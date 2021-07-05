Biden says U.S. coming back together,' but COVID not yet finished

After nearly six months in office, grappling with a pandemic every step of that way, President Joe Biden was determined to party.
“Today, all across this nation, we can say with confidence: America is coming back together,” Biden declared Sunday as he hosted more than 1,000 guests for a July Fourth celebration on the South Lawn of the White House.
Biden wanted all Americans to celebrate, too, after enduring 16 months of disruption in the pandemic and more than 605,000 deaths. The White House encouraged gatherings and fireworks displays all around the country to mark — as though ripped from a Hollywood script — the nation’s “independence” from the virus.
And there is much to cheer: Cases and deaths from COVID-19 are at or near record lows since the outbreak began, thanks to the robust U.S. vaccination program. Businesses and restaurants are open, hiring is picking up and travel is getting closer to pre-pandemic levels.
Still, it’s hardly a “Mission Accomplished” moment. More than 200 Americans still die each day from COVID-19, a more infectious variant of the virus is spreading rapidly at home and abroad, and tens of millions of Americans have chosen not to get the lifesaving vaccines.
“If you’ve had the vaccine, you’re doing great,” said Dr Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician at the John Cochran VA Medical Center and St Louis Board of Health. “If you haven’t had the vaccine, you should be alarmed and that’s just the bottom line, there’s no easy way to cut it.”
“But that doesn’t take away from the fact that this country is in a significantly better place,” she said.
For Biden it was a long-awaited opportunity to highlight the success of the vaccination campaign he championed. Sunday’s South Lawn event was the largest yet of his presidency, the clearest indication yet that the U.S. has moved into a new phase of virus response. Shifting from a national emergency to a localized crisis of individual responsibility, the nation also moved from vaccinating Americans to promoting global health.
“This year the Fourth of July is a day of special celebration. for we’re emerging from the darkness of a year of pandemic and isolation, a year of pain fear and heartbreaking loss,” the president said before fireworks lit up the sky over the National Mall.
Noting the lockdowns that shuttered businesses, put millions out of work and separated untold numbers of families, Biden said, “Today we’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus. That’s not to say the battle against COVID-19 is over. We’ve got a lot more work to do.”
Indeed, the president has come up short of the vaccination goal he had set for the Fourth with great fanfare. Biden had hoped to have 70% of the adult population vaccinated by Sunday, but clocked in at about 67%, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials insisted that the miss would have little practical effect on Americans’ ability to mark the Independence Day holiday.
What concerns them more is the emergence of two disparate realities in the U.S.: the gap between heavily vaccinated communities where the virus is dying out and lesser-vaccinated ones where the new delta variant is already taking hold.
About 1,000 counties have a vaccination rate below 30%, and the federal government is warning that they could become the next hot spots as virus restrictions ease.
“The best defense against these variants is to get vaccinated,” Biden said at the White House, calling vaccination “the most patriotic thing you can do.”
To that end the administration is sending “surge” teams to Colorado and Missouri. Additional squads of infectious disease experts, public health professionals and doctors and nurses are getting ready to assist in additional locations with a combination of low vaccination rates and rising cases.
Overall, the vastly improved American landscape stands in stark contrast with much of the rest of the world, where there remain vast vaccine deserts and wide community spread that could open the door to even more dangerous variants. The Biden administration is increasingly turning the federal response to the complicated logistics of sending excess U.S. vaccines abroad in an effort to assist other nations in beating back the pandemic.
With U.S. demand for vaccines falling even as they have been widely available for months, and as governments and businesses dangled an array of incentives at Americans to get a shot, officials are increasingly emphasizing that the consequences of disease now largely reflect the individual choices of those who are not yet vaccinated.
“The suffering and loss we are now seeing is nearly entirely avoidable,” said the CDC’s director, Dr Rochelle Walensky.
When asked about the potential risks of holding gatherings around July Fourth in areas where there are large pockets of unvaccinated individuals, White House press secretary Jen Psaki has countered that “if individuals are vaccinated in those areas, then they are protected.”
Service members and first responders were special guests for the cookout and fireworks viewing at the South Lawn. The outdoor event “is being done in the right way,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said in television interviews, and “consistent” with CDC guidelines. The White House was not requiring vaccinations but was asking guests to get a COVID-19 test and to wear a mask if they are not fully vaccinated.
“For as much work there still is to do, it’s so important to celebrate the victories,” Davis said. “I’m OK with us having those pockets of joy and celebration as long as we still wake up the next day and continue to go to work and prioritize equity in vaccine distribution.”© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
57 Comments
Commodore Perry
Top officials in the Biden administration fanned out across the country over the weekend to promote the vastly improved virus situation under the banner, “America’s Back Together.”
