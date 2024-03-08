Biden takes on Trump over Russia, democracy in fiery State of the Union address

U.S. President Joe Biden assailed former President Donald Trump for kowtowing to Russia, failing to care about COVID-19 and papering over the Jan 6 Capitol assault on Thursday in a State of the Union speech making his case for re-election in 2024.
Biden, speaking before a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, opened his remarks with a direct criticism of Trump for comments inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade other NATO nations if they did not spend more on defense.
"Now my predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin, quote, 'Do whatever you want,'" Biden said. "I think it's outrageous, it's dangerous and it's unacceptable."
Biden, who has been pushing Congress to provide additional funding to Ukraine for its war with Russia, also had a message for Putin: "We will not walk away," he said.
The president drew a contrast with Trump, his Republican challenger in the Nov 5 election, over democracy, abortion rights and the economy during a speech that Democrats see as a high profile chance for Biden to press his case for a second term in front of a rare TV audience of millions of Americans.
Biden came out swinging at the top of his speech with robust attacks. He accused Trump and Republicans of trying to rewrite history about the Jan 6, 2021, Capitol riot by the former president's supporters seeking to overturn Biden's 2020 victory.
"My predecessor and some of you here seek to bury the truth about January 6. I will not do that," Biden said, a signal that he will emphasize the issue during his re-election campaign. "You can't love your country only when you win."
He also knocked Republicans for seeking to roll back healthcare provisions under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and driving up deficits and jibed them for taking money from legislation they had opposed.
Suffering from low approval ratings, Biden faces discontent among progressives in his party about his support for Israel in its war against Hamas and from Republicans over his stance on immigration, but the mood among Democrats in the chamber was rapturous. They greeted Biden with cheers and applause, prompting him to quip that he should leave before he even began.
Trump, meanwhile, sent a steady stream of messages blasting Biden on his Truth Social platform. "He looks so angry when he’s talking, which is a trait of people who know they are 'losing it,'" Trump wrote. "The anger and shouting is not helpful to bringing our Country back together!"
AGE, ECONOMY AT ISSUE
Opinion polls show Biden, 81, and Trump, 77, closely matched in the race. Most American voters are unenthusiastic about the rematch after Biden defeated Trump four years ago.
Trump, facing multiple criminal charges as he fights for re-election, says he plans to punish political foes and deport millions of migrants if he wins a second White House term. Representative Troy Nehls, a Republican, wore a shirt with Trump's face and the words "Never surrender" on it.
The speech may be the Democratic president's biggest stage to reach voters weighing whether to vote for him, choose Trump, or sit out the election. Nikki Haley, Trump's last remaining rival for his party's presidential nomination, dropped out on Wednesday.
Biden emphasized his support of abortion rights and pledged to make them the law of the land if Americans voted in enough Democratic lawmakers to do so.
He also sought to burnish his reputation about the strength of the U.S. economy and renew his quest to make wealthy Americans and corporations pay more in taxes, unveiling proposals including higher minimum taxes for companies and Americans with wealth over $100 million.
Any such tax reform is unlikely to pass unless Democrats win strong majorities in both houses of Congress in the November vote, which is not forecast.
Biden proposed new measures to lower housing costs, including a $10,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers - an acknowledgement of consumers' distress over high mortgage interest rates - while boasting of U.S economic progress under his tenure.
The U.S. economy is performing better than most high-income countries, with continued job growth and consumer spending.
However, Republican voters tell pollsters they are deeply dissatisfied with the economy, and Americans overall give Trump better marks in polls for economic issues.
"Joe Biden is on the run from his record ... to escape accountability for the horrific devastation he and his party have created," Trump posted before the speech on his Truth Social platform.
GAZA PORT, UKRAINE FUNDS
Biden issued a sharp directive to Israel's leaders, telling them not to hold up humanitarian aid to Palestinians for political purposes.
"To the leadership of Israel I say this: Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip," Biden said. "Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority. As we look to the future, the only real solution is a two-state solution."
Biden has faced increasing pressure from Democrats over his support for Israel's response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.
"We’ve been working non-stop to establish an immediate ceasefire that would last for at least six weeks," he said in the prepared remarks, reiterating U.S. policy but using the word "ceasefire" that his administration once shied away from.
Biden used the speech to push, again, for a $95 billion aid package for weapons to Ukraine and aid to Israel that has been blocked by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.
The president's wife's guests for the speech include Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who was in Washington as Sweden formally joins NATO on Thursday, two years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine - indicating Biden will speak on his support for the security alliance, another contrast with Trump.
Other White House guests included people affected by in vitro fertilization or abortion restrictions, a veteran of the 1965 Bloody Sunday attack on Black marchers in Selma, Alabama, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain and others.
U.S. Senator Katie Britt of Alabama, who will deliver Republicans' formal response to Biden's speech, planned to attack him over immigration and the economy.
“The true, unvarnished State of our Union begins and ends with this: Our families are hurting. Our country can do better,” she will say, according to excerpts. "President Biden’s border crisis is a disgrace. It’s despicable. And it’s almost entirely preventable.”© Thomson Reuters 2024.
dagon
Biden's delivery was forceful and it will undercut a lot of the rhetoric on the right about cognitive fitness.
His remarks about billionaires paying lower tax rates than teachers, affordable health care and economic opportunity were all good, with Congress the implementation remains a big question.
I wish he did not come with so much baggage, like making his home state of Delaware a corporate tax bolthole to rival the Cayman Islands.
Weak. Pot. Kettle.
I expected something snappier from Trump, he seems to be losing it.
Strangerland
The Republicans try to frame normal old-man mistakes as cognitive decline, while ignoring that Trump is literally losing his words, forgetting what he's saying in the middle of sentences, can't remember who his opponent is, nor what his wife's name. Dementia Don's descent into dementia deepens daily.
John
Over the course of 90+ minutes, “sleepy Joe” delivered a high-energy ass-whipping on the GQP.
So much for the too-old BS.
DON the Con couldn’t make it through 1/4 of that speech without meandering off into a talk about a made up story about himself.
JJE
He was coughing more and more as the speech went on, into his right hand. He also began mangling and mispronouncing words increasingly, especially loaded phrases. Waiting for the transcript but there was one notable phrase with the word "career", and he bottled it. Far from an isolated case.
His motorcade from the WH to the Capitol building was blocked by large, angry Gaza protestors, behind a massive sign that said "Biden's legacy is Genocide". He was forced to take an alternate route to avoid the wrath of protestors.
Tlaib and Bush remained sitting during the Gaza part and held up signs that read: “Lasting ceasefire now.” Not sure whether they ever stood up.
Inside a heckler yelled out “Remember Abbey Gate! United States Marines.” from the gallery in reference to Abbey Gate, outside Kabul’s airport, where 13 US service members were killed during the withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago. He was ejected by security.
FizzBit
Notice in Biden’s opening comments in the State of the Union for America….he talks about warmongering in Ukraine LOL
Strangerland
Should he have talked about Tower Seven?
bass4funk
Well, nothing new, Republicans bad, pulling all kind of crazy disputable numbers and facts out of his rear, didn’t talk about the border (shocked, not really) not sure what the yelling was about, not impressing anyone, Trump this, MAGA that…yawn, boring to the max, but I will give him props, he held up, at least until the end, but he pulled it off.
Strangerland
Now they've sent up some MAGA girl-child to give the Republican retort.
This should be entertaining.
Jimizo
I still think Biden shouldn’t run but he sounded more coherent than Trump does these days.
I saw a clip of Trump collapsing into a slobbering mess when talking about Saudi Arabia or something.
Sounded like he’d had a medical episode - scary.
wallace
Biden's delivery was almost faultless. I was impressed.
plasticmonkey
Powerful speech. Put the GQP on the back foot.
Loved these lines:
"A future based on the core values that have defined America.
Honesty. Decency. Dignity. Equality.
To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair shot. To give hate no safe harbor.
Now some other people my age see a different story.
An American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution."
Classy. Remember, this is the clever guy who admitted that killing the immigration bill was purely to help Donald Trump.
stormcrow
Joe may be old and he might not be as big of a loudmouth as Trump, but that was one helluva speech.
Bravo!
Cards fan
Yes, "warmongering" is when you supply weapons to a country to defend itself against a foreign invasion. Good point, great point. All the "smartest" people are making the same point.
plasticmonkey
Yes, he did.
Like what?
Did you watch it? I doubt it.
Strangerland
Oh my god, this is a woman drowning in irrational fear. She sounds like she's going to cry between every word.
She's been watching waaaaaay too much Fox (Fox lies you know).
wallace
Loved how he mocked the Republicans especially about them not wanting another $2 trillion tax break.
Strangerland
He talked about it for more than five minutes, pointing out the MAGA blocking of the bipartisan border bill.
bass4funk
With or without the BOSE?
Hardly. lol
Now you know he didn’t write that.
To million of illegals? Why?
Not sure what all that stuff meant.
Thank God.