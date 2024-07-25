Biden delivers solemn call to defend democracy as he lays out his reasons for quitting race

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered a solemn call to voters to defend the country's democracy as he laid out in an Oval Office address his decision to drop his bid for reelection and throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
Insisting that “the defense of democracy is more important than any title,” Biden used his first public address since his announcement Sunday that he was stepping aside to deliver an implicit repudiation of former President Donald Trump. He did not directly call out Trump, whom he has called an existential threat to democracy. The 10-minute address also gave Biden a chance to try to shape how history will remember his one and only term in office.
“Nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy," Biden said. "And that includes personal ambition.”
It was a moment for the history books — a U.S. president reflecting before the nation on why he was taking the rare step of voluntarily handing off power. It hasn’t been done since 1968, when Lyndon Johnson announced he would not seek reelection in the heat of the Vietnam War.
“I revere this office," Biden said. "But I love my country more.”
Trump, just an hour earlier at a campaign rally, revived his baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Biden. His refusal to concede inspired the Capitol insurrection of Jan 6, 2021, which Biden called “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”
Biden skirted the political reality that brought him to that point: His abysmal performance in a debate against Trump nearly a month ago, where he spoke haltingly, appeared ashen and failed to rebut his predecessor’s attacks, sparked a crisis of confidence from Democrats. Lawmakers and ordinary voters questioned not just whether he was capable of beating Trump in November, but also whether, at 81, he was still fit for the high-pressure job.
Biden tried to outlast the skepticism and quell the concerns with interviews and tepid rallies, but the pressure to step aside only mounted from the party’s political elites and from ordinary voters.
“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation,” Biden said, saying he wanted to make room for “fresh voices, yes, younger voices.”
He added, “That is the best way to unite our nation.”
It was a belated fulfillment of his 2020 pledge to be a bridge to a new generation of leaders — and a bow to the drumbeat of calls from within his party to step aside.
Biden’s address was carried live by the major broadcast and cable news networks. He spooled out an weighty to-do list for his last six months in office, pledging to remain focused on being president until his term expires at noon on Jan. 20, 2025. He said he would work to end the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, fight to boost government support to cure cancer and push for Supreme Court reform, among other things.
The president sought to use the address to outline the stakes in the election, which both Biden and Harris have framed as a choice between freedom and chaos, but he tried to steer clear of overt campaigning from his official office.
“The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule,” Biden said. “The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America — lies in your hands.”
Biden was also making the case for his legacy of sweeping domestic legislation and the renewal of alliances abroad. But the way history will remember his time in office and his historic decision to step aside is intertwined with Harris’ electoral result in November, particularly as the vice president runs tightly on the achievements of the Biden administration.
His advisers say he intends to hold campaign events and fundraisers benefiting Harris, whom Biden praised as “tough” and “capable," albeit at a far slower pace than if he had remained on the ballot himself.
Harris advisers will ultimately have to decide how to deploy the president, whose popularity sagged as voters in both parties questioned his fitness for office.
Biden, aides say, knows that if Harris loses, he’ll be criticized for staying in the race too long and not giving her or another Democrat time to effectively mount a campaign against Trump. If she wins, she’ll ensure his policy victories are secured and expanded, and he’ll be remembered for a Washingtonian decision to step aside for the next generation of leadership.
Biden said he’s grateful to have served as president — nowhere else would a kid with a stutter grow up to sit in the Oval Office.
“I’ve given my heart and my soul to our nation," he said. “I’ve been blessed a million times in return.”
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that any question of Biden resigning his office before the election — which would allow Harris to run as an incumbent — was “ridiculous.”
Jean-Pierre said Biden has “no regrets” about his decision to stay in the race as long as he did, or his decision to quit it over the weekend. She said Biden's decision had nothing to do with his health.
Trump, who watched Biden's remarks from his private jet, posted on his social media platform that the president “was barely understandable, and sooo bad!”© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Blacklabel
needed to end the sentence right there.
dagon
Echoes of George Washington and Cincinnatus and a rare example of a Democratic tradition.
The contrast with the actions and rhetoric of the candidate on the Republican side for the US Presidency could not be more profound.
Yrral
Hail Hail Biden,live long and prosper
Blacklabel
He got exposed, couldn’t win and his party ignored the will of the voters and pushed him out.
He is no hero as he did nothing willingly nor with any higher purpose or intent.
FizzBit
Nice basement decorations. Yep! Defend democracy by having no challengers in the Dem primary then conveniently slide your puppet into place. Meanwhile militarily supporting a country that has canceled their elections. Why? Cuz they’re all afraid of the outcome.
Take the red pill people.
wallace
One old man stands down. Now the other old man needs to follow suit.
itsonlyrocknroll
Vice President Kamala Harris is the last desperate stop at the end of a rather torrid line, the refusal to allow Joe Biden a gracious dignified exit.
The begging, "to save democracy" through the very democratic judicial process, that Joe Biden weaponised to through his leading political opponent into jail circumventing the ballot box is a shameful sham.
Is this all that is left of the once honourable party Joe Biden spend 50 years giving his adult life to?
“Nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy," Biden said. "And that includes personal ambition.”
Hillary Clinton after supposedly accepting defeat spent every waking moment accusing Donald Trump of sealing the 2016 election
Hillary Clinton: "Trump knows he's an illegitimate president"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQesfLIycJw
GuruMick
Trump supporters who do not stand to gain from big tax cuts for the wealthy are by and large stupid, bordering on moronic.
Anyone who believes this Make America Great Again BS deserves to be keep down low in the social scheme of things, playing banjo and drinking Bud, with an occasional "Yee Haw " to break the silence in their minds.
Chairman Rexton
Is this the de facto website of Democrats Abroad or something? The bias, the fawning in this "article" is something to truly behold.
Cards fan
Yes. Him staying in the race was the will of the people, and that's why he couldn't win. Reeee
Yes he is.
Prove it.
I'd saying beating the fascists counts as a higher purpose.
Peter Neil
here’s a scary thing. saw a youtube shorts using an ai voice of nonsense that didn’t remotely match the video of biden. at last count, over 1,100 comments by magaphiles thinking it was real.
to paraphrase the late george carlin, be very afraid of stupid people in large groups.
Mr Goodman
Only politics in the USA are democratic
USA it's a republic
Biden take a hike
TaiwanIsNotChina
Most consequential president alive today.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Republics are democracies. Power can't be a res publica (public affair) without it.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Could be worse: Democrats could be backing Putin like MAGAs.
Yrral
I know Japanese are not sentimental,us American are
HooKnows
“We finally beat…..Medicare”
Pause. Repeat the line.
That’s why you’re out Joe. That’s why. That was the moment that sealed it.
Can’t hide behind favorable media. Can’t hide behind “he’s always had a stutter!” Can’t hide behind having a bad night. Can’t hide behind needing to be in bed by 9pm.
A travesty.
bass4funk
The guy looked horrible, now he's trying to look like Trump, not understanding the orange hue. But look, the speech was vague, he still didn't tell us what was wrong with him (we kind of know already) but it would be nice for him to elaborate more on his condition, his speech was slightly slurred, maybe a possible minor stroke. He's done, it's over, he should resign and be with his family.
Ramsey's Kitchen
Quite a turn around from the " Mark my words, I'm staying and I'm the one who will beat Trump rhetoric couple of weeks ago. Pretty sure his condition has not suddenly developed in the last month. Yep, totally trustworthy. How long has the deceit about Biden's condition been going on in the Dems camp?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Does any of that matter for his legislative record as long as your arm? Does any of that matter for the 2024 presidential election?
Yrral
Ain't no stopping the Democrats now,we on the move ,an that no lie,have you as Democrats been held down before,I know refuse to held down anymore, moving moving in the White House,House of Representatives and control of all branches of government
Sh1mon M4sada
LOL, defend democracy from himself and the elites Democrats?
Quacks like communism, smells like communism, walks like communism...
Ramsey's Kitchen
"Most consequential president alive today."
Palestinian civilians being massacred in Gaza by Biden admin provided weapons think so. Hopefully whoever wins in November will finally bring some relief to Gaza.
Anyone got a tissue?
Yrral
Bass4,he had a aneurysm 34:years ago,he not supposed to be here,but he still standing after all these years
Cards fan
What are you talking about, elitist Democrats?
Clearly someone doesn't know what communism is. Hint: It's not using tax money to for public goods.
Laguna
Gorge Washington began the US tradition of bowing out after two terns, It later became a law.
The man is a true patriot and a hero.
Underworld
Blacklabel
Biden has been the most effective president in our lifetimes. The list of his accomplishments is staggering.
Yrral
JD Vance poised to step down as VP as early as next week Google Trump JD Second Thought
bass4funk
Imagine that.
NotThe One
All hear on this thread from the MAGA crowd is whining because Trump's defeat is even clearer than it was before BIden stepped down.
Biden has officially beaten Trump again! He crushed him in the 2020 election. He has better presidential record than Trump and will go down in history as a selfless president.
Compare that the twice impeached and convicted president that attempted a coup and reverse a presidential election through fraud!
Who are the MAGA cultists going to blame when Trump loses in 2024? JD Vance (the male version of Sarah Palin)?
What crimes will Trump and friends attempt this time to steal an election?
Underworld
Ramsey's Kitchen
That he can't communicate as effectively as before? Who cares? No deceit there.
Better not vote Trump then.
Underworld
itsonlyrocknroll
But she graciously accepted defeat and announced it to Trump and then public the day after the result of the election.
Trump still hasn't admitted that he lost the 2020 election. He cannot admit failure. What a loser.