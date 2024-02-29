Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Biden undergoes physical exam as concern about his age persists

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday underwent a routine physical examination at a military hospital while many voters remain concerned about the 81-year-old's fitness to serve a second term in the White House.

Biden, already the oldest president in U.S. history, has repeatedly said he is in good shape as he prepares for a likely rematch with his predecessor Donald Trump in November.

The White House, in keeping with past practice, is expected to release a written summary of the exam's outcome later in the day.

If he wins the November presidential election, Biden, a Democrat, would be 86 at the end of a second four-year term.

One year ago, Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, stated that the president was "healthy," "vigorous" and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency."

But public concern about his age grew earlier this month after a special counsel report about Biden's handling of classified documents described him as a man with "a poor memory."

Biden spent more than two and a half hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington for the annual exam.

It came a day after Trump won Michigan's Republican presidential primary handily over his only remaining rival Nikki Haley in the party's nomination race for the election, extending his undefeated streak to six contests.

Biden and Trump, 77, have accused each other of suffering from mental decline. Haley, meanwhile, said the two men are both too old to make critical decisions for the United States.

The special council who is also Steve Bannon's lawyer. His motivation for doing so is suspect and he isn't qualified to make that assessment.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Be interesting to see the findings of the report.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Do you think he'll lie about his weight and height like Dementia Don?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Fingers crossed that he stays in the race.

Let's keep it predictable.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Fingers crossed that he stays in the race.

Or that he steps aside for Michelle Obama.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

