comfortableness."

Bali's government would ensure "there will be no checking on marital status upon check-in at any tourism accommodation, such as hotels, villas, apartments, guest houses, lodges and spas," Wayan said.

Wayan also denied what he said were "hoax" reports of cancellations of flights and hotel room bookings, adding that data from travel agents, tour and accommodation operators, as well as airlines, showed the number of people set to visit Bali from December 2022 to March 2023 had increased.

Bali is the centre of tourism in Indonesia and the tourism association is targeting foreign arrivals on the predominately Hindu island to reach pre-pandemic levels of six million a year by 2025.

Decades in the making, legislators hailed the passage of the criminal code as a much-needed overhaul of a vestige of Dutch colonial rule. Officials say it aims to uphold "Indonesian values" in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.

But Maulana Yusran, deputy chief of Indonesia's tourism industry board, said last week the new code was "totally counter-productive" at a time when the economy and tourism were starting to recover from the pandemic.

The United Nations has also expressed concern over threats to civil liberties posed by the criminal code, which also includes laws that make it an offense to insult the president, the national flag and state institutions.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve well-being and healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

This is what happens when you "get into bed" with Islamists.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

could only be prosecuted if there was complaint by a parent, spouse or child.

Yeah sure.

Any cop/cops looking to make a quick buck can ask a couple to cough up otherwise they will 'produce' a complaint by a parent, spouse or child. It is easier to pay up than to get involved in legal problems in third world countries and this law just gives one more avenue to harass tourists.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

And any parent of a Balinese lady or man who isn't happy with their son or daughter (regardless of whether he/she is 20 or 30 or 40 years old) having a non-Balinese partner, could easily take advantage of this ridiculous new 'law'.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

If it’s the law, then it’s the law, governor can say what he wants but the moral police might have a different attitude. Personally I’d like 2 packets of gravel, three fist sized stones and the opportunity to have a front row seat watching a couple of sinners get the punishment that has been ordained by dog. Sinners, Sinners.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Police officer at your hotel room in Bali “are you married to her/him?”

“No”

police officer “please choose between 2 years in prison, or leave $250 in my hat”.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Places to Visit in Japan if You Can’t Go to Europe

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: European Art in Marunouchi

Savvy Tokyo