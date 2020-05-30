Biden calls for 'real leadership' after Trump alludes to violence after police killing

Joe Biden on Friday called for justice and "real leadership", accusing President Donald Trump of encouraging violence by threatening deadly military force to stop rioters in Minneapolis protesting the police killing of an unarmed black man.
Initially peaceful rallies in Minnesota's largest city have given way to nights of arson, looting and vandalism, as protesters vented their rage over the death on Monday of George Floyd, seen on video gasping for breath while a white police officer knelt on his neck.
Twitter, where Trump posted his comment earlier on Friday, for the first time hid the president's tweet behind a warning banner accusing him of "glorifying violence".
Biden, the likely Democratic presidential nominee to face Trump in November's election, said the anger, frustration and exhaustion felt by black Americans was "undeniable", and that the country needed to face its "deep open wound" of racism.
"This is no time for incendiary tweets. It's no time to encourage violence," Biden said, referring to Trump.
"This is a national crisis and we need real leadership right now. Leadership that will bring everyone to the table so that we can take measures to root out systemic racism," the former vice president said in live remarks on YouTube.
He called for police reform, and said he had promised Floyd's family that he would do everything in his power to see"that justice is had".
Trump on Friday repeated on Twitter that "looting leads to shooting" and defended his initial post, saying it was "spoken as a fact, not as a statement."
Demonstrations over Floyd's death and other killings like it have spread to cities, including Los Angeles and Denver, with others expected on Friday in New York and Detroit.
The police officer who pinned Floyd with a knee to the neck before he died has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder, a prosecutor said on Friday.
Three other police officers involved in Floyd's death have been fired and the FBI is investigating.
Trump's re-election campaign has identified Minnesota as a state he could win in 2020 after narrowly losing it in 2016. He also has condemned the killing and promised justice.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
SimondB
A racist, promoting racist violence, to appease his base. He cares not a brass farthing should black protesters be shot, probably privately he would condone it. The nightmare continues.
Mr. Noidall
President Trump says ugly things sometimes, but often those things need to be said. If I've spent my whole life saving and borrowing to open my own business, and then criminals try to loot my shop and I have a gun on the scene, well....
Biden, with no shame, is trying to turn this into a campaign. Like looters, a democrat never lets a crisis go to waste.
The entire "leadership" of Minneapolis and Minnesota, all of whom are democrats, and who remained invisible and allowed the city to burn out respect for the rioters feelings, have demonstrated what kind of leadership we'd get from Biden. The rioters, not protestors, committed criminal acts of devastating proportions and need to be dealt with severely. Not coddled and catered to just to appease minority "anger" and "frustration" and to virtue signal. Can you believe it! These idiots let the city burn just in order to virtue signal.
PTownsend
In appealing to his core base Trump's approach has been to further divide the long divided country. His base is made up primarily of people from his own demographic. (But only a smaller percent of those from his financial class.) Trump's base represent 32% to 45% of the US population, depending on data source.
Trump will continue to throw fuel on the fires. As will his media and his social media warriors in the US and 'abroad'. Previously Russians have used KKK and NRA publications, among other right wing ones, to push messages to increase divisions.
https://www.npr.org/2019/09/27/765037952/senate-report-reveals-nra-was-foreign-asset-to-russia-ahead-of-2016
The Avenger
I'm glad Biden spoke plainly. No mealy mouthed euphemisms. I was going to vote for him anyway, but he just gave me one more reason.