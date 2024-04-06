Biden urges Egypt, Qatar leaders to press Hamas to come to agreement for Israeli hostages in Gaza

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday wrote to the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, calling on them to press Hamas for a hostage deal with Israel, according to a senior administration official, one day after Biden called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to redouble efforts to reach a cease-fire in the six-month-old war in Gaza.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private letters, said Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, will meet Monday with family members of some of the estimated 100 hostages who are believed to still be in Gaza.
The letters to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, come as Biden has deployed CIA Director Bill Burns to Cairo for talks this weekend about the hostage crisis.
White House officials say negotiating a pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas to facilitate the exchange of hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel is the only way to put a temporary cease-fire into effect and boost the flow of badly humanitarian aid into the territory.
Biden, in his conversation with Netanyahu, “made clear that everything must be done to secure the release of hostages, including American citizens,” and discussed “the importance of fully empowering Israeli negotiators to reach a deal,” according to the official. The first phase of the proposed deal would secure the release of women and elderly, sick and wounded hostages.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said earlier Friday that Biden underscored the need to get a hostage deal done during the Thursday conversation with Netanyahu that largely focused on Israeli airstrikes that killed seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen.
“We are coming up on six months — six months that these people have been held hostage. And what we have to consider is just the abhorrent conditions" the hostages are being held in, Kirby said. “They need to be home with their families.”
Biden had expressed optimism for a temporary cease-fire and a hostage deal during the runup to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, but an agreement never materialized.
The White House said in a statement Thursday following Biden's call with Netanyahu that the U.S. president said reaching an “immediate cease-fire” in exchange for hostages was “essential” and urged Israel to reach such an accord “without delay.”
White House officials acknowledge that Biden has become increasingly frustrated with Israel's prosecution of a grinding war that has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians.
The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 people hostage.
The Israeli military campaign in Gaza, experts say, is among the deadliest and most destructive in recent history. Within two months, researchers say, the offensive already has wreaked more destruction than the razing of Syria's Aleppo between 2012 and 2016, Ukraine's Mariupol or, proportionally, the Allied bombing of Germany in World War II. It has killed more civilians than the U.S.-led coalition did in its three-year campaign against the Islamic State group.
33 Comments
Aly Rustom
So the Israelis get ALL the hostages back but only agree to a 6 week ceasefire after which the current situation will resurface and start up again? What BS. Permanent ceasefire Joe. That's what everyone with half a conscience is calling for.
zibala
Of course Israel should get all the hostages back. Those hostages didn't do anything in the first place to instigate their being kidnapped and tortured.
And no one would advise a permanent ceasefire when there is a terrorist group intent on continuing to commit genocide against Israel.
Hamas needs to be eliminated for the benefit of the people in Gaza, and Israel.
Aly Rustom
Neither did most of the palestinian hostages languishing in Israeli jails. They have NEVER been charged with a crime.
Then you will NEVER get the hostages back. And it is Israel that is committing genocide. That has already been established.
So does Likud and the IDF
Aly Rustom
John-San- exactly.
sakurasuki
Just being frustrated but still keeping sending them weapon?
https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/04/politics/us-israel-bombs-transfer/index.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/04/05/israel-arms-embargo-us-germany/
sakurasuki
@John-San
Exactly, they blame everything to other side while in fact, it was their own negligent
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13276095/Israel-admits-hostage-Efrat-Katz-killed-friendly-fire.html
https://www.straitstimes.com/world/middle-east/israeli-inquiry-finds-oct-7-hostage-likely-killed-by-friendly-fire
Sanjinosebleed
The war criminals is Israel don’t want a ceasefire! They want to make Gaza uninhabitable! It’s the reason they are targeting hospitals and not allowing aid to feed the starving 2 million Gazans!
Meanwhile genocide Joe supplies bombs while paying lip service to the assassination of aid and health workers and the slaughter of close to 30000 women and children if the 7000 missing under the rubble are added to the already 33000 total slaughtered.
Sanction Israel Now!
Stop supplying bombs to war criminals!
put Netanyahu and the IDF command on trial for genocide!
Put Biden and the US enablers on trial for supplying weapons used in genocide!
Aly Rustom
Sanjinosebleed- excellent post!
PTownsend
Blacklabel
It’s been almost 6 months since Biden got a hostage released. Guess his regime has other priorities
Eastman
pathetic old mens empty talk.
Antiquesaving
I have a better idea!
Make Israel release the over 6,000 kidnapped Palestinians held in blackhole prisons since before October 7th all without charges, stop the torture of these illegally held and comply with the multiple UN resolutions concerning these people that include women and children.
Remove the over 140 new illegal settlements created after the no expansion agreement in the West Bank and comply with the UN resolutions in this regard.
Arrest the settlers that have kill nearly 2,000 Palestinians in order to take their land to create those 140 new illegal settlements.
Comply with the rest of the other UN resolutions against Israel.
Then I am sure these countries could convince Hamas to release the remaining 100 hostages not killed by Israeli mass bombings!
Sounds like a fair deal, all Israel has to do is follow international laws and UN resolutions and much if the problem is solved!
Chabbawanga
Qatar should have handed over the senior members of Hamas to the international courts on October 8th. Whether or not the aim of Operation Al Aqsa Flood was to kill civilians or not is irrelevant, it happened and those responsible for greenlighting the attack should be held accountable. The fact that Qatar has done nothing, yet remains one of the US strongest allies in the middle east says it all.
A bit of a different take from me today, but I hope it could have prevented a lot of bloodshed.
WoodyLee
"“We are coming up on six months — six months that these people have been held hostage. And what we have to consider is just the abhorrent conditions" the hostages are being held in, Kirby said. “They need to be home with their families.”"
6 months of killings and destruction ""And what we have to consider is just the abhorrent conditions"" the people of Gaza are living, They need to have Peace, Food, and water.
Israel could have had all the the hostages freed during the first exchange but Netanyahu thought he could pressure Hamas in to surrendering by finishing his Genocide in a bloody manner, how wrong he was!
The hostages are still NOT home, 33,000 Palestinians are dead including 15,000 children, and most of all Hamas is still Under Bibi's Nose.
Chabbawanga
The longer it goes on the clearer it becomes that this situation is not just about Hamas.
itsonlyrocknroll
The most expedient course of action is acceptance that war is now in danger of spiralling out of control.
Should have been insisted upon months ago!
The UN hold the key, if its diplomats can persuade all parties, Israel, Hamas to comply.
Release the hostages.
A controlled acceptance of terms, then hostage release.
What happen with Gaza, is impossible at present to even imagine.
WoodyLee
Israel helped Hamas rise to power back in the 80's, Israel was a backer of Hamas in order to push the PLO out of Gaza.
Ramsey's Kitchen
Double standard Biden administration should first and foremost stop sending IDF more bombs to kill thousands more Gaza women and children . Joe talks of " concern for civilians" whilst simultaneously sending weapons to kill them. Zero credibility left for this administration.
Antiquesaving
A USA president with an IQ of 10 and a little guts could have fixed much of it with a few simple things!
"Israel, comply with international law, the accords you signed, release the Palestinian illegally held, comply with UN resolutions, or we cut your funds and weapons!"
By the simple things above, Hamas would no longer have the growing support it is having in other areas like the West Bank etc...
Hamas's power is rooted in the simple fact that the USA and Palestinian authority have no power, and not been able to stop Israel from breaking every agreement and international law, but the USA continues to supply Israel with anything it wants!
Redemption
This is a complete disaster from every side for all parties. There is no good outcome, only less horrible ones.
John-San
If Trump get in. that will be the end of Israel. Trump detests anyone who don,t honer a deal. Israel approach Trump with deal and information of where and when a Iranian general will be and in the minutes before the plan attack and Israel back out and wash their hand of the deal leaving Trump high and dry to cop all the bad international press of the taking out of the Iranian general. This is Israel. Tell me why Israels treat the USA with utter contempt. Just like the utter contempt of attacking and killing 39 USA marines on the USS Libitery. What has Israel got over the USA to get away with this utter contempt ? Even better why are,t the USA patriot asking and demand respect from Israel. Israel is walking all over the USA and defecating in your faces. You can,t hide these appalling action. This has done amorous damage to the USA international standing. There will be reactionings in the future when the USA needs support to push through international democratic reforms once allies will just back away. This is damaging the USA far more than Israel and Trump will be spending all his time trying to regain trust from the international community Because there is no way in hell the Biden admin will be reinstated by the USA voting public.
zibala
The criminals? Including the murderers?
Israel will. Guaranteed. And Israel will continue to carry out missions against Syria with impunity.
No, because it's a war. Simple as that and the civilian casualties are low unlike in Syria with 500,000 civilian deaths.
Ok, you don't understand the politics of that region.
wallace
The number of deaths in Syria is 300,000 according to the United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) since the civil war started in 2011. Most of those killed were by President al-Assad.
Garthgoyle
Just retire already. Don't run for another term.
wallace
At least 350,209 people have been killed in 10 years of war in Syria, the UN says in its first official death toll since 2014.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-58664859
UK-based monitoring group recently put the death toll at over 606,000.
A guy in a basement in the UK.
You do know the majority of victims were killed by al-Assad and Putin?
YeahRight
So Biden is finally asking someone else to let Hamas know that they are the instigators and should give up the hostages and totally surrender? That's the only way this war will end. Aggressors are going to aggress.
RichardPearce
The Israeli regime had tens of thousands of Palestinian hostages they were holding in Israel on October 6th, is Biden pressuring the Israeli regime to release them, too?
Joe didn't really get it when public opinion shifted in America against Segregation, and kept talking about how he had good relations with the extremists. Public opinion in the US is shifting in America against Hafrada, and has shifted in most of the world too.
And the next few weeks could see America itself in 'legal problems' thanks to Joe and his clique that make Trump's legal problems small potatoes. Him handling that in the same way Trump is handling his own, as he seems certain to continue to do, will highlight the absurdity of an 'election' between a President, and a former President that are reviled by the majority of Americans
TaiwanIsNotChina
None of that releases all of the hostages from Hamas. Maybe a few as a "goodwill" gesture before the next Al-Aqsa Flood.
kurisupisu
Israeli actions are designed to target the millions in Gaza-it is obvious.
Why did Israel initially prevent millions of people having access to water?
That had nothing to do with Hamas.
Now Israel is blockading roads to deny international food aid!
Why?
If Israel could control the air then that would have been done already too-thank God that they cannot!
Antiquesaving
Oh so you now have insight into Hamas, interesting?
Actually if you had read Hamas demands for releasing the hostages you would know that those were most of the demands at the start!
Now they are:
Since the genocidal IDF destruction, the demands have changed to the above, but originally the demands were basically what I said would end this war!
Israel made things worse.
I find it interesting you complain about other wars and a certain other country and human rights abuse but like the USA and most of the west turn a blind eye to the human rights abuses and UN resolutions violations by Israel!
You seem fine with blackhole prisons in Israel but not with another country you regularly complain about!
Antiquesaving
And how did Syria, Lebanon, etc...end up in all this mess?
Oh right! A bunch of Europeans came to the region, claimed they owned the land, displaced an entire population causing a total destabilization in the region!
Who were these people that caused all this domino effect?
Well people like the family of Benjamin Mileikowsky (fake name Netanyahu to pretend to be from the region) and their anti Arab policies and conquest agenda!
RichardPearce
If the time-line of the ICJ on the question of whether Israel is guilty of genocide is any indication, we'll know before the end of April if the ICJ sees Germany (and because the same grounds exist, America and Japan) can be credibly said to be guilty of the same genocide.
The interesting thing is that some of the 'provisional measures' being sought could be said to give an international mandate to countries choosing to attack any foreign manufactured military equipment that Israel has, a blockade of Israel, the seizure of German etc assets to be used to provide food, medicine, and rebuild Gaza.
Antiquesaving
If that was true, if they are what you claim, then how come Israel keeps them in blackhole prisons, doesn't charge them and doesn't put any on trial!
UN reports going back more than 20 years every year detailing the illegal imprisonment without trial or charges.
Are Israelis also kept in prison for years even decades without charges or trial? No.
So if Israel cannot charge these people then it is because they are not criminals and Israel cannot find any actual legal means to charge them or put them on trial!