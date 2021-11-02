Biden apologizes for Trump pulling U.S. out of climate accord

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday apologized to world leaders for his predecessor Donald Trump's withdrawal from a global climate accord and said fighting the crisis should be seen as an economic opportunity.
In a reference to Trump, who withdrew from the Paris climate deal on world action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Biden told the COP26 summit in Glasgow that he was sorry.
"I guess I shouldn't apologize but I do apologize for the fact that the United States in the last administration pulled out of the Paris Accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit," he said, noting that one of his first actions on taking office this January was to re-enter the accord.
Trump had argued that the Paris accord killed jobs.
But in his main speech to the U.N. COP26 summit in Glasgow, Biden said that fighting climate change will boost, not hurt economies.
"Within the growing catastrophe I believe there's an incredible opportunity -- not just for the United States, but for all of us," he said in his speech to the summit.
He promised U.S. leadership and "action, not words."
"The United States is not only back at the table but hopefully leading by the power of example. I know that hasn't been the case and that's why my administration is working overtime," he said.
Biden pushed back against criticism that reducing greenhouse gases and reliance on fossil fuels will hurt jobs, arguing that "it's about jobs".
Electrifying transport, building solar panels and wind turbine networks "create good, paying union jobs for American workers".
Continuing down the current path is already causing economic damage, Biden said.
"We're standing at an inflection point in world history," Biden said, citing the proliferation of wildfires, droughts and other climate-related disasters.
"Climate change is already ravaging the world," he said. It's not hypothetical. It's destroying people's lives and livelihoods.
"We have the ability to invest in ourselves and build an equitable, clean-energy future and in the process create millions of good paying jobs and opportunities around the world.
"We meet with the eyes of history upon us," Biden told the summit in Glasgow, Scotland. "Every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases, so let this be the moment when we answer history's call, here in Glasgow.
"God bless you all and may God save the planet," he said in closing.© 2021 AFP
ulysses
Trump is an embarrassment even today, so America will have to apologize for many years.
RichardPearce
Well, that's worrying.
Because Biden also sounded off on the Trump withdrawal from the JPCOA, said similarly nice sounding words about how important it was, and how he'd get the US back into it, and if he'd been allowed to get back into it because he talked nice, the US probably would have rejoined it the same day he rejoined the climate accord.
The thing is that there was a country in the JCPOA that didn't buy the nice words, and wanted to see actual deeds coming from the US government, and it turns out that Biden had no more intention of abiding by the Accord than Trump did.
Anybody else notice that all the election promised environmental efforts have been dropped from the budget BEFORE the budget has even faced the Republicans in America's government.
But he talks nicer than the previous con art...oops President.
bass4funk
With all the problems going on and the country and 71% of Americans are not feeling good about the direction of the country and how this man is handling it. Biden should continue putting the world first, it continues to help the GOP good on Biden.
The Avenger
The president has reasserted us on everything since he sent the former guy packing.
ulysses
He’s handling it quite well, thank you for your concern. Wonderful that you believe in approval numbers after denying them the last 4 years!!!
President Biden’s all people first might be different from the GOP’s rich people first, but believe me it’s not helping the GOP at all, ROFL.
bass4funk
Not according to the most liberal poll in the country and the largest network that supported him.
No, he’s all the worlds first.
ulysses
Sir, the liberal and conservative polls show higher satisfaction levels than the previous guy ever had.
Sir, there is only one world, please don’t believe the extremist right wing!!!
Sheikh Yerboaby
Illegals are stealing our jobs.......Give me strength!! When was the last time YOU tried to be a gardener? a farm hand? a maid? But couldn't because some pesky illegal has done stole muh job..... Like the nonsense from conservatives in the UK about Pakistanis, Indians, Jamaicans, Poles, Romanians and Bulgarians stealing their jobs, these people are doing jobs that native people either are too lazy to do or just don't wan't to do. THEY aren't suppressing wages, either unscrupulous employers are deliberately paying low wages because they know only illegals will do it or your fabled free market is dictating that wages have to be low.
Busby
The pattern is pretty clear....Repub President's start wars, collapse economies, and act boorish....
Then a Dem President has to apologize for their misdeeds...
Unfortunately after the past four years President Biden will be apologizing a lot...
Alfie Noakes
While it's nice that Biden wants to apologise to the world for the American people electing Trump, he really should be apologizing for the massive global pollution caused by the US Department of Defence and the American military.
Jon Mitchell's book Poisoning The Pacific is a shocking expose of what they've done over the last 100 years and are still doing today.
https://www.jonmitchellinjapan.com/poisoning-the-pacific.html
mrtinjp
And who will apologize for the 150 trillion CO2 fraud..that's the reason Trump pulled out in the first place.
mrtinjp
he really should be apologizing for the massive global pollution caused by the US Department of Defence and the American military.
Good point, but that will never happen..this pollution for one contributed to global warming..
stormcrow
I have to agree with the Chinese on this issue of continuity and Xi is absolutely right. How can anybody or any country put much faith in what a U.S. president says and commits to when another political party may take the White House in a few years and undo everything? This is a sensible point to consider if you're a leader of another country preparing to trust and invest in any U.S. president's idea.
Numan
Xi has a point! trump ruined all credibility that the US ever had on the world stage by being a lying incompetent criminal with an ego. He left the US worse off after being voted out of office. The world now sees how dangerous the US can be if trump is re-elected, or someone just like him only smarter is voted into office (biblical apocalypse - antichrist situation).
Numan
@mrninjp
He is apologizing for the actions of the US's incompetent former president.
Real leaders acknowledge the mistakes of their failed predecessors.
bass4funk
No, they don’t, CNN tried that and got caught and called out on it again..
And the people that screaming Biden’s name at games more and more want a President that’s for America and not the world.