First 2024 presidential debate in Atlanta
FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic Party presidential candidate U.S. President Joe Biden speak during a presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 27, 2024 in a combination photo. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo Image: Reuters/Brian Snyder
world

Biden congratulates Trump, invites him to White House

WASHINGTON

Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called to congratulate Donald Trump on his presidential election victory and invite him to meet at the White House and will address the nation on Thursday.

The White House, in a statement after Trump beat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris for the U.S. presidency, said Biden also committed "to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together."

Biden has also spoken with Harris, it added.

