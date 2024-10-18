 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Joe Biden visits Madison Area Technical College Truax Campus
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he announces a new plan for federal student loan relief during a visit to Madison Area Technical College Truax Campus, in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S, April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo Image: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
world

Biden cancels $4.5 billion in public workers' student loans

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday canceled another $4.5 billion in student debt for more than 60,000 borrowers, bringing the number of public service workers who have had their student loans for higher education forgiven to over 1 million.

The cancellation is Biden's latest effort to fulfill his 2020 campaign pledge to deliver debt relief to millions of Americans before he leaves office in January, even as his efforts hit road blocks in the courts.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, a fellow Democrat who is seeking the White House after Biden stepped aside and faces Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 contest, said she would continue to address education costs if elected, including through relief for those who utilized federal student loans.

"While Republican elected officials do everything in their power to block millions of their own constituents from receiving this much needed economic relief, I will continue our work to lower costs, make higher education more affordable, and relieve the burden of student debt," Harris said in a statement.

Wednesday's action brings the Biden-Harris administration's total approved student loan relief to $175 billion for nearly 5 million borrowers, the White House said in a statement.

It has called the current student loan system broken and maintains debt relief is needed to ensure that borrowers are not financially burdened by their decision to seek higher education.

Harris has centered her election campaign in part on her economic plans aimed at lowering living costs for middle- and lower-class Americans and boosting the economy overall, while Trump has focused on tariffs and tax cuts.

Republicans have described Biden's student loan forgiveness approach as an overreach of authority and an unfair benefit to college-educated borrowers while others receive no such relief.

Six Republican state attorneys general have challenged Biden's plan, saying it is up to Congress to act through legislation. Earlier this month, a U.S. judge appointed by former president Trump temporarily blocked Biden from "mass canceling" student loans until their lawsuit is resolved.

Biden had to revamp his approach after earlier plans were blocked by the courts. In August, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to revive Biden's latest plan, giving a boost to Republicans seeking to block it.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo