Biden to launch COVID-19 task force; Trump plans rallies to protest election

President-elect Joe Biden will convene a coronavirus task force on Monday to examine the No. 1 problem confronting him when he takes office in January, while President Donald Trump pursues several long-shot gambits to hold on to his job.
Biden is due to meet with an advisory board led by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler to examine how best to tame a pandemic that has killed more than 237,000 Americans.
The Democratic former vice president will then give remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, about his plans for tackling COVID-19 and rebuilding the economy. He spent much of the campaign criticizing Trump's handling of the crises and has vowed to listen to scientists to guide his own approach.
Trump has frequently clashed with top health officials over the pandemic. Vice President Mike Pence is due to meet with the White House coronavirus task force on Monday for the first time since Oct. 20.
Biden clinched the presidency on Saturday, four days after the Nov. 3 election, clearing the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. He beat Trump by more than 4 million votes nationwide, making Trump the first president to lose re-election since 1992.
But Trump has not acknowledged defeat and has launched an array of lawsuits to press claims of election fraud for which he has produced no evidence. State officials say they are not aware of any significant irregularities.
Trump has no public events scheduled for Monday, and he has not spoken in public since Thursday. As part of a public campaign to question the election results, he is planning to hold rallies to build support for his fight over the outcome, campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said.
Biden's advisers are moving ahead even still, also considering candidates for top Cabinet posts. But the transition cannot shift into high gear until the U.S. General Services Administration, which oversees federal property, certifies the winner.
Emily Murphy, the Trump appointee who runs the agency, has not given the go-ahead for the transition to begin. A GSA spokeswoman gave no timetable for the decision.
Until then, the GSA can continue providing Biden's team with offices, computers and background checks for security clearances, but they cannot yet enter federal agencies or access federal funds set aside for the transition.
The Biden campaign on Sunday pressed the agency to move ahead.
"America's national security and economic interests depend on the federal government signaling clearly and swiftly that the United States government will respect the will of the American people and engage in a smooth and peaceful transfer of power," the campaign said in a statement.
RALLIES AND RECOUNTS
Trump, however, has shown no signs he will engage in a transition.
Murtaugh said Trump will hold a series of rallies to build support for the legal fights challenging the outcome, though Murtaugh did not say when and where they would take place.
Trump will seek to back up his as yet unsubstantiated accusations of voting fraud by highlighting obituaries of dead people the campaign said voted in the election, Murtaugh said.
Trump also announced teams to pursue recounts in several states. Experts said that effort, like his lawsuits, are unlikely to meet with success.
"The chances of a recount flipping tens of thousands of votes across multiple states in his favor are outside anything we have seen in American history," William Antholis, director of the University of Virginia's Miller Center think tank, wrote in an essay on Sunday.
Leaders from across the globe have offered their congratulations to Biden, including some Trump allies, but many of Trump's fellow Republicans have yet to recognize the Democrat's victory.
Republican attorneys general from Louisiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Oklahoma said they will take legal action on Monday to help the Trump campaign challenge how Pennsylvania has handled mail ballots, a popular option this year for voters seeking to avoid coronavirus exposure at crowded polling locations. It was not clear how they would help Trump's legal team, which is headed by David Bossie, a seasoned political activist but not a lawyer.
Pennsylvania, the state that clinched Biden's victory on Saturday, has been one of the most hotly contested battlegrounds of the election.
Trump has repeatedly criticized mail voting as insecure, though he himself has voted that way in past elections and election experts say it is as reliable as other methods.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
PTownsend
Covid45, the super-spreader, wants to hold more super-spreader events to worsen public health problems he's incapable of taking responsibility for.
He's holding these rallies to keep the country divided.
ClippetyClop
Go for it Trump, might as well suck a few more hundred thousand gullible morons into your miserable fantasy before you get marched out.
ListenTheTruth
Here we go again the GOP leave everything wreaked and in a complete state of chaos, the Democrats sort it out... Hurray that the GOP hive is shrinking daily. May they NEVER regain the apparatus of govt on a Federal level. Absolutely shambles, EVERY time!
zichi
The need for rallies are over. The campaign is done.
Ivanka Trump and her husband both used mail votes.
NOMINATION
@PTownsend Where was your dismay when tens of thousands were out in the streets 2 nights ago celebrating Biden? Please answer this question instead of ignoring like you always do: Does Covid-19 have a party preference and only spreads among Trump supporters because YOU hate them? Seriously, you should write a report on it because this is groundbreaking stuff.
zichi
Take it to the courts and show the evidence not rallies.
TheLongTermer
@NOMINATION
Its just noise, they been at it for 4 years now, cherry picking what to report, while ignoring whats important. They did they same thing during the rampage.
One of Trumps failures was to counter the medias bias with successes. There were many, like energy independence, all time stock market rallies and record unemployment. They were never interested, but voters in TX and Florida were. I didnt bother I guess because of his ego, and if he did, the media bias would have disqualified them anyway.
Reckless
The bar is set so low after Trump that Biden can do anything and it will be one of the greatest presidencies in US history.
ClippetyClop
It still has to be explained to you the difference; Trump's rallies are organized by Trump, with very little concern for his supporters.
People dancing on the streets were not organized by Biden. Trump believes that because the public do things to endanger themselves, then he has the right to endanger people to. This is the President we are talking about.
Sneezy
No, it's more that Trump supporters don't think it's real or think it's not a big deal, and so refuse to take precautions like wearing masks, using hand gel, etc., meaning they are more likely to catch it. I hope this has been educational.
TheLongTermer
You got it twisted. Joe was never handed a pandemic like COVID, so we really dont know how he would of dealt. Trump already bore the brunt of the initial assualt, both by the pandemic, MSM and the economy. Now that Joe is MSM darling he can do no wrong.
klausdorth
While the president elect is beginning to organize everything to overcome the worst problems ......
....... the "go-home-wanna-be-former POTUS" does everything to create even more problems.
Looks like he is really planning to sabotage as much as possible in the short time he has left.
P. Smith
Trump’s monster truck rallies are going to be dangerous. Not only because of the potential for the spread of COVID, but because they could easily result in his supporters kicking off.
Low-educated, heavily armed people getting riled up at Nuremberg-style rallies is not a good thing.
TheLongTermer
Correct, it was a reaction, just like the riots were, that caused and estimated 1 - 2 billion dollars in property damage, the worst in US history.
You forgot to add in that collateral. A Trump rally vs that level of destruction.
I must of been sitting in a different reality class, so I will pass on your lecture..
P. Smith
Biden was part of the administration that was handed an economy in an abyss from Bush II. Biden did a lot to assist in bringing the economy back out of that abyss and setting it on a stable path.
Tangerine2000
It's disconcnerting that some people believe that fireworks being set off in London and church bells ringning in Paris were to celebrate Biden winning the presidency. The fireworks were for Bonfire Night, where many people have fireworks on the preceding and following weekends. The church bells in Paris were being rung for the victims of the terrorist attack the week before.
TheLongTermer
Do you think Biden will set aside stimulus to get all our monuments restored?
How about all the businesses that were destroyed?
Precedents vs hypothetical...no "kick offs" post Trump have happened yet.
Your side has being doing all the damage
ClippetyClop
The pandemic, thanks to Trump's complete inability to grasp it, is worse than ever, so he very much has to deal with it. And if he fails like Trump does, then he deserves all the criticism that comes his way.
Trump was more concerned about the MSM, stocks and re-election than people dying. That's why he is out on his backside.
Six months ago Trump had a booming economy, a political system that favours him, a rock-solid base and the most insipid Democratic rival in a generation. And he completely blew it! If he had treated the pandemic with even a modicum of honesty, integrity and competence he'd have been re-elected by lunch on Tuesday.
And it's all you and your team's fault for never, not once, holding his feet to the fire and insisting that he get a grip instead of playing stupid political games.
Jimizo
No, we don’t but Trump was a disaster on this. Best stick with the tangible here.
What else is tangible is a Republican president leaving a mess behind again.
Useless people. Liabilities.