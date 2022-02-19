Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

0 Comments
By ZEKE MILLER and ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON

President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bipartisan bill to extend government funding for three weeks to give Congress more time to reach an overdue deal financing federal agencies through the rest of the fiscal year, the White House announced.

The Senate approved the measure Thursday by a bipartisan 65-27 vote, five more than the 60 votes needed, after the House easily approved the legislation last week. Each party had concluded that an election-year shutdown would be politically damaging, especially during a pandemic and a confrontation with Russia over its possible invasion of Ukraine.

Both parties hope the short-term measure will be the last one needed as negotiators craft compromise bills financing agencies through Sept. 30. Since the government’s budget year began last Oct. 1, federal agencies have functioned at spending levels approved in the waning weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The new spending bills will be bipartisan compromises but will let Biden and Democrats controlling Congress put more of a stamp on spending priorities. They also are expected to provide defense increases the GOP wants.

In recent decades Congress has routinely finished its budget work months late. Averting shutdowns prompted by partisan point-scoring has become an accomplishment, not a given.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese School Lunches: More Than Just a Meal

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things You Can Do in Nagoya’s Osu Shopping District

GaijinPot Blog

Staying Vegan and Vegetarian in Japan While on a Budget

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

What It’s Like to Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #166: You Can Only Trust Bodybuilders

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Way To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Stay at Home Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

GaijinPot Blog