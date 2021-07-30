Biden steps up efforts to fight virus surge fueled by Delta variant

President Joe Biden on Thursday stepped up actions to combat the spread of the surging Delta variant of the coronavirus, asking every U.S. federal worker to either declare they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear masks and be tested.
"We have the tools to prevent this new wave of COVID from shutting down our businesses, our schools, our society as we saw happen last year," the veteran Democrat said in a speech on his administration's new initiatives.
The White House said just ahead of the address that all four million federal employees and on-site contractors "will be asked to attest to their vaccination status."
Those who do not declare they are fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask on the job regardless of location, physically distance from co-workers, and "comply with a weekly or twice weekly screening testing requirement."
The moves stop short of a full-on vaccination mandate for federal workers -- something that was being considered as the administration was mulling ways to protect federal workers and set an example for the private sector.
But Biden said the nation needed to remain vigilant.
"We are not fully out of the woods," he said, urging Americans not to make the issues of vaccination or wearing masks political ones. "This is not about red states and blue states. It's literally about life and death."
Biden will direct the Pentagon to study adding COVID vaccinations to its list of required vaccinations for members of the U.S. military.
He also called on state and local governments to offer $100 as an incentive for holdouts to get vaccinated -- a nod to what the White House described as successful cash-for-jab efforts already implemented in some states.
The rules regarding getting vaccinated or masking up and getting regularly tested should not just apply to federal workers, with Biden set to urge private sector employers to follow suit, according to the White House.
"The federal government, we see ourselves as a model for other companies and other organizations, and that's something that we don't take lightly," said White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.© 2021 AFP
Commodore Perry
Way to fight for the people!
But the $100 incentive---I already got my shots; do I get a check?
GdTokyo
Coming soon to most private sector jobs as well: Get the vaccine or you don’t work here anymore. Good. Keep the customers as safe as possible. Keep the workers safe as possible. Get the selfish jerks out.
Wakarimasen
More fearmongering and false data to keep the political panic on the agenda. This never ends
Burning Bush
I thought the 100 days of masks and 100 million vaccinations was supposed to solve everything.
Just a few more weeks to flatten the curve...
Commodore Perry
Burning BushToday 07:24 am JST
Biden should have used Harris' words and told the Delta variant, "Do not come here."
P. Smith
Nobody claimed this. People have correctly asserted those things would help combat COVID.
That’s assuming anti-vaxxers suddenly become far more intelligent than they are.
Albert DeFilippo
$100 incentive isn't even enough to full the tank of your car thanks to Joe.
ulysses
The bigger threat is the stupidity surge amongst Donald’s boys, influenced by russian propaganda.
If Biden asked them to use toilet wipes this brainless bunch would stop wiping themselves after the act!!!
ulysses
Most of Donald’s boys don’t hold steady jobs, a lack of education makes it impossible for them to do so.
However still a good measure for those in the fence!!!
Blacklabel
and yes thanks to Bidenflation, $100 is meaningless.
ulysses
I’m sure you can get donald to throw in a few more bucks, he definitely cannot stand seeing his boys mired in poverty!!!!
Bob Fosse
Your dad many other poor misguided thought the sunshine and warm weather of Spring last year was supposed to solve everything.
zichi
Updated Jul 28, 2021, 02:45pm EDT
"TOPLINE Nearly 40% of Republicans are still hesitant about getting the Covid-19 vaccine or refuse to get it, a new Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI)/Interfaith Youth Core (IFYC) poll finds, though certain subsets of the GOP appear notably more likely to accept or refuse the shot based on their religion, media consumption and whether or not they believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory."
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2021/07/28/here-are-the-republicans-most-likely-to-refuse-the-covid-19-vaccine-poll-finds/?sh=2989ec4b735f
bass4funk
Joe said, “get vaccinated and if you’re vaccinated you don’t need to wear a mask, let me repeat, once vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask.” Now he wants us to wear one again while the Dems take off their masks when the cameras are out of view? The curve flattened and we were also told that this variant is not as lethal as the original virus. From the look of it seems that this administration is afraid of losing a significant stronghold on the nation once they fully give up mask wearing because then they would lose control on dictating to people how to live and how to regulate their daily lives.
zichi
Vaccination to protect yourself. Masks to protect others.
The Avenger
If you don't want to get vaccinated you have to submit to testing. Not that big of a deal.
Haaa Nemui
How is this different from -
or
ulysses
It ironic that the people who encourage breaking rules about masks and vaccines, things which can put actual lives in danger, are suddenly concerned about moderation rules which at the worst can hurt their feelings!!!
Chikatilo
Come on now. People on both sides have been negligent, laughable and obtuse at times.
Don't make this any more political than what it is, and don't make it any more scientific than what it is. I don't fathom politics too broadly or deeply to be able to even try to understand the divide between the 2 sides, but as a trained scientist in physiological psychology (the only branch of psychology that is actually hard science since it is about the relation of the psyche with the bodily processes and systems, mostly with the brain.
People on both sides, claim "science", "science" as if it were a panacea, a land of purity of truth and absolutes. This lack of consciousness about what science really is and how it REALLY works is the real demise of all, left or right, left and right, and all in-betweens.
Science is first and foremost a HUMAN effort, a HUMAN endeavor, just as sports, art, industry and yes, religion, are. And as such is subject to the same pitfalls: errors, manipulations, bias, over-extrapolations, exaggerated reports, and so on. The big difference is it is "peer reviewed". However, peer review is also subject to the same human pitfalls, bias, manipulation, errors, etc. If you a scientist is reviewing a study that proves a hypothesis that suits his agenda or the agenda of his employer, would he choose to give his approval or rather sound the alarm as to possible errors in the science, and if he did raise the alarm, would his institution support him? There are examples of this going one way or the other when scientist critique one another's studies. Moreover, of the thousands of studies made worldwide each year only a few are actually reproduced for the sole purpose of testing a said study. Most peer-review is paper based and then some related or "similar" studies are made. Note I put quotation marks in "similar", this is because a similar study doesn't necessarily proof one other similar study was right or wrong... they could both be wrong, or both right in having different results. You see, the way the scientific method work is you come up with a hypothesis you wanna test it's validity , you need to select a target "universe" for that hypothesis to be tested in ("universe" would be the target group where such hypothesis will be tested, the larger the group the larger and more complex your sample needs to be). For this reason few if any at all studies focus on large brunt groups like "humanity" or "male" or "female"... however this is what most TV or news reports or even politicians want to make you believe, that the science has proven that "humanity" is this or that or "males" or "females" this or that. Sometimes the result can be extrapolated from a significant enough sample to a boarder larger group, but for that, statistical calculations are done to determine the statistical significance of the result obtained and other statistical tools like ANOVA.
So a hypothesis that has been tested as true, depending of its statistical significance can be extrapolated to a larger group or not. The lesser the statistical significance the lesser relevant to a large scale of the result. But you NEVER hear any news program or politician mention the statistical significance data of any of their uttered science.
Then there is the issue of HOW said hypothesis is going to be proven. Like said above as a human endeavor, there is bias involved, from the selection of the hypothesis there is always been a huge ethical debate as to the better way to select hypothesis, because YOU may be interested in proving a CERTAIN hypothesis, and thus neglect proving the OTHER ones you don't covertly want to be truth. And then how the variables and conditions are set to prove such hypothesis. You need a controlled situation of variables and conditions so you can invariantly ascertain that the cause that originated the effect INDEED did so, and not some other conflagration of phenomena. If you miss to control a variable, or manipulate a condition here and there you can inadvertently push for the result you want.
Most scientific studies are of course done by groups of people and not a single person, but those people pertain to a certain institution with a certain patronage or linkage, thus with certain interests at hand, as any other human institution or infrastructure. So you see how it is that all over the place there are scientific studies that claim to prove or disprove what the other just proved. A truly scientifically trained mind should look at the validity of the hypothesis stated against the target sample, they way the study was controlled and the variables selected, how it was actually done (because you can have everything spot on on theory, but blunder in execution), and the statistical significance of the result. And thus be able to judge if the study is actually scientifally relevant to the reality of things, or just another failed attempt at understanding reality.
The more we become scientifically literate to be ale to judge said science by ourselves, and the more we demand to be shown the actual studies and data, and actually look at them, the better it should be all to grasp soil in this and all divides.
As long as you keep just going by what your choice commentators and politicians say IS the truth, no one will ever close the gap, it will just become wider and wider worldwide.
As long as you show and actually think you are okay with division and annihilation of the other side there will never be bridging of humanity.
Wake up, science is not he key. Humanity is the key. We are all humans. We all dislike impositions, we all dislike tyranny. It just depends what were interpret or feel as imposition or tyranny at the moment. We can empathize with that.
Sorry to transition to a metaphor, but it's like the anime Demon Slayer portrays demons and demon slayers. (Am I the only one who sees a psychological and ideological correlation between how demons are and think and the left, woke people, and how the demon slayers and right, conservative people are? Each side just wants to exterminate the other as a group, although some individuals hold more harmonizing views)
I don't mean to politize the story, nor do I mean to imply the author had any of that in mind. But it just fits perfectly to each side of this world political divide so well. As Tanjiro sees demons as pitiful, sad humans who couldn't overcome their hurt or obstacles or character tests and thus become irate and spiteful of anything pertaining to the establishment and societal rules and norms, looking to achieve what they were denied wrongfully or from birth, by inflicting on others the same level of treatment or wrong they complain about. While the slayers sometimes go completely berserk to eradicate the demons being blind as to their original humanity and what originally pushed them to become demons. You cannot tell me it doesn't perfectly illustrate the worldwide divide, in this initial superficial degree of course.
Doc
Well , we all know how much difficulty Biden has with steps. Especially upward ones.
I doubt he has the cognitive ability to understand what’s really go on. He hasn’t for nearly 50 yrs, so one can’t expect him to do so now.
https://www.geertvandenbossche.org/post/a-last-word-of-caution-to-all-those-pretending-the-covid-19-pandemic-is-toning-down