Never mind that the president has come up short of the vaccination goal he had set for the Fourth with great fanfare.
Trump game Biden the tools needed to beat this virus, as a result of Operation Warp Speed. There is no excuse for not successfully defeating Covid 19 now in the US.
Jsapc
Tell that to all the right-wing clowns who refuse to get vaccinated. It's all their fault.
GdTokyo
The ONLY reason Biden is not meeting his stated goal is because of knuckle-heads who refuse to get vaccinated.
We went from having 20 million doses and literally no plan to being able to walk into any drug store in the country to get the jab.
This is not Joe’s fault. It’s the morons’ fault.
bass4funk
The majority of people in Florida and Texas would disagree.
Blacklabel
Colorado is a blue state.
P. Smith
Yes, it’s Biden’s fault that Trump supporters refuse to take the Trump vaccines. Makes perfect sense.
How do you know? Have you polled them? You know, polls, the things you routinely accuse of being inaccurate.
Blacklabel
Only 18 states met the Biden goal.
so does that mean the other 32 states are full of Trump supporters?
Bob Fosse
The label Operation Warp Speed always gives me a chuckle. Some people tend to forget it was preceded for a long time by Operation Deny, Operation Lie and Operation Do Nothing.
Now it seems to have been replaced by Operation Memory Loss.
Mr. Noidall
I have issue with the use of the word parry, which means to ward off an attack with a countermove. In other words, being adept, quick on your feet, and skillful. What I saw was Joe, once again, stumble over crib notes and get hostile with the reporters. In no way did he exercise himself that would warrant the word parry.
Jsapc
If Tucker Carlson wasn't pushing an anti-vaxx agenda to his gullible viewers, the country would have way over 70% total vaccinations.
P. Smith
You’re attempting to create a false duality of states being either full of Trump supporters or completely devoid of them. There’s an be enough Trump supporters in a state that didn’t vote for Trump the refuse the vaccine and drag down the vaccination rate below Biden’s goal.
Reality is full of nuance, which befuddles “conservatives.”
bass4funk
He never said that, not one single time. I could post every transcript from his show. He has said on every single show specifically that he is pro-vaccine, BUT there have been problems and complications and deaths and serious side-effects associated with these vaccines, that’s a fact and that’s undeniable and irrefutable and he’s not going to fall in line like a Lemming and just take the vaccine and ignore all of these questionable findings and that is good that he won’t do that. Everyone should ask detailed questions and should know the pros and cons of taking these vaccines, and the more we all know, the better we can make better informed decisions, seems reasonable to me.
Blacklabel
So where can I find this data on the political affiliation of those who have not been vaccinated?
not a poll, but data.
Commodore Perry
JsapcToday 07:40 am JST
P. SmithToday 08:35 am JST
More than 78% of the U.S. population over the age of 65 is vaccinated in the US; only 39.5% of 18- to 24-year-olds are fully vaccinated.
So the 18-24 year old are right wing clowns, Trump supporters?
Makes perfect sense.
nishikat
WRONG
Tucker Carlson used a technique known as “just asking questions” to suggest that COVID-19 vaccines may be linked to the deaths of thousands of people and may be more dangerous than classic vaccines such as the flu shots
Tucker Carlson Says COVID Safety Protocols Are ‘Medical Jim Crow’
Tucker Carlson is anti-vax. Proof of the above news quotes. And Trump says that people should inject Mr. Clean to fight COVID. Thanks FOX News. Now lots of your geriatric viewers are going to crowd the hospitals and make life impossible for medical staff because of Tucker.
Bob Fosse
That’s how he gets ya!
Maybe the vaccine does work? Maybe those who don’t take it are all mindless idiots. Who can say that the ex President didn’t willingly kill half a million people?
Just asking.
See how it works?
bass4funk
Which goes back to my main point that the left live in this one-sided, no questions asked point of view where debate and dissent is not allowed or encouraged. Well, thankfully a lot of people are just going their own way and trusting their own instincts.
or maybe they’re not, for the people that died or had side effects? I could care less as with millions that haven’t taken the vaccine what people say or call us, doesn’t hurt or itch or bother me, if people feel like that, then that’s on them. What other people think or say doesn’t concern me in the slightest.
He didn’t, he’s not a virologist. He just pushed and made it possible to take all the hurdles out to get these vaccines fast enough, but then again, Kamala said, she would NEVER take a vaccine that was pushed for by Trump. Yeah, the woman who got vaccinated and kissed her husband while wearing a mask….uh-huh…
Jsapc
Thank you for comfirming every assumption we all have about right-wingers dragging the country down by refusing to vaccinate.
bass4funk
Ok, that’s your belief, I believe different and from Looking at people in Florida and Texas, they seem to be doing quite well. We just have different opinions. You think the right are idiots on this and I feel the left are idiots for pushing the vaccine, neither of our minds and opinions or what we see as fact will change on the issue.
