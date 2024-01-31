Biden says he's decided response to Jordan attack

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he had decided on a response to a drone strike that killed three American troops in Jordan, while insisting he did not want a wider war in the Middle East.
Facing growing pressure in a U.S. election year, Biden said he held Iran responsible for supplying the weapons to the people who carried out the deadly attack on a military base.
The White House warned that "multiple actions" were likely in retaliation for the first fatal attack on U.S. forces in the region since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October.
A leading pro-Iranian group in Iraq said Tuesday that it would halt attacks on U.S. forces as military action loomed, but there was no sign it would be enough to stop Washington retaliating.
"Yes," Biden told reporters as he headed for campaign fundraisers in Florida when asked if he had decided on his response, but he did not give details.
"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for," he added.
Tensions have soared in the region since the October 7 attacks by Hamas against Israel, with U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria coming under attack more than 165 times in the intervening months.
The United States and Britain have also launched a campaign of air strikes against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants, who have carried out repeated attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in what they say is solidarity with Gaza.
Republicans have urged the Democrat to punish Iran for Sunday's drone strike on a U.S. military facility near the Jordanian-Syrian border, with some urging direct strikes on Iran itself.
Asked whether Iran was to blame for the attack on Jordan, Biden replied: "I do hold them responsible, in the sense that they're supplying the weapons to the people who did it."
Biden added that "we'll have that discussion" when asked if a direct link to Iran had been established.
But Biden's administration believes hitting Iranian territory could cause the region to erupt, with strikes on allied militias and possibly on Iranian Revolutionary Guard personnel in other countries more likely, U.S. media reported.
"It's very possible that what you'll see is a tiered approach here, not just a single action but potentially multiple actions," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One.
The deaths of the service members came as campaigning for the U.S. presidential election in November gets into full swing, adding to the political pressure on Biden.
The president will attend the "dignified transfer" of the bodies of the three slain service members at an airbase in Delaware on Friday, the White House said.
Washington will also be careful not to undermine sensitive talks on a new deal to release hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a pause in Israel's offensive on Gaza.
Tehran has denied any links to the drone strike in Jordan, and said that like Washington it was not seeking an expansion of conflict.
A pro-Iran group in Iraq, Kataeb Hezbollah, said Tuesday it would halt its attacks on U.S. troops as military action loomed.
The militia has not claimed the Jordan attack, but the Pentagon has said it has the group's "footprints."
"We're announcing the suspension of our military and security operations against the occupying forces to avoid any embarrassment for the Iraqi government," Kataeb Hezbollah wrote on its website.
Asked about the group's statement, Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said: "Actions speak louder than words."
"We have called on the Iranian proxy groups to stop their attacks. They have not. And so we will respond in a time and manner of our choosing," Ryder said.
The Kremlin, a close ally of Tehran, on Tuesday called for de-escalation in the Middle East.
"In our view, the overall level of tension is very alarming and, on the contrary, now is the time for steps to de-escalate tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.
China also warned against a "cycle of retaliation" in the Middle East.
Beijing has close ties with both Russia and Iran, with all three seeking to challenge what they say is Washington's global hegemony.© 2024 AFP
11 Comments
Login to comment
2020hindsights
Decisive leadership from Biden.
JJE
Iran is not a party to the conflict. Biden is trying to hide the fact that there is considerable opposition and resistance to US occupation in the middle east, not to mention the slaughter in Gaza, and blame it on Tehran - when the blame is on him and his failed policies and even worse diplomacy.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The groups Iran supplies are not in any way legitimate opposition and are 100% terrorist in nature.
TaiwanIsNotChina
A popular line when you are promoting Trump. People should take into account the commenter's motives.
2020hindsights
JJE
Iran is not a party to the conflict.
But they back the groups who are, so they are responsible.
There is no US occupation in the middle east. They have bases by invite of the countries they are based in.
Israel, not US.
That's where the blame lies.
No, it's not.
JJE
The story is always changing and typical Biden hypocrisy - two days ago it was blamed on another group but now they have shape shifted and blamed another.
All the attacks on US bases recently started after the Gaza slaughter - and during the temporary ceasefire/hostage exchange phase the attacks stopped altogether. This is directly linked to Biden enabling Netanyahu's genocidal slaughter in Gaza. Completely dishonest to pretend otherwise.
JJE
US occupies one third of Syia illegally. The is enabled by the presence in Jordan - which is an autocratic country. It is very much an occupation.
TaiwanIsNotChina
With 900 troops. Most effective fighting force in the world I guess.
2020hindsights
JJE
All backed by Iran.
The genocidal slaughter in Gaza is totally on Netanyahu. It's not perpetrated by Biden. While Biden and the US support Israel, they do not condone the means that Netanyahu is using in Gaza.
2020hindsights
JJE
Nope.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Iran's modus operandi is deniability and obfuscation. Anything not hitting the source of the terrorism (Iran) is a waste.
Completely dishonest to pretend this scum will stop attacks with some magical resolution in Gaza.
bass4funk
Indecisive would be more appropriate.
2020hindsights
bass4funk
Decisive leadership from Biden.
No, it wouldn't.
itsonlyrocknroll
Presidents that hesitate are lost.
There have been reported 159 attacks by Iranian-backed proxies on US middle east military assets since Hamas 7th Oct atrocities.
President Biden is in danger of at least appearing lost, confused, weak, dithering appeasement.
JJE
Biden won't hit Iran for many reasons. He doesn't have the balls. It will tank the price of oil and doom his re-election, Iran can hit back, spark a wider conflict (again, probably dooming his re-election) and the assets just aren't in place. There is only one carrier in the middle east, Eisenhower, and that is at the top end of the Red Sea for Yemen - there is no chance it will run the gauntlet of the Bab-el-Mandeb to get in the Arabian sea.