South Korea Battery Settlement
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting of his senior secretaries at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 12, 2021. Moon on Monday welcomed a decision by two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers to settle a long-running intellectual property dispute that had threatened thousands of American jobs and President Joe Biden's environmental policies. (Choe Jae-koo/Yonhap via AP)
world

Biden to host South Korean president in late May

WASHINGTON

President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Moon Jae-in for meetings in the second half of May, the White House announced Thursday.

It will be Biden's second opportunity to sit in person with a foreign counterpart since he took office during the coronavirus pandemic. It will follow face-to-face meetings Biden has scheduled for Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a date for Moon's visit would be announced later.

Biden's meeting with his South Korean counterpart follows recent visits to Seoul by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and a three-way meeting in April in Annapolis, Maryland, among the national security advisers from the United States, Japan and South Korea.

Biden's meeting with Moon “will highlight the ironclad U.S.-South Korea alliance and the long-standing ties and friendships between the people of our two countries.”

