Biden hosts first of chats to talk 'directly' with Americans

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday launched a series of conversations with ordinary Americans by calling a woman who lost her job due to the pandemic, in an effort to showcase his direct contact with his fellow citizens.
"The White House will launch a new effort for the president to regularly communicate directly with the American people," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
Due to COVID-19, the conversation was held via telephone from the Oval Office in Washington to Michele, a mother from Roseville, California who lost her job at a start-up company because of the economic crisis sparked by the pandemic.
She had written to Biden to tell him about her struggles and her search for a new job.
"Like my dad used to say, a job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It's about your dignity, it's about your respect, it's about your place in the community," the 78-year-old president told Michele, in a video of the call posted online by the White House.
Biden also took the opportunity to promote his $1.9 trillion stimulus package that his Democratic party is preparing to adopt in Congress, despite the lack of Republican support, as well as the massive vaccination campaign he has promised.
"We're so glad that we have you focusing on that," said Michele, whose last name was withheld, adding that her parents had just made their appointment to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
With this new conversation series, Biden is seeking to show his empathy -- and to mark a break from his predecessor Donald Trump, who was accused by critics of not caring about the fate of millions of Americans affected by America's health and economic crises.
Biden's phone calls are meant to be a modern-day iteration, in the era of social media, of the radio fireside chats held by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the 1930s as a way to invite himself into American homes.
Trump only sporadically took up this tradition, in the form of pre-recorded videos published on Facebook.© 2021 AFP
4 Comments
Login to comment
WilliB
Controlled telephones with selected people is of not anything like "regularly communicate directly".
But notice how the media have swivelled from rabid criticism to uncritical praise.
Simian Lane
Seems like a nice chap, and he’s quietly working hard too.
Vinke
@WilliB
Well even controlled calls are better than nothing. So far everything I've seen and heard from Joe Biden is fantastic. So glad he's the president, and that there also is such a wonderful First Lady.
Jimizo
No. Some elements of the media have fawned over him, others have lambasted him, some have been pretty objective and elements of the ‘alternative media’ have been pushing QAnon, Hugo Chavez voting machines and Jewish space lasers.
Business as usual as far as I can see.
NCIS Reruns
I have problems with statements like this, because in US politics, "critics" who favor the rival party will always accuse a president of having some major shortcoming. Trump was made to appear lacking in empathy, but that doesn't mean his policies didn't seek to help people affected by the crises. It's become increasingly difficult to be objective, and statements like the above don't necessarily help Biden, if that is the writer's intention.
Sven Asai
What a cheap propaganda show. I would immediately hang up, draw the wire out of the socket or flush the mobile....lol