Bangladesh sentences 7 militants to death over cafe attack

A special anti-terrorism tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced seven members of a banned militant group to death Wednesday for their involvement in an attack on a Dhaka cafe that killed more than 20 people, mostly foreigners.
Judge Mojibur Rahman found the men from the Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh group guilty of various charges including planning the attack, making bombs and murder. An eighth defendant was acquitted.
Rahman announced the decision in front of a packed courtroom amid heavy security.
Five militants took hostages and opened fire on the Holey Artisan Bakery on July 1, 2016. Twenty hostages were killed, including 17 from Japan, Italy and India.
The five militants were killed by commandoes during a 12-hour standoff. Two security officials were killed.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina rejected it, saying the domestic group was behind it that the international group has no presence in the country.
The attack in the Muslim-majority nation followed several years of smaller attacks targeting scores of individuals deemed by extremists to be enemies of Islam, including secularists, writers, religious minorities, foreigners and activists.
The full verdict was not immediately available Wednesday, but the judge said the men acted against the sovereignty of the country and its constitution in executing the plan for such a big attack in which foreigners had been targeted and killed.
The defendants, who have maintained their innocence, can appeal the verdict.
Investigators found 21 people, including the five gunmen killed at the scene, were involved in the attack. In addition to the eight men who went on trial, eight other suspects were killed in security raids after the attack.
commanteer
"Militants" is a kind word for these spoiled rich-kid psychopaths. The attack was Charles Manson type stuff. I hope they are hung soon.
Jimizo
I don’t think psychopath is the right word or a helpful word.
There are many people who believe violence, to different degrees, is justified by their religion in certain circumstances and towards certain people.
Dismissing jihadis as psychopaths is unhelpful.
commanteer
These are psychopaths. Read the details, if you can stomach it.
Kentarogaijin
Good !!
Jimizo
Is every jihadi who blows up, maims or beheads people a psychopath?
commanteer
What is this? ISIS Day at JT? Suddenly beheading teenage girls is something we need to feel soft and fuzzy about? The downvotes are simply bizarre. They are not heroes to Bangladeshi people. Why are they to you?
These were wealthy kids with all the privileges life can afford, including education in Europe, nice cars and servants. Instead of using their privilege to help their fellow country people in one of the world's poorest nations, they decided to slaughter innocent men, women and teenagers, including Muslims, gutting them and letting them slowly bleed out.
They are the very definition of psychopaths. They have personally and with forethought committed unforgivable murders.
commanteer
How can you justify the torture and murder of teenage girls by using religion as an excuse?
Isthiezak
No-one is denying the fact that this was an unforgivable atrocity, but that isn’t the definition of psychopathy.
commanteer
Your point being? Why is the definition of psychopathy important to this case? Jimizo said the word is not right nor helpful? How is it harmful?
Jimizo
It’s harmful because Muslim majority and non-Muslim majority countries are dealing with Islamist terrorism across the world and simply dismissing it as psychopathy ( without in your case knowing or even caring what that word means ) isn’t helping.
Islamist terrorism cannot be simply dismissed as the acts of psychopaths. In my home country, the UK, we have had many Islamist atrocities and many more plots foiled. Are all of these people psychopaths, and if so, why is there a disproportionate number of psychopaths in this particular faith?
As I said, your use of psychopath is unhelpful and doesn’t help to talk honestly about the problem.
commanteer
I think you are fixated on a word rather than on the solution. I know full well what psychopath means, in informal use and in medical use. I could call them monsters, as well, but you would want to debate that point too?
You have offered no solution, not even sympathy for the victims. But you are concerned about the use of one word. Trust me, mate, I know far more about this case than you. Bangladesh hasn't had such an incident since then. Perhaps the continuing problems in the UK are because of obsessions over using words that don't upset anyone?
If you have a solution to this problem, by all means suggest it here. Otherwise, you are just sniping.
Isthiezak
No-one has the solution, but a good start would to be to try to understand the motives and causes for the radicalism. At what point in these people’s lives are they being brainwashed? Who is doing it? Where are they from? Without this information there’s no way to stop it.
But most do not want to understand, they just want to dismiss the above and punish.
That’s never going to be a solution
How do you know how much he knows?
Jimizo
@comanteer
Sorry, I must have missed your answer to the following:
My take is shared by Muslim reformers ( although you probably know more than them about this topic too ) who see the problem of extremist beliefs which justify murder in the name of the faith. The best way to deal with this is reform of the religion and open discussion about the problems in the scriptures themselves. It isn’t an overnight solution, but the beliefs of 7th century Arabia, where people were butchered without compunction ( were they psychopaths? ) can’t go unchallenged
The reformers certainly don’t simply dismiss the huge number of Islamist attacks and foiled plots as the work of psychopaths. Call them monsters or psychopaths if you want, but I think fanatic or fundamentalist is more suited.
By the way, what’s your solution?
commanteer
Here's the problem we are having. I called them psychopaths because they behave as psychopaths. They disgust me because of the pain and suffering they chose to cause when they had so many options and advantages that were unavailable to their fellow countrymen - a few of whom they slaughtered.
You are assuming that calling them psychopaths sums up my entire view on the wider issue of Islamist terrorism, which is a whole other subject entirely. I don't need to like or respect someone to understand their motives.
That is far more complicated than I have time to discuss here. I agree with many of the reasons others have suggested. I would also add a couple that I rarely see mentioned; boredom and alienation created by affluence and the modern world. Leave aside the petty criminals and drug addicts who are brought in by cults who give their lives meaning by encouraging them to kill "for God." Modern society is very alienating, people can become unmoored from it. Popular values are often fame, money, sex... the most shallow values that diminish the value of human beings. The world seems to have no meaning, people feel lost, and then they discover "meaning" in a cult of death. This aggravated by our suddenly shrunken world, where people of diverse values, cultures and locales and suddenly squeezed together. It's not an easy adjustment, even in already crowded Dhaka, where Hindus and Buddhists have been steadily pushed out over recent decades.
One answer (there are many) is for people to seriously re-evaluate their cultural values. This is not an overnight solution either. There is no overnight solution. The West has gone too far with cultural relativity and anything-goes. An anything-goes society is not a society - it will break apart. Someone coming from a stricter, if oppressive, society might see Western values (or lack of them) as a real threat. All this is fine.
But then acting on that by slaughtering innocent people because they carry those Western values (or Eastern, as several Japanese were slaughtered that night) places that person outside of the human race, as far as I am concerned.
One young Muslim man that night had the chance to leave along with some women wearing hijabs. But he was not allowed to bring the Westerner friends he was with along. He was also from a wealthy family, as were the murderers. He refused to leave and stayed with his friends. They were all murdered. His name was Faraaz Hossain, he was 20 years old and had his whole future ahead of him - yet he chose to die rather than abandon his friends. This was a man. He deserves to be remembered as such. His killers - sorry, but they chose to be garbage.
Toasted Heretic
Way to endear yourself, innit. Nobody is excusing the murderous excesses of this case, but simply reducing the killers to the catch all, lazy term of "psychopaths" isn't advancing your argument.
Zaphod
Psychopaths is a misleading word. They were fanatical believers in an ideology which they followed to the letter. Alas, this is a human trait. Fanaticism and tunnel vision are quite common. They are part of the human condition.
commanteer
Nobody is upset about it either, are they? However, calling the killers psychopaths seems to strike a nerve. Frankly the responses on this thread disgust me. How's that for endearment?
Strangerland
Well, I think Jimizo explained why he took issue with the word, something you haven't addressed:
Toasted Heretic
I'd say it's pretty much a given that the actions of these murderers have upset many, many people.
People slaughter each other all the time. Under ideologies, differences of opinion, political reasons etc. What exactly, are you looking for?
Jimizo
It doesn’t bother me that you insult them - I’ll join in with filth, human trash, scum or whatever you want, but using words like ‘psychopath’ is a tactic used by religious apologists to try to distance Islamists from Islam. People use this tactic to absolve the faith of any blame by pushing the idea that these mentally disturbed people would carry out atrocities regardless of belief. This idea doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
Don’t think for a second I’m making excuses for these turds. I just think people should be a bit more precise when discussing issues like this.
commanteer
@Strangerland. Your concern for discretion with words when describing Trump voters (who, for the most part, haven't committed brutal murders) is quite a bit lower than you express here. Interesting that you are so delicate and pedantic in this case. And I did address Jimizo's points - with the exception of a detour into 7th Century customs, which really has no relevance to any of this.
I see the point you are trying to make, Jimizo. I think you see my point as well, since you just called them turds. If I was trying to explain the situation away by saying they are simply psychopaths and no more need be though about it, then you would have more of a point. But, no, I am simply calling them psychopaths. How they became psychopaths is another story.
Islamism is a stain on civilization and on Islam itself. I am not a religious person, but I know many people who live very admirable lives while following the tenets of Islam or Christianity, among others. There is clearly value there for people of introspection and moderation. If you are trying to suggest, as some do, that religion is the root cause of this behavior and that the absence of religion would eliminate it, I would say that is dead wrong. Irrational and extreme beliefs do not need to be tied to religion. They can be sold as any ideology.
The irony here is that people in the UK and USA are much less willing to discuss Islamist terrorism as a facet of Islam that are most Muslim nations. That sort of denial doesn't help either.
There is quite a lot to discuss here of more interest than the word psychopath. And I find it odd that this website, so full of blanket pejoratives for Republicans, is suddenly careful with language when discussing remorseless torturers and murderers of young women.
Zaphod
Toasted Heretic
No, actually they do not. There are belief systems that praise killing opponents, and there are belief systems that fundamentally do not accept violence. Case in point, how many people live under death threats from, say fundamentalist Amish or fundamentalist Jain?
I can hear the crickets....
Jimizo
As someone pointed out, the producers of a stage play which mocked Joseph Smith and Mormonism didn’t need 24-hour security. Anyone who produced a play mocking Mohammed and Islam would be living on borrowed time.
There is a particular problem with Islamism at this time.
Toasted Heretic
Of course there's always going to be exceptions that go against the norm. I can only think of Sam Mullet and his gang when it comes to the Amish and the violence was seemingly low scale. I'm not aware of any Jainist extremists.
Jimizo
Yes, it does. It is of central importance. Fundamentalists see the Koran as the perfect word of the creator and see the morality of 7th century Arabia as good for all time. This is the struggle reformers are up against. One Hadith recommends throwing gays off high places and this filth has been practiced recently by Islamists.
It is very, very relevant just ask the reformist theologians. You can’t ask the gays because they have been smashed to pieces at the foot of a cliff or building.