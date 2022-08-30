Biden plans to ask Congress to approve $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan: Politico

The Biden administration plans to ask the U.S. Congress to approve an estimated $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, Politico reported on Monday, citing sources, amid heightened tensions with China.
China carried out its largest war games around the democratically governed island after a visit this month by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Beijing has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control.
China on Monday dismissed complaints from Taiwan about repeated harassment by Chinese drones very close to Taiwanese-controlled islands as not anything "to make a fuss about", prompting Taipei to label Beijing as thieves.
President Joe Biden's administration and U.S. lawmakers stress their ongoing support for the government in Taipei, and there are items in the approval pipeline for Taiwan that could be announced in the coming weeks or months, Reuters reported last week.
But the focus will be on sustaining Taiwan's current military systems and fulfilling existing orders - rather than offering new capabilities more likely to inflame already red-hot tensions with China, according to three sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Politico report.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
Jexan
1st smart move of his presidency
Nanga
This idiot's already wasted enough money on Ukraine
Sven Asai
The Congress should show even more engagement and just give him triple the amount he is asking for. What are those hundreds of elected people there? For warming the chairs and waiting that someone asks them for an overdue hand sign?
Nemo
So much for the "weak on China" troupe.
But I also think we should sell them subs, 5th gen fighters, anti-air and anti-ship missles at cost.
Antiquesaving
So the USA government has $billions for Taiwan and Ukraine.
But not it's own people.
https://nypost.com/2022/08/25/20-million-us-homes-cant-pay-utility-bills-as-shutoffs-loom/amp/
That is 20 million homes think 2 to 4 people per home freezing this coming winter.
But don't worry USA "friends" will have everything they need.
Eastman
american wars are all about business.dirty business.
ian
Just a start.
Pelosi investment paying offnicely.
Mohan
Add little bit more fuel to the existing fire
wallace
Biden is not giving $1.1 billion to Taiwan. He is selling $1.1 billion of arms to them.
Some need to read the post headline more carefully.
President Joe Biden signed a sweeping $750 billion health care, tax, and climate bill into law at the White House.
President Biden today announced a set of changes to student loans – including cancellation of up to $20,000 for some borrowers – that will cost between $440 billion and $600 billion over the next ten years, with a central estimate of roughly $500 billion.
Legrande
The point is, as usual the US sparks conflict around the world to make a buck, this article makes that very plain to see.
All the justification, "this country does this" etc. is just fabricated narrative to feed the military-industrial complex, which even President Eisenhower himself warned the American people about in his farewell address.
wallace
If you believe in an independent Taiwan, they need weapons to defend itself.
WilliB
Yes, spend more money that you do not have on the military-industrial complex. The shareholders of Lookheed Maring, Raytheon and their ilk are smiling.... which sadly includes many politicians.
Blacklabel
let me guess, he is selling 2 billion of weapons for 1.1 billion, right?