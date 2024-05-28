 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Biden
President Joe Biden, left, joined by, from left, Vice President Kamala Harris, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Army Major Gen. Trevor Bradenkamp, pause during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
world

Biden says each generation has to 'earn' freedom, in solemn Memorial Day remarks

4 Comments
By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON

President Joe Biden marked Memorial Day with a pledge that the country would continue the work of the nation's fallen toward a more perfect union, "for which they lived, and for which they died."

Delivering remarks at a solemn remembrance ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Biden said each generation must ensure the sacrifice of the country's service members is not in vain.

“Freedom has never been guaranteed,” Biden said under gray skies in the memorial amphitheater. “Every generation has to earn it, fight for it, defend it in the battle between autocracy and democracy, between the greed of a few, and the rights of many.”

He added: “On this day, we came together again to reflect, to remember, and above all, to recommit to the future they fought for, a future grounded in freedom, democracy, opportunity and equality. Not just for some, but for all.”

Before the ceremony began, Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

In his remarks, Biden invoked the anniversary this week of the death of his son Beau, who served in Iraq and later died from brain cancer that the president attributes to his time stationed near toxic burn pits, to highlight the importance of honoring the service of those who came home with injuries, in addition to the dead.

“Last year, the VA delivered more benefits and processed more claims than ever in our history," Biden said, crediting the PACT Act which grants automatic coverage for certain health conditions suffered by veterans by presuming they result from their military service. “For too long after fighting for our nation, these veterans had to fight to get the right health care, to get the benefits they had earned, not anymore.”

Biden began the day hosting a breakfast at the White House for administration officials, military leaders, veterans, and Gold Star family members.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

He's right, and we earn freedom and keep our troops safe today by defending our ally Ukraine.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The guy is just all over the place. Wish he would heed his own words and focus more on his own country that is falling apart.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

bass4funkToday 07:18 am JST

The guy is just all over the place. Wish he would heed his own words and focus more on his own country that is falling apart.

Better his words be all over the place than his loyalties.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

TaiwanIsNotChinaToday  07:12 am JST

He's right, and we earn freedom and keep our troops safe today by defending our ally Ukraine.

That's more a NATO issue but NATO is a defense alliance, and we are obligated to it no matter what trumPutin says.

> bass4funkToday  07:18 am JST

The guy is just all over the place. Wish he would heed his own words and focus more on his own country that is falling apart.

We need to protect our nation from the rot within - the lies, hate, racism, scummy traitor militia trash.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

bass4funk

The guy is just all over the place. Wish he would heed his own words and focus more on his own country that is falling apart.

The US has more than 800 military bases in more than 70 countries.

"U.S. military forces are dispersed among 85 facilities located in Honshu, Kyushu, and Okinawa. The total acreage of U.S. bases is approximately 77,000 acres. USFJ bases and facilities range in size from a several thousand-acre training area to a single antenna site."

https://www.usfj.mil/About-USFJ/#:~:text=U.S.%20military%20forces%20are%20dispersed,to%20a%20single%20antenna%20site.

The bases are to protect American interests.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

wallaceToday 07:31 am JST

The bases are to protect American interests.

And that's a good thing because American interests are Free Asia's interests.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Better his words be all over the place than his loyalties.

I don’t think he even know what his words are.

We need to protect our nation from the rot within - the lies, hate, racism, scummy traitor militia trash

Well, that’s why he’s losing in the polls. I agree.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog