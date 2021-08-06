Biden offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in U.S. :

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Thursday that Hong Kong citizens currently in the United States who fear for their safety amid the political crackdown back home will receive temporary safe haven.
Biden said the move recognizes "the significant erosion" of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong by the Chinese government.
"By unilaterally imposing on Hong Kong the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China has undermined the enjoyment of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong," he said in a statement.
Biden cited the "politically motivated arrests" of more than 100 opposition politicians, activists and protesters on charges under the national security law, including allegations of secession, subversion and terrorist activities.
More than 10,000 others have been arrested in relation to anti-government protests, he said.
The new decision extends "deferred enforced departure" (DED) to Hong Kong residents currently in the United States, allowing them to remain for 18 months even if their visas have expired.
It differs from the more formal immigration class of "temporary protected status" (TPS), which is given to foreign nationals stuck in the United States due to natural disasters or political upheavals back home.
There was no immediate reaction from China or Hong Kong on Biden's announcement.
China introduced the national security law in Hong Kong on June 30, 2020, giving Beijing more power over the territory's judiciary and criminalizing many types of political activity.
Critics say it is being used to undermine the "one country, two systems" architecture for the city's governance, established when Britain handed its former colony back to China in 1997.
The arrests of opposition politicians has stifled free speech and left activists in fear of detention or other punishment, including those overseas.
In June, Hong Kong police raided the offices of the feisty pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, shutting it down and arresting key executives.
Under the national security law, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "Hong Kong's promise of democracy has dimmed."
"(China) has fundamentally altered the bedrock of Hong Kong's institutions and suppressed freedoms of Hong Kongers," he said in a statement.
In a show of bipartisan support, Republican Senator Pat Toomey called Biden's announcement "the right call" and pledged U.S. support for the territory against "China's oppressive regime."
"Hongkongers are facing abhorrent retribution for actions as simple as speaking out against Beijing's crusade to undermine freedom, democracy, and basic rights in #HongKong," he tweeted.
Biden's declaration came nearly three weeks after the U.S. government formally warned American businesses of the "growing risks" of operating in the Asian financial hub.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the July 16 move was designed to "groundlessly smear Hong Kong's business environment" and retaliated by slapping sanctions on seven U.S. individuals and organizations
The Washington-based Hong Kong Democratic Council, one of those hit with sanctions, said Biden's offer of DED status "will provide a critical lifeline for Hong Kongers currently in the U.S."
Safe haven "will mean the difference between living freely while continuing to fight for human rights and democracy in Hong Kong and being forced to return to Hong Kong spending years or even life behind bars," said the council's managing director Samuel Chu.
Chu, a U.S. citizen for whom Hong Kong authorities have issued an arrest warrant, said DED status could potentially benefit an estimated 1,500-2,000 Hong Kong students in the United States and possibly tens of thousands of others who entered the country on tourist or other temporary visas.
Offering safe haven to Hong Kongers is likely to further sour relations between Beijing and Washington.
The two sides are facing off on a long list of issues including China's threats to U.S.-backed Taiwan and its contested territorial claims in the South China Sea, U.S. allegations that China methodically steals American intellectual property and the sweeping repression of Uyghurs and other minorities in China's western Xinjiang region.
When a top U.S. diplomat, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, visited Beijing in July for talks, Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said Washington must stop seeing China as an "imaginary enemy."
"The hope may be that by demonizing China, the U.S. could somehow... blame China for its own structural problems," Xie said.© 2021 AFP
26 Comments
Login to comment
GdTokyo
The US could easily absorb the entire population of HK and leave the CCP with an empty husk of deprecated assets.
Kentarogaijin
That role of savior and policeman of the world from US that is hypocritical and does not suit good, maybe it could cost a lot one day..
China would recover those assets and multiply them making the best use of them, and that is what the US and Europe are afraid of, that China does things better than them...
Strangerland
All democratic nations should be offering haven for the people of Hong Kong.
If anyone in the world got screwed by Covid, it was HK. They lost the ability to protest, which lost them their entire country to the CCP.
RIP Hong Kong. It used to be a great place to visit.
Michael Machida
America always makes me proud however I would like to see America offer every Hong Kong citizen safe haven and not just the ones in America at this time. Great job America but just offer a bit more.
P. Smith
Japan already experiences China doing better than it, which is why Japan is no longer the world’s second largest economy.
bass4funk
As much as I detest this administration I think this is a very good call on them to help out and help these people. Good move for sure. Hats off.
I agree and the vast majority of them are highly educated and have skillful attributes would greatly contribute to the socially as well as the US economy.
Commodore Perry
I agree with bass4funk; this is a definite positive move, although also obvious.
