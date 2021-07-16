Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Biden US Germany
President Joe Biden speaks during. News conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
world

Biden: U.S. will protect Haiti embassy, won't send troops

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will bolster security at its embassy in Haiti following last week's assassination of that country's president, but sending American troops to stabilize the country was “not on the agenda.”

Haiti’s interim government last week asked the U.S. and the United Nations to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure following President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. Biden signaled he was not open to the request, which comes as he is drawing down U.S. forces in Afghanistan this summer.

“We’re only sending American Marines to our embassy,” Biden said. “The idea of sending American forces to Haiti is not on the agenda,” he added.

Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s elections minister, defended the government’s request for military assistance, saying in an interview Saturday with The Associated Press that the local police force is weak and lacks resources.

The request for U.S. intervention recalled the tumult following Haiti’s last presidential assassination, in 1915, when an angry mob dragged President Vilbrun Guillaume Sam out of the French Embassy and beat him to death. In response, President Woodrow Wilson sent Marines into Haiti, justifying an American military occupation — which lasted nearly two decades — as a way to avert anarchy.

Biden addressed the situation in Haiti during a joint press conference at the White House with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

The request for U.S. intervention recalled the tumult following Haiti’s last presidential assassination, in 1915, when an angry mob dragged President Vilbrun Guillaume Sam out of the French Embassy and beat him to death. In response, President Woodrow Wilson sent Marines into Haiti, justifying an American military occupation — which lasted nearly two decades — as a way to avert anarchy.

At his also recalled the tumult in Haiti following the coup in 1991 that led to Clinton sending troops to Haiti in September 1994.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/time.com/5682135/haiti-military-anniversary/%3famp=true

Why is the AP going back to Woodrow Wilson instead of using the Clinton example? Odd.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog