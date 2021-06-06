Biden turns to Obama to help boost health care enrollment

President Joe Biden turned to his old boss, former President Barack Obama, on Saturday to help him encourage Americans to sign up for “Obamacare” health care coverage during an expanded special enrollment period in the pandemic.
Biden used his weekly address for a brief Zoom chat with Obama to draw attention to the six-month expanded enrollment period that closes Aug 15. Meanwhile the government released a report that claims that nearly 31 million Americans — a record — now have health coverage through the Affordable Care Act.
“We did this together," said Obama, whose administration established the health insurance marketplace. “We always talked about how, if we could get the principle of universal coverage established, we could then build on it.”
The White House effort to spotlight the expanded enrollment and claim strong numbers for the health law comes as the political world and the health care system await a Supreme Court ruling on the law's constitutionality. The Zoom call was recorded on Friday afternoon and released Saturday as Biden's weekly address.
The Health and Human Services Department said in a report that nearly 31 million have obtained coverage in 2021 as a result of the law. That's considerably higher than the more than 20 million estimate that’s commonly cited.
The Biden administration has launched a special sign-up period during the pandemic, and Congress passed a big boost in subsidies for private health plans sold under the law. But that alone doesn’t explain the increased coverage.
The report says 11.3 million people are covered through the health law’s marketplaces, where subsidized private plans are offered. An additional 14.8 million are covered through expanded Medicaid, the report adds. All but a dozen states have accepted the law's Medicaid expansion, which mainly serves low-income working adults. And 1 million are covered by so-called basic health plans, an option created by the law and offered in a limited number of states.
That accounts for enrollment of about 27 million people. But the Biden administration is also claiming credit for four million people who would have been eligible for Medicaid without Obama’s law.
Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, said the law broke down barriers to enrollment among those who were already eligible by simplifying applications and increasing awareness. He also pointed to the establishment of community-based navigators tasked with helping newly eligible people find coverage and conducting outreach to those who were already eligible but didn’t necessarily know it.
“It didn’t require a sweeping law like the ACA to get people who were already eligible for Medicaid enrolled, but the provisions of the ACA did help to get these millions of people covered," Levitt said
The Supreme Court is soon expected to rule on a challenge to the health law from Texas and other GOP-led states. They argue that because Congress has eliminated the law’s penalty for being uninsured, a now-toothless ACA requirement that almost all Americans must have health insurance is unconstitutional and therefore the law should fail.
Those defending the law say that even if the Supreme Court strikes down the coverage requirement there’s no reason to tamper with the rest of the law.
The White House says 1.2 million people have now signed up for health insurance through the government marketplace during the special enrollment period that began in February. That number includes people who would have qualified for a sign-up opportunity even without Biden’s special enrollment period.
A life change such as losing workplace coverage or getting married is considered a “qualifying life event” that allows people to sign up any time during the year. Last year about 390,000 people signed up because of life changes from Feb 15 to April 30, the government said.
Biden, in the conversation with Obama, spoke about the 2015 death of his son Beau Biden from cancer.
"I literally remember sitting on the bed with him within a week or so him passing away," Biden said, "and thinking, what in God's name would I do if I got a notice from the insurance company saying you've outlived your coverage?"
49 Comments
P. Smith
A president that understands and accepts that he’s not always the smartest person in the room. What a sea change.
SuperLib
Insanely amazing.
Strangerland
And yet according to one party, it's the worst thing ever to happen to America, other than all the other worst things to ever happen to America.
I thought Trump got elected with a replacement plan that was going to be cheaper, better, and cover more people ever. I must have missed when he did that. Can someone link to the policies he enacted? For that matter, can someone link to what his and the Republican's plan even was?
P. Smith
I already have multiple times.
Bob Fosse
Asking for help, despite appearances, is the sign of a capable person. It’s the strutting know-it-all’s who always screw things up, always.
Commodore Perry
Nothing like an outrageous headline like this for early morning Sunday laughter.
Biden, Obama, and healthcare--all in the same sentence!!
zichi
All presidents including Trump use other people to help them with a policy. Trump had promised to replace Obamacare but failed to do that during his single term in office.
46 million Americans cannot afford healthcare and another 38 million have inadequate health insurance.
Commodore Perry
zichi Today 09:21 am JST
Sounds like evidence Obamacare wasn't, and isn't the answer.
