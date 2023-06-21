Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits China
FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on as he meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 19, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool Photo: Reuters/LEAH MILLIS
world

Biden calls Chinese President Xi a dictator

0 Comments
By Trevor Hunnicutt and Kanishka Singh
KENTFIELD, Calif/WASHINGTON

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator, adding that Xi was very embarrassed when a Chinese balloon was blown off course over the U.S. recently.

Biden made the remarks at a fundraiser in California a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Xi on a trip to China that was aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.

"The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn't know it was there," Biden said in the fundraiser.

"That's a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn't know what happened. That wasn't supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course," Biden added.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over U.S. airspace in February. That incident and exchanges of visits by U.S. and Taiwanese officials have recently magnified U.S.-China tensions.

Blinken and Xi on Monday agreed in their meeting to stabilize the intense rivalry between Washington and Beijing so it does not veer into conflict, but failed to produce any major breakthrough during a rare visit to China by the secretary of state.

They did agree to continue diplomatic engagement with more visits by U.S. officials in the coming weeks and months.

Biden himself said on Monday he thought relations between the two countries were on the right path, and he indicated that progress was made during Blinken's trip.

Biden said on Tuesday that Xi had been concerned by the so-called Quad strategic security group, which includes Japan, Australia, India and the United States. The U.S. president said he previously told Xi the U.S. was not trying to encircle China with the Quad.

Later this week, Biden will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China is expected to be a topic of discussion between the two leaders.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW Summer Campaign

Take a Test Drive and win a Glamping and Golf break

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

Izushi

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

Wordsmiths Wanted for Gaming and Translation: Jobs for June in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Yakitori: Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Wineries of Yamanashi: A Taste of Japan’s Wine Country

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

GaijinPot Blog