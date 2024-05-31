 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden discusses ongoing student protests at U.S universities during brief remarks at the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about student protests at U.S. universities, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, during brief remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo Image: Reuters/Nathan Howard
world

Biden OKs Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied arms to strike inside Russia near Kharkiv area

6 Comments
By Steve Holland and Humeyra Pamuk
WASHINGTON/PRAGUE

President Joe Biden has quietly allowed Kyiv to fire U.S.-supplied weapons at targets inside Russia but only near the border with the area around Ukraine's northern city of Kharkiv, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

The decision amounts to a policy shift by Biden, who until now steadfastly refused to let Ukraine use American weaponry for strikes inside Russia.

"The President recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S.-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region so Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them," said one U.S. official.

Russia's embassy in Washington and Russia's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NATO allies have been calling on the U.S. to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons against missile launchers and other military sites inside Russia that are supporting a cross-border offensive that Moscow launched toward Kharkiv this month.

Russia jetfighters flying inside Russia have been backing the drive by launching glide bombs at Kharkiv and Ukrainian defense lines.

Word of Biden's decision broke shortly after the Pentagon said the U.S. policy against use of U.S. weapons inside Russia had remained unchanged.

"The security assistance that we provide Ukraine is to be used within Ukraine. And we don't encourage attacks, or enable attacks, inside of Russia," said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh.

6 Comments
" . . . to strike inside Russia near Kharkiv region"

It sounds like a bit of a slippery slope, doesn't it? What's near to one person might seem far away to another person.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Good move. Russia's barbarism must be returned upon it.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

It not gonna make any difference, Russian are slowly tightening the noose,it will.mean more unwarranted escalation

0 ( +2 / -2 )

President Joe Biden has quietly allowed Kyiv to fire U.S.-supplied weapons at targets inside Russia

So quietly it's reported and announced on world news?

Russia doesn't want to fight NATO so this should be an interesting turn of events.

Then again Russia could obliterate Ukraine and that would stop the war.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Russia will probably just carpet bomb the heck out of Ukraine unfortunately

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Mr GoodmanToday  07:01 am JST

Russia will probably just carpet bomb the heck out of Ukraine unfortunately

They've been trying that but unfortunately Ukraine has a lot of apartment buildings and even Putin doesn't want to lose their aircraft he has, poor as they are.

Then again Russia could obliterate Ukraine and that would stop the war.

I suspect eventually Russian mothers will get tired of sending their sons on a war of obliteration. And if you are thinking nukes is the answer, the US can easily open up a path to Crimea for Ukraine.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

