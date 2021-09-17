Biden angers France, EU with new Australia-UK initiative

U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to form a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain to counter China is angering France and the European Union. They're feeling left out and seeing it as a return to the Trump era.
The security initiative, unveiled this week, appears to have brought Biden’s summer of love with Europe to an abrupt end. AUKUS, which notably excludes France and the European Union, is just the latest in a series of steps, from Afghanistan to east Asia, that have taken Europe aback.
After promising European leaders that “America is back” and that multilateral diplomacy would guide U.S. foreign policy, Biden has alienated numerous allies with a go-it-alone approach on key issues. France's foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at the recent move, which he called a “stab in the back,” and the EU's foreign policy chief complained that Europe had not been consulted.
Some have compared Biden's recent actions to those of his predecessor, Donald Trump, under Trump's “America First” doctrine. That's surprising for a president steeped in international affairs who ran for the White House vowing to mend shaken ties with allies and restore U.S. credibility on the world stage.
Although it's impossible to predict if any damage will be lasting, the short-term impact seems to have rekindled European suspicions of American intentions — with potential implications for Biden's broader aim to unite democracies against authoritarianism, focused primarily on China and Russia.
Just three months ago, on his first visit to the continent as president, Biden was hailed as a hero by European counterparts eager to move beyond the trans-Atlantic tensions of the Trump years. But that palpable sense of relief has now faded for many, and its one clear winner, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, is on her way out.
Since June, Biden has infuriated America's oldest ally, France, left Poland and Ukraine questioning the U.S. commitment to their security and upset the European Union more broadly with unilateral decisions ranging from Afghanistan to east Asia. And, while Europe cheered when Biden pledged to return to nuclear negotiations with Iran and revive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, both efforts remain stalled nine months into his administration.
The seeds of discontent may have been sown in the spring but they began to bloom in July over Biden's acquiescence to a Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline that will bypass Poland and Ukraine, and a month later in August with the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan that left Europe scrambling to keep up after it had expressed reservations about the pullout.
Then just this week, Biden enraged France and the European Union with his announcement that the U.S. would join post-Brexit Britain and Australia in a new Indo-Pacific security initiative aimed at countering China's increasing aggressiveness in the region.
Unsurprisingly, China reacted angrily, accusing the U.S. and its English-speaking partners of embarking on a project that will destabilize the Pacific to the detriment of global security. But, the reactions from Paris and Brussels were equally severe. Both complained they were not only excluded from the deal but not consulted on it.
The White House and Secretary of State Antony Blinken say France had been informed of the decision before it was announced on Wednesday, although it was not exactly clear when. Blinken said Thursday there had been conversations with the French about it within the past 24 to 48 hours, suggesting there had not been an in-depth consultation.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who in June extolled the “excellent news for all of us that America is back,” expressed “total incomprehension” at the announcement of the initiative. “It was really a stab in the back," he said. “It looks a lot like what Trump did.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed the comparison. “I would say the president doesn’t think about it much,” she told reporters. “The president’s focus is on maintaining and continuing our close relationships with leaders in France, with the United Kingdom, with Australia and to achieving our global objectives, which include security in the Indo-Pacific.”
France will lose a nearly $100 billion deal to build diesel submarines for Australia under the terms of the new AUKUS initiative, which will see the U.S. and Britain help Canberra construct nuclear-powered ones.
As such, French anger on a purely a commercial level would be understandable, particularly because France, since Britain's handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997, is the only European nation to have significant territorial possessions or a permanent military presence in the Pacific.
But French and European Union officials went further, saying the agreement calls into question the entire cooperative effort to blunt China’s growing influence and underscores the importance of languishing plans to boost Europe’s own defense and security capabilities.
In a joint statement with Le Drian, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said the decision “only reinforces the need to make the issue of European strategic autonomy loud and clear. There is no other credible way to defend our interests and our values in the world, including in the Indo-Pacific.”
In Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell echoed those remarks. “I suppose that an agreement of this nature was not cooked up the day before yesterday. It takes a certain amount of time, and despite that, no, we were not consulted,” he said. "That obliges us, once again … to reflect on the need to put European strategic autonomy high on the agenda.”
Indeed, the 27-member European Union on Thursday unveiled a new strategy for boosting economic, political and defense ties in the Indo-Pacific, just hours after the announcement by the U.S., Britain and Australia. The EU said the aim is to strengthen and expand economic relations while reinforcing respect of international trade rules and improving maritime security. It said it hopes the strategy will result in more European naval deployments to the region.
U.S. officials brushed aside the French and EU complaints on Thursday.
“There are a range of partnerships that include the French and some partnerships that don’t, and they have partnerships with other countries that don’t include us,” Psaki said. "That is part of how global diplomacy works.”
Speaking alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Australian defense and foreign ministers, Blinken said there “is no regional divide” with Europe over Indo-Pacific strategy. “We welcome European countries playing an important role in the Indo-Pacific,” he said, calling France a “vital partner."
