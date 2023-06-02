Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy. Photo: AFP
world

Biden trips, tumbles on Air Force stage

COLORADO SPRINGS

U.S. President Joe Biden took a face-first tumble on Thursday after tripping over an obstacle on stage at the Air Force Academy in Colorado, but he appeared unhurt.

Biden, 80, who had delivered the commencement address to graduates of the military academy, had just shaken hands with a cadet and begun walking back to his seat when he fell.

Air Force personnel helped him back up and he did not appear to require further help.

As he rose, Biden pointed to the object that had apparently caught his foot. It resembled a small black sandbag on the stage.

White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt tweeted shortly afterward that "he's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands."

Biden is the oldest person ever in the presidency and is seeking a second term in the 2024 election. His official doctor's report this year declared him physically fit and he exercises regularly.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

