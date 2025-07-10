 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Bandits kill at least 70 security volunteers in Nigeria ambush

0 Comments
BAUCHI, Nigeria

Bandits killed at least 70 community security volunteers in an ambush in violence-ridden Plateau state in central Nigeria, residents and a volunteer leader said on Wednesday.

Volunteer leader Aliyu Baffa said the ambush occurred around 1 p.m. on Monday near the Kukawa and Bunyun communities in the Kanam district as hundreds of volunteers were heading to Madam Forest, a known hideout of heavily armed bandits.

Baffa said more than 70 volunteers were killed and that more bodies might be recovered. Over 60 were buried in Kukawa alone, he said by phone.

Musa Ibrahim, a resident of Bunyun, corroborated the incident, reporting that the bandits also killed 10 security volunteers in his community and burned down several houses.

The ambush underscored a surge in factional bloodshed, often involving Islamist militias or criminal gangs, across Africa's most populous country in recent months, with 2,266 people killed in the first half of 2025.

Plateau police could not be immediately reached for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “My Ex Wants To Reconnect”

Savvy Tokyo

Government Subsidies in Japan for Housing, Healthcare and Childcare

GaijinPot Blog

10 Summer Beach Day Trips Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Children’s Books That Celebrate Neurodiversity

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tanabata: Celebrating Japan’s Star-Crossed Lovers Festival

Savvy Tokyo

Kumagaya Fan Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Recipes

Kinbato: A Japanese Paloma Cocktail Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Karakoro Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Summer Home Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Beppu Hi no Umi Festival

GaijinPot Travel