Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The outbreak comes less than two weeks before the start of the Winter Olympics Photo: AFP/File
world

Beijing tests 2 million for COVID as Winter Olympics loom

0 Comments
BEIJING

Beijing city officials on Sunday said all two million residents of a neighborhood where they identified a small cluster of COVID-19 infections will be tested, less than two weeks ahead of the start of the Winter Olympics.

The announcement came days after China's postal service ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries after authorities claimed mail could be the source of recent coronavirus cases.

Some 30 infections have been detected in the past week in Beijing, one of the world's most populous cities.

Both the WHO and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control have said the risk of being infected from contaminated surfaces is low.

China's cases constitute a tiny fraction of the massive surge in countries around the globe, with the highly contagious Omicron variant driving a fresh spike in infections.

Still, multiple small outbreaks around China -- including in Beijing -- have tested the country's strict "zero COVID" policy, which authorities have pursued even as the rest of the world has gradually reopened.

Local authorities have identified Fengtai district in southern Beijing as the epicenter of a cluster of six new confirmed infections, taking the number of cases in the capital to 34.

All two million of the area's residents will be tested for COVID-19 starting from Sunday.

With the Beijing Games starting on February 4, international delegates, media personnel, and some athletes have already begun arriving.

In an effort to thwart the coronavirus, China is sealing the Olympics inside a tightly controlled bubble cocooning thousands of people and stretching nearly 200 kilometers.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Crazy Japanese Kaiju Movies You Must Watch

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #163: Celebrating Coming of Age Day in Style

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Dealing with Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Foreign Residents Returning to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

health

Recipe: Carrot, Ginger & Miso Soup

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Six Kid-Friendly Places to Escape the Elements

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog