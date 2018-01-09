Bannon's 'treasonous' comment directed at Trump Jr, not Manafort: author

U.S. President Donald Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon's comment that a meeting between Trump campaign officials and a group of Russians was "treasonous" focused on Trump's son and not his former campaign manager, as Bannon now maintains, the author of a book containing the remark said on Monday.
In the book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," Bannon labeled the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, which Donald Trump Jr attended, as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic." A British publicist who helped arrange the meeting had said one of the Russians would have damaging information on Trump's presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.
On Sunday, Bannon retreated from those comments, saying Trump Jr was a patriot and that he had labeled the actions of Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, as treasonous, not those of the president's son.
The book's author, Michael Wolff, disputed Bannon's account.
"Steve was incredibly helpful on this book, and his insights are penetrating, and I don't feel great about putting him in what seems obviously a difficult position. But he was talking about Don Jr," Wolff told MSNBC. "He was not talking about Paul Manafort."
Trump and other White House officials have attacked Bannon and the book, which they have said is riddled with lies.
The book, which has dominated U.S. news media since excerpts began to surface on Wednesday, depicts a chaotic White House led by a man who is mentally unstable and unfit for the job.
"I don't believe there's any way back for Mr Bannon at this point," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters on Air Force One on Monday. "When you go after somebody's family in the manner in which he did ... it is repugnant, it is grotesque."
A lawyer for Trump, Charles Harder, last week threatened to block publication of the book and demanded an apology and retraction from its publisher, Henry Holt & Co.
Elizabeth McNamara, a lawyer for Macmillan, the publisher's parent company, fired back in a letter to Harder on Monday.
"My clients do not intend to cease publication, no such retraction will occur and no apology is warranted," she said.
U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in the 2106 presidential election to try to help Trump win. Russia has denied any meddling, and Trump has said there was no collusion.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
CrazyJoe
Fortunately he committed political and professional suicide, alienating himself not only from Trump but the "alt-right" and Breitbart. But not before he left us a gift - on the record, taped interviews about this dumpster fire of an administration. Thank you for that "Sloppy Steve" from your genius with big hands and a sound mind lol
So when Bannon said Ivanka is "dumb as a brick," was he confusing her with Manafort too? Completely understandable mistake.
bass4funk
Seems like more and more inaccuracies are coming out of the book, anyway, in a month this too, shall pass and we’ll all be laughing about this.
Ivanka has more brains than half of the Democratic Party, business woman, hugely successful in her own right and on top of that, she looks hot.
Laguna
More accurately, there's no coming back for any of them. There is a large amount of legal consequence, though.
Educator60
“and on top of that, she looks hot.”
Would you go out of your way to mention that kind of aspect if you were talking about, for instance, Trump’s son?
Tommy Jones
Such as?
You hope.
Statistically, democrats are far more educated than repubes, so . . .
Thanks daddies money and contacts. Nothing like pulling yourself up by your own bootstraps.
Mysogeny at its finest. Kuddos to mysogenists! ROFL. Don't even go there. I know you didn't just say that. I wasn't debating that despite me having just done so for the past two days.
bass4funk
From various people that know Wolff and that were in the WH with him and observed him and disputed many of the things Wolff claimed.
Not my hope, going by history. This will blow over soon.
And yet, they can never ratain power, build a strong economy or have any clue of what it means to be self-reliant, but taxing people, imposing income redistribution, they are the best, I will admit that.
Not that’s smart, statistically speaking of course.
He said, he didn’t do it.
Tommy Jones
Very specific answer. ROFL.
Prove it.
You desperately hope.
None of this refutes that Ivanka is more than likely dumb as a post given her father is. It also doesn't refute that Dems are more educated than repubes.
Also, there has never been income redistribution. I have challenged you on this repeatedly, but true to form, you just gloss over it.
The self-reliant part is rich given the last three democratic presidents have all been truly selfmade whereas the last three repube presidents had mommy' sand daddy's money.
Obama lowered taxes.
No, it doesn't take intelligence when you have mommy's and daddy's money. Glad you admit that.
Who said he didn't do what? This isn't relevant to my post that commentating how hot Ivanka is was mysogeny at its finest. LOL. Good lord. Oh my. Smh.
OssanAmerica
Sounds about right.
Tommy Jones
When I worked with Michael Wolff at the magazine New York, he always tripled checked facts and double checked quotes. I find it hard to believe he would ever fabricate anything.
bass4funk
You mean the way the President disputed Wolff’s claims. Could be, very possible.
Can you prove that it won’t?
I’m never desperate, I just go with history, nothing more.
Hmmm..never met a dumb person that was an executive with money, private jets, amazing student. I guess that would be an awesomely smart dumb person. Something to aspire in life!
I did, you see it with all the companies leaving, welfare benefits increased, unemployment increased the lack of jobs in the private sector, Democrats have always stood for income redistribution, that’s like saying, Republicans hate the NRA.
Self-made is one thing in a true democracy, but I’m talking about the people and trust me, to rich people when someone makes an adolescent remark, you got your money or help from your daddy, I say, Yup! For me and many rich kids, it was easier, but I had a small boost, not a 24/7 lifeline and the same goes for most rich people, but I’m proud of what I am and I’m sure most rich people are and feel the same and if people want to hate, it’s ok. It’s not taking anything away from us.
Yes, Obamacare was so cheap, everyone that had loved the cast saving benefits of it, the middle class in States like Hawaii, California and NY are overly satisfied with the cheap and affordable housing they offer, might be in the deep ghetto, but the low taxes are a huge attraction to those States.
The goal in life is to be able to live a good life and many of us go to school and university to get a competitive edge to get into a good career that can pay us good money and to have a decent prosperous life and if you can get there without an education, who cares, the main thing is, you have the assets to afford a lucrative living to have a great life and take care of your family. This is exactly what the left don’t get and why they lost the election and over 1000 legislative seats and that’s because they think they are better or they are insignificant and that kind of cockiness is what keeps the Dems from winning anything on a grand scale, because THEY think, they are the smartest tool in the shed, but have to call someone to screw in a lightbulb for them.
Jimizo
The economy flew off a cliff under the Republicans last time around. Bush left office with the lowest approval ratings of any president except Nixon.
Can you finally post the names of the non-partisan historians who claim these years were a success? I just can’t find them.