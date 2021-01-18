Biden team outlines plans as inauguration, impeachment loom

Barbed wire surround the US Capitol ahead of next week's presidential inauguration of Joe Biden

By Brian KNOWLTON

President-elect Joe Biden's top advisors on Sunday outlined his plans to tackle the nation's multiple crises while balancing the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, as an historic inauguration week opens in the United States.

Washington was under the watch of thousands of National Guard troops and ringed with security barriers ahead of Biden's swearing in Wednesday, in a nation still rattled by the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

"I hope that the Senate leaders on a bipartisan basis have found a way to move forward on all their responsibilities," Biden's incoming chief of staff Ron Klain told CNN. "This impeachment trial is one of them... and getting action on coronavirus is another."

As the president-elect prepares to take power in a city where only two weeks earlier Trump's supporters attacked in a bid to overturn the election, Biden faces a rare storm of overlapping crises: the pandemic, a struggling economy, climate change and racial tensions.

Biden wants the Congress to act quickly on a massive, $1.9 trillion stimulus plan to revive the economy, and he plans a blitz to accelerate America's stumbling Covid vaccine rollout, as the country approaches the dark marker of 400,000 deaths.

But the coming Senate impeachment trial -- an unprecedented second for Trump -- casts a shadow over Biden's path forward.

Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have yet to say when the trial will begin.

"I don't think there's any promised date when Speaker Pelosi is going to present the articles of impeachment," Dick Durbin, a Democratic leader in the Senate, told CNN. "We understand, under the Constitution, we have a responsibility to act as quickly as possible."

Biden has said he hopes the Congress can deal with that stark distraction even while advancing his aggressive agenda.

Adding to the uncertainty is a badly riven Republican Party -- divided over Trump's false assertions that he won November's election, his fanning of emotions ahead of the Capitol invasion and on the future direction of the party.

One frequent Trump confidant, Senator Lindsey Graham, warned Sunday on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures that Biden might be trying to move too far too fast.

"I think we are going to have in the first hundred days by the Biden administration the most aggressive socialized policy effort in the history of the country," he said.

He added, "No good comes from impeaching President Trump (when he is) out of office."

But Klain repeated Biden's affirmation that the Senate could handle both an impeachment trial and an ambitious new Biden agenda.

Regardless, he said, Biden would be able to take a flurry of executive actions -- requiring no congressional approval -- as early as Wednesday afternoon.

They will include returning the country to the Paris climate accord and ending the travel ban on some mainly Muslim countries.

The initial burst of activity, Klain said, will continue for at least 10 days as the new president takes his distance from Trump's more controversial policies.

Plans for the normally festive inauguration, meantime, had already been scaled down out of pandemic concerns, fears of new violence, after the January 6 riot, have cast a further pall.

Thousands of National Guard troops were filling downtown Washington and streets have been blocked with heavy trucks and concrete barriers.

"This will be an inaugural like no other, in large part because of Covid," Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said in an interview aired Sunday on CBS. "But we are going to get sworn in. And we're going to do the job we were hired to do."

© 2021 AFP