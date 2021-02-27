Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visit the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas Photo: AFP
world

Biden visits Texas to see storm relief efforts

0 Comments
HOUSTON

President Joe Biden on Friday toured relief efforts in Houston after an unusually severe winter storm pummeled Texas, driving the state's power grid to the brink of collapse.

"Hell of an operation here. It's probably the best one in the country," Biden told staff at the Emergency Operations Center in Houston. "You're saving people's lives. As my mother would say, you're doing God's work."

Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, was visiting for the first time since a prolonged freeze plunged Texas into chaos, with the power grid unable to keep up and Texans, far more used to heat than cold, struggling to survive.

Millions in the solidly Republican state lost power and reliable water. Mark Sloan, emergency management coordinator for Harris County, said "57,000 residents still have to boil their water" for safety.

Biden and the first lady also stopped at the giant Houston Food Bank, which serves more than a million people across south-east Texas.

Jill Biden helped pack boxes with instant oats and canned peaches, saying: "We're here to help, so put us to work!"

The president was later to visit a federal Covid-19 vaccination center to promote the government's bid to speed up a national vaccine rollout against the pandemic. The center is able to administer 6,000 shots a day.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Four Ways to Insulate Your Japanese Apartment and Save Money

GaijinPot Blog

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog