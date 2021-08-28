Biden meets Israeli PM in shadow of Kabul blasts

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (left) told US President Joe Biden he was bringing "a new spirit of cooperation"

By Daniella Cheslow

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Friday with President Joe Biden a day after a deadly bomb attack on the U.S. Afghanistan evacuation mission forced a postponement and cast a shadow on an Israeli charm offensive.

"My heart goes out, our hearts go out, to all those who we've lost," Biden said after the two met one-on-one, a day after originally planned.

Bennett began his remarks with condolences before announcing, "I bring with me from Jerusalem a new spirit of good will."

Bennett had aimed to reboot U.S.-Israel relations following Benjamin Netanyahu, who during 15 years in office embraced Republicans and antagonized Democrats.

He also hoped to gain U.S. assurances against Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the 49-year-old prime minister said he had achieved his goals on his first official visit since taking office in June.

In particular, he said he was happy to hear Biden say he was determined Iran should "never" obtain a nuclear weapon. Previously, Biden had said Tehran would not obtain a nuclear weapon "on my watch."

"I found a leader who loves Israel, knows exactly what he wants and is listening to our needs," Bennett said.

Biden said he had shared common ground with Bennett, including traveling on the same train to Delaware.

"We've become close friends," Biden said. "He's ridden the Amtrak train a lot."

Bennett took office in June as head of an eclectic coalition in which his pro-settlement party holds only a handful of seats. His government ranges from political hardliners to doves as well as the first Arab party to sit in a coalition.

"He heads and leads the most diverse government in Israeli history," the U.S. president said of his Israeli counterpart.

However, Bennett's positions on key issues remain at odds with the White House.

He has said he will continue settlement construction and is against a Palestinian state in territories Israel captured in 1967, preferring to offer economic improvements over discussing civil and national rights.

Bennett also opposes the U.S. reopening a consulate in Jerusalem to handle Palestinian affairs, which Trump shut in 2019 after moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In the Oval Office, Bennett strove to highlight common ground.

"Israel knows that we have no better or more reliable ally in the world than the United States of America," he said.

Biden said the U.S. had an "unwavering commitment" to Israel's security, including replenishing Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system. In a hint at differences of opinion, Biden said, "we're also going to discuss ways to advance peace and security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians."

Shibley Telhami, a professor for peace and development at the University of Maryland, estimated that the attack in Kabul would not impact Biden's posture on the Palestinians.

"It further lowers the Israeli-Palestinian issue on Biden's priority, which means he is even less likely to challenge Bennett on this issue," he said.

Bennett said in the Oval Office that the bombings in Kabul highlighted the potential danger of a nuclear Iran.

"These very days illustrate what the world would look like if a radical Islamic regime acquired a nuclear weapon," Bennett told Biden.

Israel fiercely opposes Biden's attempt to reverse Trump's withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal that lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Since Trump's move, Iran has itself withdrawn from key commitments, including on uranium enrichment.

Biden pledged the U.S. was committed to ensuring "Iran never develops a nuclear weapon, but we're putting diplomacy first and seeing where that takes us. But if diplomacy fails we're ready to turn to other options."

After he spoke, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki clarified that diplomacy was "far and away our best option and the preferable option."

