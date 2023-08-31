Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

5 million bees fall off truck near Toronto

0 Comments
TORONTO

Police west of Toronto on Wednesday warned drivers to keep their car windows closed after a truck spilled crates carrying five million bees onto a road.

Halton Regional Police said they received a call around 6:15 a.m. reporting the bee crates had come loose from a truck and spilled onto Guelph Line, north of Dundas Street, in Burlington, Ontario, just west of Toronto.

It was “quite the scene,” Const. Ryan Anderson said.

“Crates were literally on the road and swarms of bees were flying around,” he said. “The initial beekeeper that was on scene was apparently stung a few times.”

The scene prompted police to warn drivers to close their windows as they passed by and for pedestrians to avoid the area.

About an hour after police put out a notice on social media, several beekeepers were in touch with police offering to help. Six or seven beekeepers eventually arrived at the scene, Anderson said.

By around 9:15 a.m., police said most of the five million bees had been safely collected and the crates were being hauled away. Some crates had been left behind for the uncollected bees to return to them on their own.

A colony of honeybees in summer has around 50,000 to 80,000 bees, according to the Canadian Honey Council, a national association of beekeepers.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥150,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care for women in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Matsue Ohashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 28 – Sep. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “He’s Taken”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Hayama Shiosai Park and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Kyoto Gyoen (Imperial Park)

GaijinPot Travel

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

Flying Solo: Five Japanese Group Activities You Can Enjoy On Your Own

GaijinPot Blog

Crazy About Kakigori: Japan’s Favorite Summer Treat

GaijinPot Blog