President Joe Biden says the U.S. would defend Taiwan from China, although these appears at odds with the longtime policy of strategic ambiguity Photo: AFP
world

Biden says 'yes,' U.S. would defend Taiwan against China

21 Comments
BALTIMORE

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said the United States would defend Taiwan if the island were attacked by China, which considers it part of its territory.

"Yes," he responded when asked in a CNN town hall about defending Taiwan. "We have a commitment to that."

Biden's statement was at odds with the long-held U.S. policy known as "strategic ambiguity," where Washington helps build Taiwan's defenses but does not explicitly promise to come to the island's help.

He made a similar pledge in August during an interview with ABC, insisting that the United States would always defend key allies, including Taiwan, despite the withdrawal from Afghanistan in the face of the victorious Taliban.

Biden said the United States made a "sacred commitment" to defend NATO allies in Canada and Europe and it's the "same with Japan, same with South Korea, same with Taiwan."

The White House subsequently told reporters that U.S. policy on Taiwan "has not changed."

Asked by an audience member at the live televised town hall whether the United States would be able to keep up with China's rapid military development, Biden also said, "yes."

"Don't worry about whether... they're going to be more powerful," he said. "China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we have the most powerful military in the history of the world."

However, Biden expressed concern that rival countries may "engage in activities where they may make a serious mistake."

He referred to his longtime relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and repeated his position that he does not want "to start a new Cold War with China."

But he warned, "I just want to make China understand that we are not going to step back."

China has upped its saber rattling around Taiwan, sending waves of fighter jets and nuclear-capable bombers crossing into Taiwan's air defense zone.

Biden's comments also come in the wake of a Financial Times report that China has tested a state-of-the-art hypersonic missile with nuclear capacity that flew around the planet before landing, albeit not on target.

The United States and Russia are racing to develop their own hypersonic weapons, which are more difficult to defend against than existing ballistic missile arsenals.

Damn straight! Sign me up again.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

"Yes," he responded when asked in a CNN town hall about defending Taiwan. "We have a commitment to that."

Wonderful! Someone who has the courage to do what's right.

More countries should commit to defending Taiwan.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

great, he said something that makes sense for once.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Hunter Biden has no current financial ties to China.

Can America go to war against China? No, I do not think so.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Japan would refuse permission to allow America ops from Japan bases.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Biden is dividing America and letting it rot. His son has financial ties to the CCP.

No telling what he would he would do for Taiwan and Japan, for that matter.

Just, wow. If you are always afraid and looking for trouble you will always be afraid and finding trouble.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

A Trump supporter worries about anyone making sense is a bit rich.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Biden could not even defend Kabul airport against bearded goat herders. All Xi has to do is shower the Democrat politburo with greenbacks and the People's Liberation Army will be partying in Taipei like it's 1999.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Blacklabel

Going to war never makes sense. Didn't you learn your lessons in Afghanistan? Defeated by a terrorist group.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

A Trump supporter worries about anyone making sense is a bit rich.

Trump must be the gold standard.

As anything anyone else says or does is constantly compared to him.

Was wondering how long it would take you to post about Trump when the topic is Biden.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

The only war Trump would ever rage against his long-term business partner XI is if the CCP raised their prices for making all his Trumpstore.com Chinese-made merchandise...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

So much for the “Biden is in China’s pocket” meme brigade. Guess they will have to think up another whack-job conspiracy.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Oh here comes the Trump brigade again for another 15+ posts.

The topic is JOSEPH R. BIDEN and Taiwan.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Blacklabel

A Trump supporter worries about anyone making sense is a bit rich.

Trump must be the gold standard. 

As anything anyone else says or does is constantly compared to him.

Like all the Obama posts you made during Trump's term.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Going to war never makes sense.

if you were our leader in 1939, we’d all be speaking German or Japanese

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Oh here comes the Trump brigade again for another 15+ posts.

The topic is JOSEPH R. BIDEN and Taiwan.

Biden and Xi have a summit to discuss Taiwan - they start off with small talk...

Biden: That's a nice looking tie, where did you get it?

Xi: Trumpstore.com - it's where I buy all my Chinese-made merchandise....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYoOPgeTMQc&ab_channel=ushadrons

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Trump must be the gold standard.

More like the dog-poop standard.

This was all the rage right up until now. "Biden is not strong enough to stand up to China."

Well, on the topic of JOSEPH R. BIDEN and Taiwan, the Trump Brigade seem to be "mistaken" (What are the odds?).

1 ( +3 / -2 )

 has no current financial ties to China.

very misleading by the intentional use of the word "current".

You know that is not what we are really talking about.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

 the Trump Brigade seem to be "mistaken" (What are the odds?).

the Trump Brigade is actually you guys. Fresh off 15 posts each on the Bannon article.

What are the odds? 6 or 7:1 that he wouldnt win in 2016. Oops.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

BlacklabelToday  01:18 pm JST

> Trump must be the gold standard. 

As anything anyone else says or does is constantly compared to him.

Nah. We’re just pointing out your rank hypocrisy.

Was wondering how long it would take you to post about Trump when the topic is Biden.

As long as it took you to display your hypocrisy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

the topic is not Trump, sorry.

I know you dont know what to say when you have to talk about Biden.

But thats ok, he doesnt know either.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Taiwan also needs a sense of urgency. I read that their military is not well prepared. I hope they are willing to fight for themselves.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Biden said the United States made a "sacred commitment" to defend NATO allies in Canada and Europe and it's the "same with Japan, same with South Korea, same with Taiwan."

The big difference is that Taiwan is not a UN member, putting it outside the scope of the collective self-defense exception in the UN charter. If the US attacks China without security council approval, it will be yet another illegal war.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

BlacklabelToday  01:35 pm JST

the topic is not Trump, sorry. 

*I know you dont know what to say when youhave to talk about Biden.*

But thats ok, he doesnt know either.

It’s adorable how you do this. On one thread you go off on tangents, but on threads when your hypocrisy is pointed out, you bitch about being on topic. More hypocrisy.

It’s hard to take people seriously when they refuse to be consistent.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The U.S.. under any administration, will most certainly defend Taiwan. So will UK, Australia, EU, etc. Japan maybe the last to openly admit it, but they will too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

the topic is not Trump, sorry.

I know you dont know what to say when you have to talk about Biden.

Hmmmm......

Very misleading by the intentional use of the word "current".

You know that is not what we are really talking about.

So point out for us where Hunter is mentioned in this article.....we'll be waiting...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

t’s adorable how you do this. On one thread you go off on tangents, but on threads when your hypocrisy is pointed out, you 

3 posts. All 3 directed at me, none about Biden or Taiwan.

neither Trump nor I are the topic here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