SuperLib
Obamacare is not perfect and needs tweaks. The problem is that Republicans refuse to engage in improvements because of their assbackwards politics, and their party is too broken to come up with their own plan, even after more than a decade.
So we have what we have, which is better than the alternative.
bass4funk
Obama doesn’t even like Biden it would seem, at the very least not enthusiastic about Joe.
Obama didn’t even endorse Biden until he secured his party's nomination following win in South Carolina.
That’s a gross understatement.
How can you improve on a failed system generally speaking where you can’t choose you own doctor, have all these unnecessary provisions and premiums you have to pay for.
For the very unfortunate and poor, it’s better than nothing, but for the middle class, it’s an Albatros.
The reality...
https://qz.com/1988477/obamacare-keeps-getting-more-expensive/
Commodore Perry
SuperLibToday 09:33 am JST
Really? Obamacare descended from Romneycare.
Mitt Romney--a Republican.
Jsapc
The only reason Obamacare has so much problems is because the GOP poisoned it from the start, by refusing every sensible initial ideas and replacing them with capitalistic inanities that the democrats accepted for the sake of compromise. But as flawed as it is, it is still infinitely better than the GOP's social health program, which is... absolutely nothing. "If you get sick and you can't afford a doctor, you die, and it's not our problem." Thanks for the help, GOP! As usual, you are entirely useless.
Commodore Perry
JsapcToday 10:13 am JST
Obamacare had its start as Romneycare.
zichi
Obamacare should be replaced with Universal Healthcare, free at source to all who need it. Private insurance and healthcare can continue to exist as it does on countries like the UK. They can exist alongside each other.
bass4funk
Ok, well...thanks, but that still won’t help to lower the premiums for millions, so the Dems are once again digging a hole for themselves.
bass4funk
And who’s going to pay for that?
What about the people that are here illegally or scamming the system and we have over 320 million, the Fed government already has shown that it is inept when it comes to running the country. It’ll never happen, shouldn’t happen.
Commodore Perry
bass4funkToday 10:23 am JST
Roughly 19 billion dollars a year in cross-subsidy healthcare costs to illegal immigrants.
Good argument for the wall.
P. Smith
Uh, the same people paying now.
bass4funk
Then it’s destined to be doomed again.
bass4funk
If you’re poor and there is absolutely no way to get proper and needed healthcare, I’m definitely ok with finding a solution to help the absolute needy, especially if they have preconditions, but overhauling the entire healthcare system for the entire nation, No, never.
GdTokyo
Fuss and whine and provide fantastically ludicrous numbers all you want but Obamacare is poplar, has wide-spread support and is the law of the land.
Reckless
In my opinion the main problem is that US healthcare has so many parasitic inefficiencies not related to providing healthcare via insurance companies, administrators, etc. It also fails to compare itself via objective metrics to other countries with better access, and gain simple insights into how to improve it. In essence it is fundamentally corrupt and has evolved to benefit stakeholders and not patients. Doctors are literally dying of overwork and depression because they do not control their own profession any more.
bass4funk
That’s what the left keep saying...
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/health-law-and-business/thousands-driven-to-obamacare-couldnt-pay-and-lost-coverage
Blacklabel
in the meantime, Obamacare didnt seem that bad for some people in some situations.
For most of us, It was just more of having to pay that penalty on our taxes if we didnt want to use it. It never made sense to have to pay to not have it. that made it feel like a tax, even more so because it was on our taxes that we had to report that we didnt want it.
bass4funk
And that amounts to less quality care.
bass4funk
Ask McCain, good question though...
Not out and that’s the Dems Achilles heel.
Jsapc
McCain voted no on the repeal of Obamacare. Not on "Trumpcare". Which is... What again? Can you tell us what Trump's actual plan for health care was? In detals? I remember him saying it was going to come out "in two weeks" about 25 times, but I missed the actual unveiling, so please enlighten me.
zichi
Universal Healthcare works in Europe with more than 500 million people. People pay National Health Insurance when working. The prices for medical services are controlled. American spends the highest health dollars per person but still tens of millions can not have healthcare. The costs of running private health insurance and hospitals are too high and wasteful.
bass4funk
It still crushed Trump and the GOP chances at passing more affordable healthcare and why? Because he hate Trump more than he cared about people.
