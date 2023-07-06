Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China Heat Wave
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing. Photo: AP/Andy Wong
world

Beijing orders outdoor work to be halted amid scorching summer heat

0 Comments
BEIJING

Employers in Beijing were ordered Thursday by the government to stop outdoor work after scorching summer heat in the Chinese capital was forecast to reach 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit).

Government departments were ordered to ensure the elderly and ill could stay cool after the city of 22 million people issued a “red alert,” the highest level of a warning system for extreme temperatures.

The government reported on Monday that Beijing recorded 10 days of temperatures above 35 C (95 F), the longest streak of its kind since 1961.

“Relevant departments and units shall take emergency measures for heatstroke prevention and cooling,” said a city government notice. It told employers to “stop outdoor operations.”

At the same time, flooding has forced thousands of people to flee their homes in southern China.

The government on Wednesday issued an alert for possible flash flooding in Inner Mongolia in the north, Heilongjiang in the northeast and Tibet and Sichuan in the southwest.

People are enduring torrid temperatures across much of the globe. The Earth’s average temperature remained at a record high Wednesday, after two days in which the planet reached unofficial records. It’s the latest marker in a series of climate-change-driven extremes.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Art Museums

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo