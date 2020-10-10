Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Bars, indoor dining to close in Toronto amid virus surge

0 Comments
By ROB GILLIES
TORONTO

Canada’s most populous province is prohibiting indoor dining in restaurants and bars in Toronto and Ottawa and closing gyms and theaters as Ontario marked a record 939 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

The Ontario government said the measures will go into effect on Saturday and be in place for at least 28 days. The Peel region just outside of Toronto will also see the new restrictions.

The government is asking people in those areas to leave their homes only for essential purposes. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said if current trends continue, the province could experience “worst-case scenarios” seen in northern Italy and New York City earlier in the pandemic.

“If I didn't make this decision now, I would be negligent," Ford said. “I know what this will do to businesses who are already struggling.”

Ford said the pandemic has picked up speed and is extremely serious, just three days after he said Ontario was flattening the epidemic curve.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said the measures would not have been necessary if more people had followed public health guidelines and worn masks and socially distanced.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

History

Aizu Sazaedo Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Autumn Leaves in Japan 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kansai

GaijinPot Travel

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Parks & Gardens

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

The Best Spots to See Autumn Leaves in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel