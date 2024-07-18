Biden tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One, at Harry Reid international airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., July 17, 2024. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

By Nandita Bose and Steve Holland

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while on a campaign trip to Las Vegas on Wednesday and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the positive test for the 81-year-old Democrat after the president of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organization, said Biden would not be able to speak at a scheduled event due to the diagnosis.

"He is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms, Jean-Pierre said.

