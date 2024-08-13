 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Banksy
A new artwork unveiled by Banksy, depicting a rhinoceros which looks as though it is climbing on top of a car, the eighth artwork in his animal-themed collection, on Westmoor Street in Charlton, south east London, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (Lucy North/PA via AP)
world

Banksy unveils new rhino art in an animal-themed collection that has popped up across London

0 Comments
LONDON

Street artist Banksy on Monday unveiled a new mural of a rhinoceros that looks like it is climbing on top of a car in London — the eighth animal-themed artwork he has posted in the past week in a collection that includes elephants, a goat, a wolf, pelicans and more.

The elusive graffiti artist, who has never confirmed his full identity, has been posting the new work on his Instagram account every day since last Monday. The latest piece in Charlton, southeast London, features a rhino on a wall and gives the impression the animal is mounting a broken-down car parked in front of the building.

On Sunday, the artist claimed another artwork depicting piranhas which appeared on a police box near the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, in London.

A small crowd of people flocked to the fish tank-themed artwork Monday, taking photos and selfies as workmen placed barriers around it. A spokesman for the City of London Corporation said it was looking at options to preserve it.

Other pieces unveiled last week included pelicans that appeared on the side of a fish shop in Walthamstow, east London, and a silhouette of a howling wolf that was painted on a satellite dish on a garage roof in south London.

The wolf design was seen taken down by men who carried it off on the same day it was revealed. It is not immediately clear who removed the satellite dish.

Banksy began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists. His work has sold for millions of dollars at auction, and past murals on outdoor sites have often been stolen or removed by building owners soon after going up.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hanagasa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Your TEPCO Electricity Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Noboribetsu Jigoku Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Kameoka Hozugawa Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Budget Travel Tips For Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Food Factory Tours In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How to Ask for Time Off Work in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Kanmon Straits Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel