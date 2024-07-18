 Japan Today
U.S. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One, at Harry Reid international airport in Las Vegas
U.S. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One, at Harry Reid international airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 17, 2024. REUTERS/Tom Brenner Image: Reuters/Tom Brenner
world

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

By Nandita Bose and Steve Holland
LAS VEGAS

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while on a campaign trip to Las Vegas on Wednesday and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the positive test for the 81-year-old Democrat after the president of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organization, said Biden would not be able to speak at a scheduled event due to the diagnosis.

"He is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms, Jean-Pierre said.