It was all available on the website. Personally, I don’t think the GOP should get anywhere near government healthcare unless it’s for the extreme poor and that’s it.
Not entirely and we are not Europe, if the Fed government can’t prevent cyberattacking and hacking, seal our borders, guarantee the 1st amendment for all, secure our 2nd amendment rights, protect our police, then I have absolutely no faith whatsoever that the Fed government can provide quality healthcare for the masses.
P. Smith
Nobody had to pay a penalty for not having Obamacare; they had to pay a penalty for not having Heath insurance.
bass4funk
Essentially the same thing.
P. Smith
No.
plasticmonkey
@bass
The article you posted suggests the following:
Radical changes, such as the introduction of a single-payer system like Medicare for All, would make the system more similar to that of countries, where a single public provider has the negotiating power to control the prices.
I wonder whether you read the article in full, and if so whether you agree with Medicare for All. As the article you yourself posted claims, a single-payer system would be cheaper than the ACA. I agree. Do you? Hope so.
zichi
bass4funk
why would you have American health insurance if you are living in Japan? You use the Universal Healthcare system here as do your family members. You pay into the Universal Healthcare system.
Blacklabel
“In the past if you went without Obamacare-compliant health insurance for more than two consecutive months during the year, you were sometimes subjected to a significant tax penalty. According to healthcare.gov, the penalty for 2018 (paid when you filed 2018’s taxes in 2019) was $695 per adult or 2.5% of your taxable income – whichever was greater!
Since the Affordable Care Act (the “ACA” or “Obamacare”) became law, a lot of people have learned about the uninsured tax penalty the hard way – by paying it.”
P. Smith
Blacklabel: Thanks for demonstrating you were incorrect that people had to pay a penalty for not having Obamacare.
Let me help you: Obamacare is the law that requires everyone to have health insurance.
Blacklabel
Not just any insurance. Only Obamacare compliant ones.
so to a reasonable person that means you needed to have “Obamacare”.
as things that are not compliant and are not Obamacare wouldn’t meet the requirement.
bass4funk
Yes.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/dec/18/affordable-care-act-obama-invalid-individual-mandate
P. Smith
Incorrect. You’re attempting to conflate the law with health insurance.
Blacklabel
No you are spinning around in word play. The law mandated us to have Obamacare compliant health care or pay a penalty on our taxes.
I didn’t have Obamacare compliant healthcare. because I didn’t need maternal or prenatal care coverage, as one example. I was demanded to pay a penalty on my taxes if I didn’t get coverage I didn’t need.
Blacklabel
In case you want to dispute further here are the 10 things to be “compliant”. Most of which we were forced to pay for despite not needing. See #4.
https://www.healthinsurance.org/obamacare/essential-health-benefits/
Commodore Perry
P. SmithToday 12:40 pm JST
You’re attempting to conflate the law with health insurance.
Jsapc
Again, please enlighten us with the details of the GOP's health care plan, which was apparently so much better than Obama's. We need actual concrete details to inform our opinions.
P. Smith
By using the plain meanings of words? Okay, that makes sense.
Correct. This further demonstrates that Obamacare and health insurance are different.
Thanks for further evidence that Obamacare and insurance are two different things.
Blacklabel
We aren’t discussing Trump rather than inadequacies of Obamacare.
I had healthcare that suited my needs. It wasn’t compliant with Obamacare so I was expected to pay 2.5% of my income as an illegal tax.
bass4funk
I gave you an answer already, scroll up and you can read what the GOP proposed. Google is still for everyone. I personally stay away from that kind of thing because I don’t need it, I have my own insurance, but since McCain put a dent in it, the country is still stuck with this monstrosity.
Blacklabel
It’s like I explain to you the difference between red and blue and you reply thanking me for proving both red and blue are colors. Something that was never in dispute.
Blacklabel
Anyway with how the government bungles most things and also misdefines topics like “infrastructure” we should leave this to the private sector and personal choice.
otherwise “health care” will be redefined to include eliminating unhealthy food and sugary drinks. No more hamberders.
Demanding that even bald people purchase government compliant shampoos and conditioners. Just to subsidize those who DO need it.
Blacklabel
Yet people “sign up” for Obamacare.
are they signing up for a law?