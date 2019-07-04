Bangladesh court sentences 9 to death for '94 Hasina attack

In this May 30, 2019, photo, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaves the stage after delivering a speech at a session of the International Conference on "The Future of Asia", in Tokyo. A court in Bangladesh has sentenced nine opposition activists to death and 25 others to life in prison for an attack on a train carrying political leader Hasina 24 years ago. The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by Hasina’s archrival and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, rejected Wednesday, July 3’s verdict, calling it politically motivated.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

A court in Bangladesh has sentenced nine opposition activists to death and 25 others to life in prison for an attack on a train carrying political leader Sheikh Hasina 24 years ago.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by Hasina's archrival and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, rejected Wednesday's verdict, calling it politically motivated.

The attack injured scores of people though Hasina was unhurt.

The prosecution and local Awami League leaders voiced satisfaction the offenders had been convicted even after the completion of the trial took 24 years.

BNP's Pabna unit office secretary Jahirul Islam said all of the convicts are leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies.

