Biden's withdrawal injects uncertainty into wars, trade disputes and other foreign policy challenges

Joe Biden's withdrawal from the U.S. presidential race injects greater uncertainty into the world at a time when Western leaders are grappling with wars in Ukraine and Gaza, a more assertive China in Asia and the rise of the far-right in Europe.
During a five-decade career in politics, Biden developed extensive personal relationships with multiple foreign leaders that none of the potential replacements on the Democratic ticket can match. After his announcement, messages of support and gratitude for his years of service poured in from near and far.
The scope of foreign policy challenges facing the next U.S. president makes clear how consequential what happens in Washington is for the rest of the planet. Here's a look at some of them.
With Vice President Kamala Harris being eyed as a potential replacement for Biden, Israelis on Sunday scrambled to understand what her candidacy would mean for their country as it confronts increasing global isolation over its military campaign against Hamas.
Israel’s left-wing Haaretz daily newspaper ran a story scrutinizing Harris’ record of support for Israel, pointing to her reputation as Biden’s “bad cop" who has vocally admonished Israel for its offensive in Gaza. In recent months, she has gone further than Biden in calling for a cease-fire, denouncing Israel's invasion of Rafah and expressing horror over the civilian death toll in Gaza.
“With Biden leaving, Israel has lost perhaps the last Zionist president,” said Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli consul general in New York. “A new Democratic candidate will upend the dynamic.”
Biden's staunch defense of Israel since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack has its roots in his half-century of support for the country as a senator, vice president, then president. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant thanked Biden for his “unwavering support of Israel over the years.”
“Your steadfast backing, especially during the war, has been invaluable,” Gallant wrote on X.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised Biden as a “symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples" and a “true ally of the Jewish people.” There was no immediate reaction from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an ally of former President Donald Trump whose history of cordial relations with Biden has come under strain during the Israel-Hamas war.
Any Democratic candidate would likely continue Biden’s legacy of staunch military support for Ukraine. But frustration with the Biden administration has grown in Ukraine and Europe over the slow pace of U.S. aid and restrictions on the use of Western weapons.
“Most Europeans realize that Ukraine is increasingly going to be their burden,” said Sudha David-Wilp, director of the Berlin office of the German Marshall Fund, a research institute. “Everyone is trying to get ready for all the possible outcomes.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that he respected the “tough but strong decision” by Biden to drop out of the campaign, and he thanked Biden for his help “in preventing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin from occupying our country.”
Trump has promised to end Russia's war on Ukraine in one day if he is elected — a prospect that has raised fears in Ukraine that Russia might be allowed to keep the territory it occupies.
Trump's vice presidential pick, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, is among Congress’ most vocal opponents of U.S. aid for Ukraine and has further raised the stakes for Kyiv.
Russian, meanwhile, dismissed the importance of the race, insisting that no matter what happened, Moscow would press on in Ukraine.
“We need to pay attention,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by a pro-Russian tabloid. “We need to watch what will happen and do our own thing."
In recent months, both Biden and Trump have tried to show voters who can best stand up to Beijing’s growing military strength and belligerence and protect U.S. businesses and workers from low-priced Chinese imports. Biden has hiked tariffs on electric vehicles from China, and Trump has promised to implement tariffs of 60% on all Chinese products.
Trump’s “America First” doctrine exacerbated tensions with Beijing. But disputes with the geopolitical rival and economic colossus over wars, trade, technology and security continued into Biden's term.
China's official reaction to the U.S. presidential race has been careful. The official Xinhua news agency treated the story of Biden’s decision as relatively minor. The editor of the party-run Global Times newspaper, Hu Xijin, downplayed the impact of Biden's withdrawal.
“Whoever becomes the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party may be the same," he wrote on X. “Voters are divided into two groups, Trump voters and Trump haters.”
With Iran's proxies across the Middle East increasingly entangled in the Israel-Hamas war, the U.S. confronts a region in disarray.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis struck Tel Aviv for the first time last week, prompting retaliatory Israeli strikes inside war-torn Yemen. Simmering tensions and cross-border attacks between Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group and the Israeli military have raised fears of an all-out regional conflagration.
Hamas, which also receives support from Iran, continues to fight Israel even nine months into a war that has killed 38,000 Palestinians and displaced over 80% of Gaza's population.
The U.S. and its allies have accused Iran of expanding its nuclear program and enriching uranium to an unprecedented 60% level, near-weapons-grade levels.
After then-President Trump in 2018 withdrew from Tehran’s landmark nuclear deal with world powers, Biden said he wanted to reverse his predecessor's hawkish anti-Iran stance. But the Biden administration has maintained severe economic sanctions against Iran and overseen failed attempts to renegotiate the agreement.
The sudden death of Ebrahim Raisi — the supreme leader's hard-line protege — in a helicopter crash vaulted a new reformist to the presidency in Iran, generating new opportunities and risks. Masoud Pezeshkian has said he wants to help Iran open up to the world but has maintained a defiant tone against the U.S.
Many Europeans were happy to see Trump go after his years of disparaging the European Union and undermining NATO. Trump's seemingly dismissive attitude toward European allies in last month's presidential debate did nothing to assuage those concerns.
Biden, on the other hand, has supported close American relations with bloc leaders.
That closeness was on stark display after Biden's decision to bow out of the race. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called his choice “probably the most difficult one in your life.” The newly installed British prime minister, Keir Starmer, said he respected Biden’s “decision based on what he believes is in the best interests of the American people.”
There was also an outpouring of affection from Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, who called Biden a “proud American with an Irish soul."
The question of whether NATO can maintain its momentum in supporting Ukraine and checking the ambitions of other authoritarian states hangs in the balance of this presidential election, analysts say.
“They don't want to see Donald Trump as president. So there's quite a bit of relief but also quite a bit of nervousness" about Biden's decision to drop out, said Jeremy Shapiro, research director of the European Council on Foreign Relations. “Like many in the United States, but perhaps more so, they are really quite confused.”
The close relationship between Mexico and the U.S. has been marked in recent years by disagreements over trade, energy and climate change. Since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took power in 2018, both countries have found common ground on issue of migration – with Mexico making it more difficult for migrants to cross its country to the U.S. border and the U.S. not pressing on other issues.
The López Obrador administration kept that policy while Trump was president and continued it into Biden's term.
On Friday, Mexico’s president called Trump “a friend” and said he would write to him to warn him against pledging to close the border or blaming migrants for bringing drugs into the United States.
“I am going to prove to him that migrants don’t carry drugs to the United States,” he said, adding that “closing the border won’t solve anything, and anyway, it can’t be done.”
Associated Press writers Jill Lawless in London, Daria Litvinova in Talinn, Estonia, and Josh Goodman in Miami contributed to this report.
zibala
The world will not have to worry next January with Trump at the helm.
PTownsend
Israeli war hawks would probably love to see the Trump-Jared duo back pushing for more housing and land for Israelis, so would the global arms makers. Another Trump presidency, dogs forbid, and an overheated area would have even more fuel for their long burning fires.
wallace
Trump will make a phone call on 20/1 and end the Ukraine war.
lincolnman
Could be - but I think he will just "think about it" and like the docs he said he declassified, it will just magically happen...
MAGA-Magic...
Ramsey's Kitchen
Without Biden admin disastrous international policies the world might finally have a chance for some peace. Hopefully after November, the new POTUS Trump will follow through with his peace plans and both Ukraine and Gaza will see their wars come to an end.
Mark
nothing uncertain, i think all the world leaders already knew it, their intels shall already told them who is the next POTUS, actually even normal civilians like us already can tell who is the next. All the policy shall shift forward and focus on Trump now
NOMINATION
Tell me what your party is doing for Palestine.
wallace
How will Trump end the Gaza war which has been going on for decades? Or stop Russia from invading countries. Will Trump lift the sanctions against Putin?
bass4funk
Wait until we get there.
wallace
bass4funk
How will Trump end the Gaza war which has been going on for decades? Or stop Russia from invading countries. Will Trump lift the sanctions against Putin?
No insights then
itsonlyrocknroll
A smart move, would have been saving for the DNC convention, a planned Biden/Kamala razzamatazz step down tear jerker.
Father time ran out, caught up , creating a huge moment of contemplation, leading to a staged political beauty contest, an introduction for the next generation of candidates ascending to become the democrat nominee.
A once in a political lifetime moment, signalling a complete break with every traditional mundane mediocrity "show runner" before.
Admitting mistakes having been made, out with the old gracefully, bring forth, "trumpeting" in the new beginning.
It has to be spontaneous, George Clooney MC, Barbra Streisand in full irony, giving it all, The Way We Were completely devoid of fakery as Joe/Jill Biden appears to announce his step down.
Joe Biden martyrdom presented as a sacrifice to the cause of being an American, Joe in the throws of cognitive decline stood aside selflessly for a brave new world of personal sacrifice to make America kind again.
................................................................................................................................................................. I feel a film, a statue, a memoir.
A Joeus Christ moment, all is forgiven.
kohakuebisu
This was heavily mentioned as an issue at that the G7 meeting a couple of weeks ago. Other world leaders did not want to commit to anything said by someone they saw as out of office by November at the latest. Biden withdrawing proves that this was a correct assessment. These are troubled times and we can do without zombie meetings for appearance purposes only. We need diplomacy, cooperation, and leadership.
Having uncertainty in the US is bad for the rest of the world. Trump's age and mental state mean that his election would not end this uncertainty either.
Germany's new draft budget halves its military aid to Ukraine. Someone can stand on a stage and say all the fine words they like about "staying the course", but this is not being backed up by their money.
bass4funk
I’m not running for office, don’t need to, as long as he focuses on America first, I’m stoked.