Note, though, Biden is letting those who are already in the US remain, as opposed to allowing others to flood in. Hope to see the same approach on our Southern border soon.
kennyG
What an ironic fate
The Avenger
A new sale of military weapons to Taiwan; Safe Haven for Hong Kong. China sure seems to be a weak failed state seeking to oppress populations while imprisoning and killing ethnic sectors. China is trying to cling to its power while its young people seek democracy. Never forget Tienanmen Square.
Hong Kong makes one thing abundantly clear
The West is preferable to what Russia or China are selling.
theFu
There are subtle things at play here.
The US can absorb 50K people, but they have huge immigration issues already from the southern neighbor which are overwhelming the immigration department. US govt and state govts get really stretched to provide necessary services like official documents, driver's training, licenses, schools for their kids, working permits, and housing. There aren't 50K apartments waiting for new people here.
Wealthy immigrants would put much less strain on the US govt, so the people from Kong Kong already in the US aren't much of an issue until the money is cut off by China or runs out. Plus, educated Hong Kongers speak English, so they don't have the same lack of communication skills that other uninvited immigrants attempting entry have.
Plus the culture shock for people coming from a big city lifestyle to most places in America would be pretty drastic. Only a few cities in the US are livable by walking.
And the climate differences will freak them out. I've seen Hong Kongers wearing North Face winter gear when I needed just a sweater - or nothing if we were walking up the mid-levels. As far south as Austin, Texas, it freezes in the US every winter for multiple days.
I have no problem with Biden's fairly minor help in this plan. Even if he offered 200K full immigration, I'd be happy.
But the US needs to deal with our current immigration commitments, like the Afghan translators who are waiting to get relocated to the US. They have a death sentence TODAY and their multi-year help to the US military was their payment.
SuperLib
Good.
elephant200
China: Not a bad idea! Biden! Fewer die-hard Hong Kongers can be filled with Mainland Chinese migration and ideologies assimilation! China is no "East Germany", a million people run on their own has nothing negative to the state!
Randy Johnson
Too bad the resident didn't make the same gesture to the Cubans when they were protesting their oppressive leftist regime in Cuba.
Yrral
Randy Johnson,lots of these Cuban are reaping what they sowed,by their treatment of Black Cuban,Blacks people in America,had no place to run,they stood and fought ,moving for the final conquest
Yrral
American to a point do not care about their blood kin,if you are person in another country,think American care about your plight,you are doomed,you would be naive,
HonestDictator
Between the US and Canada allowing HK asylum seekers refuge, this will be an easy task. Taiwan has taken some in as well, which should help Taiwanese resistance against the trash methods Beijing loves to force on political opposition.
venze
Biden offers safe haven to Hong Kongers in U.S. :
Safe haven or unsafe incarceration?
Would Hong Kongers know how to choose wisely?
Think first, think deep..
Zaphod
So among the torrent horrifically wrong policy decisions coming out of the current white house, here is one that is that correct for once. I give credit for that.
It will not make a big difference however, since the CCP control who can enter and leave HK.
Bradley
China is definitely not unbreakable and the despots in charge their have extremely fragile egos. Every bit of push back against them is signifigant in their eyes. I hope more countries follow Britain and now the USA's example but let's not forget the poor souls that must remain and are having their freedom and human rights taken away from them by the ruffians in Beijing.
kennyG
Do something fundamental to root out hate (crimes) against Asians first!!
Sven Asai
That’s a good move, of course. Currently it affects only a few people, so it is easy to declare. Instead, It really should be maximum extended also to every HKer who still lives there and wants to leave and find a new place to live, out of the grip of the CCP. Of course, not only the US, but also other democracies in the West are asked to help and support such people, if they wish to escape from what has to be expected there.
Commodore Perry
ZaphodToday 01:23 pm JST
True.
mobius217
Pretty sure most Hong Kongers want to emigrate to Canada, thanks to its more open immigration policy. Some will go to Australia, but there are about 2 million or so Hong Kongers with British National (Overseas) passports who can apply to emigrate to the UK.
lostrune2
Can't recover human assets and the wealth of intellect that goes with them
Ex: Bruce Lee wouldn't have gone back to Hong Kong. Hong Kong wouldn't have made his kind of movies
kennyG
Rather than US takes care of Hong Kongers in the states, Hong Kong and Taiwan should be united backed up by US and all as United democratic federation of China, meaning there's no more one china principle to respect.
GBR48
The 'temporary' bit is a worry. Look at what happened to those termed 'DREAMers' when Trump got in. Police your brass, Biden, and give them a guaranteed path to citizenship.