Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Germany Oktoberfest Opening
People run to enter the 188th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
world

Beer flows and crowds descend on Munich for official start of Oktoberfest

0 Comments
MUNICH

The beer is flowing and millions of people descending on the Bavarian capital to celebrate the official opening of Oktoberfest.

With the traditional cry of “O’zapft is” — “It’s tapped” — Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap in the first keg at noon on Saturday, officially opening the 18-day festivities.

Revelers decked out in traditional lederhosen and dirndl dresses trooped to Munich’s festival grounds Saturday morning, filling the dozens of traditional tents in anticipation of getting their first 1-liter (2-pint) mug of beer.

Minutes before the first keg was tapped, to cheers from the crowd, Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder asked festivalgoers if they were ready for Oktoberfest to begin.

“I can only say one thing: This is the most beautiful, biggest, most important festival in the world,” he said.

The Oktoberfest has typically drawn about 6 million visitors every year. The event was skipped in 2020 and 2021 as authorities grappled with COVID-19, but returned in 2022.

A 1-liter mug costs between 12.60 euros and 14.90 euros ($13.45 to $15.90) this year, an increase of around 6% from last year.

This year’s Oktoberfest, the 188th edition, runs through Oct. 3.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog

Kagikake Pass

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

How to get to and from Kansai International Airport (KIX)

GaijinPot Travel

5 Versatile Fashion Items Trending In Tokyo This Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Animals Found Only In Japan and Where to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Makiba Milk no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 11–17

Savvy Tokyo

Artist and Youtuber Emily Sim (Emirichu) Paints Her Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Daisendaki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Looking for New Job Opportunities in Japan this Fall?

GaijinPot Blog

Play to Progress: Balancing Fun and Engaging English Lessons

GaijinPot Blog