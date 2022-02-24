Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Joe Biden Photo: AP
world

Biden denounces 'unprovoked and unjustified' attack on Ukraine

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned Russia for an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine. He promises that the U.S. and its allies “will hold Russia accountable.”

Biden said he plans to speak to the American people Thursday after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders. More sanctions against Russia are expected to be announced Thursday.

In a written statement, Biden added: “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