But how closely they will work together remains to be seen.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
22 Comments
Login to comment
Skeptical
France apparently wasn't offering up their SNLE 3G or the M51.3 or 4, so Australia chose to go with better: better range, stealthier, faster, more manuaverable, and more apt to survive real combat. Not a competition. Sorry Naval Group.
Politik Kills
Good on ya, knucklehead. Add New Zealand, China and most of the Australian popular to the list of people angered by this desperate grab at relevance.
Kentarogaijin
The "Justice League" kids fighting each other??..
Making easier China's path..
englisc aspyrgend
The EU reaction is being driven by France at losing the submarine contract. Diverting blame to AUKUS hides the reality that Australia has had growing problems with the French contractor, delays in the project and the French were having serious problems trying to convert a nuclear submarine design to a diesel sub. It was over weight and not up to the job. On top of which a diesel sub just doesn’t have the range for the Pacific and is much slower under water and has to come to the surface to recharge, rendering it vulnerable. A nuclear powered sub is more than 3 times faster submerged and can stay down and on patrol only limited by the food supply, usually about 3 months. The French contract was on the way out for some time.
The EU has not been a reliable partner and quite bluntly is not trusted by any US administration or their military.
didou
Australia is preparing for war ?
With weapon and defense contracts like this one, I just see an escalation in defense or attack capabilities, a rush toward more and more weapon. Countries will never stop pushing for more weapons. Unfortunately, that’s part of the human culture
NOMINATION
People here were talking about how they were so relieved to have a President that could get along with everyone lol
GuruMick
Wake me when a contract is signed, a plan for construction unveiled , real costing revealed.
At this stage its a "plan to have a plan "
I cant see subs being built.
GdTokyo
I understand the French anger but strategic interest tops economic considerations.
The nuclear powered option is superior in terms of acoustic noise and submerged range.
Perhaps the French should be thrown a bone of some sort to partially assuage their dissatisfaction (although I realize that it will still sting).
Michael Machida
When I need to laugh I just read this again and again:
"China reacted angrily, accusing the U.S. and its English-speaking partners of embarking on a project that will destabilize the Pacific to the detriment of global security."
bass4funk
Well, seems like all of the talk of unity, self-reflection having better relationships with our allies seems like more bloviated political hot air.
David Brent
As a Brit, this is excellent. Not only have we managed to annoy China, but as a bonus we got to annoy the French too!
casadeoctane
If the French don't like it, the EU doesn't like it, and China doesn't like it, you know its a good idea!
Aly Rustom
same. utterly ridiculous
Desert Tortoise
Do you have any evidence to support this claim?
Aly Rustom
Are you angry that Japan is not part of the Superhero Club?
you know the first thing China will do is invade your beloved Japan. You do know that. Right?
Desert Tortoise
One has to wonder how much indecision, hand wringing and dissembling US diplomats encountered among the European "allies" before finally saying to hades with them and dealing only with UK and Australia?
Blacklabel
not surprisingly Biden has now screwed France and the EU too.
The only thing Biden “built back better” is the Taliban. He is having a huge struggle to meet even the lowered expectations of legitimate world leaders.
Philip Johnson
Finally, some serious push back on China's expansionism.
M3M3M3
A very curious move. Macron was already talking about easing EU sanctions on Russia and this move will probably accelerate that. These submarines won't be built for another 10+ years (if ever) but the diplomatic fallout will be immediate and consequential.
Dman
I could be brown, I could be blue.
I could be violet sky, I could be helpful, I could be purple could be anything you like.
Wolfpack
It’s been that way since the Bush administration. Comments likening him to a Chimpanzee and a Nazi were daily fare. Trump was called a rapist daily but mention biden’s rape allegation and octopus hands with young girls and you get suspended. This is a Leftist site so you can expect one way censorship - it’s the way of modern journalism.
The current president has been wrong in foreign policy for forty years - it’s clear after this and Afghanistan that nothing has changed in his addled noggin.
Yrral
Psychological warfare is the best warfare,you can use on adversary, exploit the psychological weakness of adversary
Wolfpack
It is apparent by biden’s acceptance of General Milley’s willingness to give the Chinese a heads up so his own military can be defeated that his intentions are not supportive of the country’s formerly considered to be in an alliance with the United States.
Robert N
Like a few subs are a threat to China
Mr. Noidall
The French have always made the mistake of summarizing America in a nutshell. Biden may be going at it alone from their perspective, but Biden is definitely not putting America first. To put it terms they can understand: Trump was mayonnaise; Biden’s miracle whip.
Big Chungus
Biden doesn't know where he is or who hes talking to.
Wolfpack
With $80 billion worth of modern US military equipment- the Taliban has been built into a formidable military force in the region. The 350,000 free assault rifles alone are a sickening legacy of the current presidents military acumen.