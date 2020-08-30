Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Photo: AP
world

Biden, aiming at Trump, says he won't use military as 'prop'

0 Comments
By WILL WEISSERT
WASHINGTON

Joe Biden said on Saturday that as president, he would never use the military “as a prop or private militia” and accused President Donald Trump of employing U.S. forces to settle “personal vendettas" and violate citizens' rights.

The Democratic presidential nominee, in a virtual address to the National Guard Association of the United States' general conference, said Trump recommended "that you should be deployed to quote, ‘dominate,’ your fellow citizens for exercising their right to peacefully protest.”

“We’re so much better than this," Biden said. "You deserve so much better.”

His comments came a day after Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Congress that the armed forces will have no role in carrying out the election process or resolving a disputed vote.

It was a sign of rising tensions on both sides as the president has declared without evidence that the expected surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic will make the vote “inaccurate and fraudulent." Trump has also suggested he might not accept the election results if he loses.

Biden has said he's “absolutely convinced" the military would escort Trump from the White House if the incumbent lost but refused to leave.

Biden didn't repeat the assertion while addressing the conference, but promised to restore the separation between civilian and military powers which he called “the bedrock principal of our republic.”

“It’s been tested lately, but I promise you, as president, I’ll never put you in the middle of politics or personal vendettas,” the former vice president. "I’ll never use the military as a prop or as a private militia to violate rights of fellow citizens. That’s not law and order.”

That was a reference to Trump's recent efforts to expand federal intervention into some cities as he makes “law and order” a centerpiece of his reelection bid, against the backdrop of protests against institutional racism and police brutality that have swept the country. In July, the president deployed federal forces to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, after earlier sending Homeland Security agents to Portland, Oregon.

Trump also announced this week that federal troops were being sent to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where unrest erupted after last weekend's police shooting in the back of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man. Biden has said he's considered traveling to Wisconsin to try and calm the situation, but only if it could be done “safely” and without inflaming circumstances "on the ground.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

accused President Donald Trump of employing U.S. forces to settle “personal vendettas" and violate citizens' rights.

Perhaps. Who knows why Trump does anything beyond push advertisements for himself (N. Mailer).

I think he deployed US forces to play to suburban homeowners 'worried about their property values' and to further increase fear levels in a failed attempt to show he's in the WH to protect his demographic from 'others'. An age old tactic of authoritarians.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Book Corner

5 Japanese English Bilingual Books For Young Children

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Hachimori Isaribi Onsen Hatahata Kan

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Understanding Your Japanese TV Remote Control

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Terrace House Seasons Ranked From Best to Worst

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 34, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

How Nishimachi International School Is Shaping The School Of Tomorrow

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sunny Maid Service, A Tailored Housekeeping Service

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #95: Japanese Government Recommends Eating One Ice Cream a Day

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Reasons Why Japan Does Watermelon Better

Savvy Tokyo