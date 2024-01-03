Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court is seen amid bare tree branches, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
world

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to allow border agents to cut razor wire installed by Texas

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border, while a lawsuit over the wire continues.

The Justice Department filed an emergency appeal Tuesday, asking the justices to put on hold last month's appellate ruling in favor of Texas, which forced federal agents to stop cutting the concertina wire the state has installed along roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) of the Rio Grande near the border city of Eagle Pass. Large numbers of migrants have crossed there in recent months.

The court case pitting Republican-led Texas against Democratic President Joe Biden's administration is part of a broader fight over immigration enforcement. The state also has installed razor wire around El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley, where migrants have crossed in high numbers. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also has authorized installing floating barriers in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass and allowed troopers to arrest and jail thousands of migrants on trespassing charges.

In court papers, the administration said the wire impedes Border Patrol agents from reaching migrants as they cross the river and that, in any case, federal immigration law trumps Texas' own efforts to stem the flow of migrants into the country.

Texas officials have argued that federal agents cut the wire to help groups crossing illegally through the river before taking them in for processing.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life In Japan’ Articles of 2023

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Shiofune Kannon-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Sanno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Kyo-Train Garaku

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Best Shrines For Hatsumode in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Essential Items for Staying Warm during Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Warm Destinations to Visit During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

‘Tax’ is 2023’s Kanji of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional Games to Celebrate the New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Year of the Dragon: Where To Find Dragons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: Goodbye 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment Unfold in Japan in 2023?

Savvy Tokyo