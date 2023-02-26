Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko outside Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia February 17, 2023. Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich/Kremlin via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/SPUTNIK
world

Belarus says it has 1.5 million potential soldiers outside armed forces

1 Comment
MINSK

Belarus, a small Russian ally bordering Ukraine, has as many as 1.5 million potential military personnel outside its armed forces, a senior official was quoted as saying on Saturday.

President Alexander Lukashenko has supported his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in his year-long war with Ukraine, including by letting him invade from Belarusian territory and by allowing Russia to train newly mobilized troops in Belarus.

Lukashenko this month ordered the formation of a new volunteer territorial defence force of up to 150,000 people. He has said his army would fight only if Belarus was attacked.

"The structures of the organizations, not the Armed Forces, will amount to somewhere up to 1.5 million people in the event of a declaration of martial law and the switch of the economy to a war mode," said State Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich, according to the state BelTA news agency.

Belarus has a population of around 9.3 million. The country's professional army has about 48,000 troops and some 12,000 state border troops, according to the 2022 International Institute for Strategic Studies' Military Balance.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

A multinational coalition of the willing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

5 Snow Day Trips From Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Daibutsu

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Japanese Art Through The Centuries

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Artists Who Deserve Your Attention

GaijinPot Blog

Taikodani Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Hiruzen Kogen Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog