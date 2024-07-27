Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris, giving her expected but crucial support

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats.
The endorsement, announced Friday in a video showing Harris accepting a joint phone call from the former first couple, comes as Harris builds momentum as their party’s likely nominee after President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection bid and endorse his second-in-command against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.
It also highlights the friendship and potentially historic link between the nation's first Black president and the first woman, first Black woman and first person of Asian descent to serve as vice president, who is now vying to break those barriers at the presidential rank.
“We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” the former president told Harris, who is shown taking the call as she walks backstage at an event, trailed by a Secret Service agent.
Said Michelle Obama, “I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you.
“This is going to be historic,” she added.
Harris, who has known the Obamas since before his election in 2008, thanked them for their friendship and said she looks forward to “getting there, being on the road” with them in the three-month blitz before Election Day on Nov. 5.
“We’re gonna have some fun with this too, aren’t we?” Harris said.
The Obamas are perhaps the last major party figures to endorse Harris formally, a reflection of the former president’s desire to remain, at least publicly, a party elder operating above the fray. The Obamas remain prodigious fundraising draws and popular surrogates at large campaign events for Democratic candidates.
According to an Associated Press survey, Harris already has secured the public support of a majority of the delegates to the Democratic National Convention, which begins Aug. 19 in Chicago. The Democratic National Committee expects to hold a virtual nominating vote that would, by Aug. 7, make Harris and a yet-to-be-named running mate the official Democratic ticket.
Biden endorsed Harris within an hour of announcing his decision Sunday to end his campaign amid widespread concern about the 81-year-old president’s ability to defeat Trump. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Whip Jim Clyburn, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton followed in the days after.
The Obamas, however, trod carefully as Harris secured the delegate commitments, made the rounds among core Democratic constituencies and raised more than $120 million. The public caution tracks how the former president handled the weeks between Biden’s debate debacle against Trump and the president’s eventual decision to end his campaign: Barack Obama was a certain presence in the party’s maneuvers, but he operated quietly.
Obama’s initial statement after Biden’s announcement did not mention Harris. Instead, he spoke generically about coming up with a nominee to succeed Biden: “I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges,” the former president wrote.
Both Obamas campaigned separately for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020, including large rallies on the closing weekends before Election Day. They delivered key speeches at the Democrats’ convention in 2020, a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic. The former president’s speech was especially notable because he unveiled a full-throated attack on Trump as a threat to democracy, an argument that endures as part of Harris’ campaign.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bob Fosse
All those conservatives who spent this week pontificating and nattering about the Obamas’ lack of endorsement need fret no more.
Well, actually they’ll be fretting a whole lot more.
Underworld
So much for Obama doesn't think that Kamala win nonsense.
Second powerful video put out by the campaign. They are wasting no time.
PTownsend
To be expected, and many far right conspiracy theories soon to be to be expected from those spouting "replacement theory', 'anti-DEI' and other wack beliefs of identity politics. These true believers have been led to think it's President Obama backed by George Soros manipulating things. But Rupert M. has made himself and his family billions off the poorly educated gullible sorts that think grifters like Trump and Vance care one white about America, or anything else besides their respective bank accounts. The Kremlin media have provided Murdoch and many others in western media with disinformation, which has been parroted by the Kremlin's useful idiots on social media.
GuruMick
Well, Trump has Hulk Hogan and Kid Rock,...lets see Obama beat that.!!!
stormcrow
Harris to Trump: Let's have a debate!
Trump to Harris: Buk-buk-buk . . . Buk-baauukk!
zibala
Fake endorsement is just as bad as no endorsement.
dagon
Highly intelligent, articulate POC like the Obamas are the bête noire of Trump.
They highlight how much his unearned privilege of wealth and connections just produced strings of failed businesses, a wasted education and an inarticulate mush-mouthed mess.
Trump was roasted by Obama at the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C.. and went on his Birtherism conspiracy mania.
I think Trump didn't even realize the deep well of racism and conspiratorial thinking he could tap into and exploit.
Now you can see him and his MAGA cult trying to turn the same energy on Harris.
Underworld
zibala
They made a video out of it! This is no fake endorsement.
zibala
Like a movie? Where people act?
WoodyLee
Trump is hiding in his Palace not knowing how to Tackle this Lady, one Analyst put it like this:
""Since 2016 Trumps last election run 20 million baby boomers have died, and 40 million Gen X has arrived ready to vote and 60% of those are Democrats, Mr. Trump can't attack VP Harris the way he attacked Mrs. Clinton 8 years ago and if he does he will drive all these young women and angry men into Mrs. Harris arms.""
Underworld
zibala
They made a video out of it! This is no fake endorsement.
Yup. And it is very effective.
Bob Fosse
Well, acting is one thing you certainly know about.
zibala
Like Harris using child actors in her NASA video. Gotta watch it--hilarious!
Non-US citizens aren't familiar with it, so you gotta go look it up. Come back and tell u¥s what you thought of it.
Blacklabel
Hi Obama!
shes still losing all the swing states.
tell her she doesn’t need to hold the phone to her ear when it’s….on speaker. lol
Hervé L'Eisa
With the obamas, everything is calculated. Here, they're just being "fashionably late", never the ones to arrive at a party at the start time. That would detract from their "making an entrance".
And it's no surprise the ardent Marxists would support a fellow Marxist.
However, the majority of polling doesn't bode well for Ms Kackler. A significant portion both dems and "independents" are less than enthusiastic about the undemocratic manner that the previously touted candidate was unceremoniously ousted.
zibala
Good one!
FizzBit
No doubt. Seeing how trump almost got JFKed, they’re probably shaking in them boots.