GuruMick
Trump not intelligent enough to be POTUS.
I'd like a reporter to ask a serious economic policy question, and use terms like Macro and Micro economics , terms Trump is unfamiliar with.
I doubt the man has read a serious book in his lifetime.
Cunning yes...intelligent no.
And famously, he is incapable of listening generally and specifically, listening to advice from experts.
Former Homeland Security head said Trump once posed the idea of a 2000 mile MOAT on the Mexican border , filled with snakes and alligators.
Yeah...that level of stupidity.
wallace
bass4funk
No insights then
So if Trump ends the Israel support you will go with that?
wallace
Trump is too weak to stand up against Putin. Called him a great leader.
GuruMick
I'm all for "America First " too Bass.
If that means an end to the hundreds of US military bases overseas, the endless interference in other nations elections {Venezuela }, funding proxy wars to support long held ideologies and all the other rat crazy stuff the US war machine does....I'm all for it.
The problem for Trump and his supporters is that "real politics " and "real economics " dont get heard in their minds.
The US ruling class controls America...and all the powerful lobby groups that create decisions Congress makes.
Tell me how the US will revitalise the steel industry , or auto manufacturing , or whatever big employer that is on it's last legs. ?
Too little, too late....and Trump cares about Trump only.
Being drunk only lasts a short time and then comes the hangover and reality.
GuruMick
And what sort of "stable genius " has Hulk Hogan as a speaker at his event. ?
A stupid, populist one, thats who.
wallace
Trump is mentioned several times in the article. Trump's points at the RNC are important. Especially the false ones.
wallace
Trump's speech at the RNC gives us insight into the type of presidency he wants.
bass4funk
Most of the voters don’t think so.
How would you know, of course he knows, he’s in the real estate business
Can you prove that?
He best the libs for the last 8 years and now he’s on top, I would consider that smart and cunning
Good, that means he’s not a puppet controllable establishment tool, got my vote.
Interesting, I like the idea
lincolnman
Biden stepping down will show how fatally flawed the current Repub ticket is...
You have Trump who will be sentenced to jail on Sept 18th when Judge Merchan finally adjudicates his NY case, who has flipped on his "life begins at conception" stance which has enraged the evangelicals who will stay home in droves rather than voting for a "baby killer", and then you have the constant gaffes where he can't remember which city he is in or which candidate he is running against. There is no doubt he will confuse Indian-American Kamala Harris with Indian-American Nikki Haley. He can't even keep his ex and current wives straight.
Then you have JD Vance who will get asked every interview why he thought Trump was similar to Hitler. Then there is his whole career as a "global capitalist" and "liberal indoctrination at Yale". And the far-right "Great Replacement" crazies are already out insulting his wife.
The current Repub ticket is going to go up in smoke...but as I'm with Team Blue, I say "stick to your guns" - though figuratively, not literally...given their history of violence, you have to clarify that in MAGA-world....
Jim
Biden did the right thing but very late now. They’ll properly nominate Harris and she’ll lose by a landslide. Harris won’t have won the Democrats primaries against all the other top contenders if it was to be held today ( she was really poor in the 2020 democratic primaries ). But Bidens failure to not seek reelection much earlier has really complicated things ( he kept saying I’m the nominee until a few days ago )!
Now the party will just go with Harris and she will definitely lose.
Only a charismatic guy such as Gov. Newsom or someone similar to him can beat Trump. This is due to the fact that it’s not the popular votes that selects the president but infact the 4 swing states. The voters in the 4 swing states will not vote for Harris at all.
dagon
Harris has not even begun her campaign for the number one office but she already has some canny, humanitarian foreign policy accomplishments to show.
Overall I think foreign leaders , especially in Western Europe with rich, successful democratic socialist traditions look at Trump's rhetoric labeling all opposition 'far-left, radical, socialist, marxist' and shake their heads.
They see how Trump and his MAGA supporters label efforts to improve lives like universal healthcare, low cost education, stable social safety nets and sensible gun legislation as far-left Marxist conspiracies.
The MAGA corporate funded shifting of the Overton Window in America could be set to cause even more misery.
https://www.epi.org/publication/50-reasons/
bass4funk
That should go very well over with the Black community, skipping over the VP, Harris, the first woman of color over a white slick-haired dude. There would be an internal civil war not to mention the alienation of Black voters
Blacklabel
or the 4 years he was actually successfully the President would give you a clue. lol
John-San
GuruMick is on fire today. Seriously I reckon SouthPark will make a series out of recent events and the run up to the election.
wallace
Blacklabel
Trump's speech at the RNC gives us insight into the type of presidency he wants.
A first-term president is more retrained if planning to run for a second term. but if a second term is won then all bets are off with nothing to lose.
Trump also had his major failures like no Trumpcare and the southern wall.
Ken
Harris 2024! Protect women's rights!
Eastmann
Blacklabel
exactly.
Ken
You don't like Democrats, what does it matter to you?