GdTokyo
BlacklabelToday 09:05 am JST
its called a newspaper. It’s where credible people post factual data. Intelligent people (or people who wish to become knowledgeable) read them.
There is no way to spin this: The right-wing media is the source of vaccine conspiracy. Trump supporters are the variant factory. No rational person would fail to get vaccinated.
That rules out anyone who voted to the orange orangutan.
Blacklabel
Which one in particular has the data that supports your assertion?
newspapers are online now you know? They have these things called URLs for articles that can be shared with others. It’s a new thing.
Commodore Perry
Trump got the worldwide vaccine program started.
Biden messed up the logistics of the vaccine program in the US-- a shortage of supply and the unpredictability of shipment sizes, Biden had no federal plan. So, his 4th of July plan failed.
Bob FosseToday 09:31 am JST
Bass might have a different reason, but while the left-wing press (CNN) was busy for four years with its 'news' of a Trump-Russia conspiracy theory, and trying to counter legitimate news sources such as Fox, the mainstream liberal media outlets throw Biden tough questions, such as asking about the ice-cream he ordered. Hence, the continuation of 'fake news' that feeds the dems.
ulysses
donald took the vaccine in secret, he wanted to remain healthy while discouraging his followers from taking it.
These idiots are responsible for the slow pace of vaccine rollouts, they are putting themselves and others at risk!!!
bass4funk
If you are a Lemming and just accept whatever the government offers you without questioning, I find that not only irrational, but medically dangerous.
What?? Trump has nothing to do with this. Put the TDS aside. This is about every Americans right to make the best decision they think is right for them. Trump is not in the picture. I just give him credit for pushing this that we now have something that can for the most part save lives.
Blacklabel
In Florida, DeSantis had grocery stores and drug stores ready to go for vaccinations before Biden even arrived.
what did liberal media do? Falsely attacked him on “60 Minutes” and delayed the roll out.
now they claim it was their idea all along. Despite DeSantis already doing it (following the Trump plan) before Biden even showed up to delay it.
nishikat
Trump hates DeSantis because he might run against King Trump and DeSantis is making Trump look stupid which is breaking the 11th commandment (though shall not maketh Trumpeth lookith badith). Fine, I could vote for DeSantis. He's smart, but he's also clever at making the deplorable Trump people think they are really smart. And I'm sure he won't recommend injecting Mr. Clean like Trump would.
Exactly, no virologist would recommend injecting Mr. Clean. Also, under Trump so many people died due to his incompetence.
Jsapc
Not exactly. I think the right wing leaders (politicians in congress and figureheads of the right wing propaganda machines) are wilfully and criminally dishonest in their attempts to, amongst other things, disparage vaccinations in order to keep their base angry and involved (gotta keep the donations coming). I think the vast majority of right wing voters are juste woefully misguided by those leaders. And the rest is divided between, yes, actual full-fledged idiots, and a few basic trolls, which are both beyond saving. Unfortunately, the last two groups are also the most vocal.
nishikat
He did not follow the Trump plan. He followed Science and he did not recommend injecting Mr. Clean. Remember, Trump hates DeSantis because DeSantis is starting to make Trump look bad and that is a deadly sin towards Trump.
bass4funk
Excellent point, but the main difference is, time, there was enough time and research put in to understand the pros and cons and side-effects associated with these vaccines with this one, time was of the essence, I get it, I understand the severity of the situation, but there is a lot we don’t know and a lot what we are still finding out and we have absolute right to know every possible side-effect that comes along with this vaccine, it’s not made for everyone and not everyone can handle it. Again, everyone has the right to make the best informed decision before taking this vaccine.
So now the right are cutting off heads of people? You really need a new antagonist.
GdTokyo
These fireworks are really incredible.
Jsapc
The polio vaccine was developed in 1935. How do you not expect technology regarding vaccine creation to have dramatically increased in both speed and efficiency in the past 85 years?
zichi
The states with the highest rates of vaccinations are blue ones. Texas is lagging.
bass4funk
The majority in Florida and Texas have not been vaccinated. But are you saying the people of Florida and Texas disagree with your opinion the vaccine is a poison?
bass4funk
And they have their freedom and can’t accommodate the people that are moving there fast enough to get out of these draconian and never-ending lockdowns and the best part is, they can al work, no restrictions.
They seem very happy with that fact.
I wouldn’t know, but judging by how so many of them reject it, is a good indicator of what they think and how they feel about the vaccine.
Express sister
Why do the right always seem to prefer minority rule?
zichi
bass4funk
since you strongly oppose the vaccine programs in the US and Japan, what are your answers for eliminating the pandemic?
zichi
28% of new people moving into Florida are from Texas. Property taxes are the main reason.
P. Smith
Anyone making that statement isn’t really worth listening to.
bass4funk
I don’t have the answers, but I’m also not going to take the shot until I feel it’s right. I have always been a safe an cautious person my whole entire life and it has always, always served me well.
That's why all the msm are losing to them. People want to hear about things that affect their everyday lives problems and solutions and not hear 24/7 about Trump, Jan. 6, whites are all bad and that America is just a terrible place. There’s more to news ans life besides that.
sunfunbun
Take your own advice.
Do you realize how much time you waste supporting Trump and conservatism.
There is definitely more to life than dozens of posts per day on this site.
ulysses
There is enough research done on these vaccines, however the Ignorant will remain willfully so. They started with denying the virus, now they deny the cure, all because their leader, who himself has taken it, says so.
Similar levels of ignorance and bigotry!!!
zichi
bass4funk
But the facts speak for themselves. Worldwide vaccinations have saved millions of lives.
nishikat
Welcome to California level real estate prices soon. Also, Houston will be under water soon. It's like the Miami of Texas. What's starting in California will spread to other places. But at least California can manage a power grid better than Texas.
And airlines have the right to keep you off planes with no vaccination passport.
Blacklabel
not exactly.
P. Smith
It makes Fox the most mainstream of the MSM, which you constantly claim lack credibility.
bass4funk
Glad to hear it, I don't want or need it, but for the people that want and need it, good.
Well, they cover both sides of the argument, whereas the other networks are in a Trump 24/7 bashathon and that is why they are losing credibility, it also doesn't help them to not show opposing viewpoints.
nishikat
That doesn't sound so reassuring. Not EXACTLY? What does Not EXACLTY mean?
If traveling by air, check if your airline requires any health information, testing, or other documents. If traveling internationally, you must get a COVID-19 test no more than 3 days before you return by air to the United States. You are required to show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the United States.
CDC
Yes, Trump people! Please don't vaccinate because it will be nice to have more cabin room due to people thinking the vaccine is an evil Hilary plot to socialize everyone. Tucker Carlson said this.
starpunk
He's right. But CoVid-19 isn't over yet and we need to be careful and use our noodles.
Still, this is the best July 4 we've had in at least 5 years.
Celebrate good times, come on!
zichi
The anti-vaxxers have zero answers. Countries with high vaccination rates have greatly reduced their death rate. Without vaccinations, American deaths would be greatly more than one million.
bass4funk
You are looking at the good and positive side of this, I tend to look at the negative, I don't think for a second that I am wrong for worrying about my life or any potential side-effects and if people don't like that position, it's ok. I really don't care.
nishikat
Tucker has said that the COVID vaccine is like poison for your body and should be avoided. He said lots of people have died from it. And the Tucker/Trump people believe him. In fact they think that injecting Mr. Clean is safer and more effective than stuff from the pharmas. It will be nice to fly with no Trump people on my flight. They can just stay home wallowing in their bitter thoughts about Hillary.
zichi
bass4funk
I guess you have made the same decision for your wife and children. You who say you love America so much but don't care how many Americans would be dead without the vaccination is beyond the pale.
ulysses
A deficit of courage is nothing to be ashamed of, there are plenty of people who are so afraid of diseases that they refuse to seek treatment.
There are plenty of treatments available for such diseases of the mind!!!
bass4funk
I will not allow my young kids to get the shot, out of the question. My wife can decide for herself.
I respect each and every individual right, especially when it comes to this vaccine.
zichi
About 4.38 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in Japan by May 7. There have been 39 vaccine deaths but only 11 can be directly linked.
"Over 309 million vaccine doses were given in the US as of June 7, 2021. The vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective. Vaccination is happening under the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history."
"Between December 2020 and June 7th, 2021, VAERS received 5,208 reports of death (0.0017%) among people who got a vaccine."
"as of June 14, 2021 more than 599,000 deaths have been attributed to the virus in the US alone."
https://covid-101.org/science/how-many-people-have-died-from-the-vaccine-in-the-u-s/
nishikat
Hope you enjoy home schooling, also a life with no travel
zichi
Trump and his family were fully vaccinated before the end of his single term. He was slow to tell people but in the end, he told people to get vaccinated.
zichi
The worse kind of anti-vaxxers is the ones like Covid Tucker with access to mass media and pushing the most stupid of nonsense.