Biden, in farewell address to nation, warns that an oligarchy of ultra-wealthy is taking shape in America

U.S. President Joe Biden used his farewell address to the nation Wednesday to deliver stark warnings of an “oligarchy” of the ultra-wealthy taking root in the country and of a “tech-industrial complex” that is infringing on Americans' rights and the future of democracy.
Speaking from the Oval Office as he prepares to hand over power Monday to President-elect Donald Trump, Biden seized what is likely to be his final opportunity to address the country before he departs the White House to spotlight the accumulation of power and wealth in the U.S. among just a small few.
“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead," Biden said, drawing attention to "a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a few ultra-wealthy people. Dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked.”
Invoking President Dwight Eisenhower’s warnings about the military-industrial complex when he left office in 1961, Biden added, “I’m equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers to our country as well.”
Biden used his 15-minute address to offer a model for a peaceful transfer of power and — without mentioning Trump by name — raise concerns about his successor.
It marked a striking admonition by Biden, who is departing the national stage after more than 50 years in public life, as he has struggled to define his legacy against the return of Trump to the Oval Office. The president warned Americans to be on guard for their freedoms and their institutions during a turbulent era of rapid technological and economic change.
His speech in the Oval Office is the latest in a series of remarks on domestic policy and foreign relations that were intended to cement his legacy and reshape Americans’ grim views on his term. Earlier in the day, he heralded a long awaited ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which could end more than a year of bloodshed in the Middle East.
“It’ll take time to feel the full impact of what we’ve done together but the seeds are planted and they’ll grow and they’ll bloom for decades to come,” Biden said, tacitly acknowledging that many Americans say they have yet to feel the impacts of his trillions of dollars in domestic initiatives.
Biden sounded the alarm about oligarchy as some of the world’s richest individuals and titans of its technology industry have flocked to Trump’s side in recent months, particularly after his November victory. Billionaire Elon Musk spent more than $100 million on helping Trump get elected, and executives like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos have donated to Trump’s inaugural committee and made pilgrimages to Trump’s private club in Florida for audiences with the president-elect.
While Biden criticized social media companies for retreating from fact-checking on their platforms, Trump’s incoming communications director and press secretary were sharing posts on X that falsely claimed it was a prerecorded speech. The incumbent president has blamed his poor standing among the public on misinformation on social media and the challenges he has faced reaching voters in the disaggregated modern media ecosystem.
Biden isn’t leaving the White House in the way that he hoped. He tried to run for reelection, brushing aside voters’ concerns that he would be 86 years old at the end of a second term. After stumbling in a debate with Republican Donald Trump, Biden dropped out of the race under pressure from his own party, and Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee.
The speech Wednesday night capped not Biden’s presidency but his five decades in politics. He was once the country’s youngest senator at 30 years old after being elected to represent his home state of Delaware in 1972.
Biden pursued the presidency in 1988 and 2008 before becoming Barack Obama’s vice president. After serving two terms, Biden was considered to be retired from politics. But he returned to center stage as the unlikely Democratic nominee in 2020, successfully ousting Trump from the White House.
As he highlighted his own commitment to ensuring a peaceful transition of power, including holding briefings with Trump's team and coordinating with the incoming administration on the Middle East negotiations, Biden also called for a constitutional amendment to end immunity for sitting presidents. That came in response to a Supreme Court ruling last year that granted Trump sweeping protections from criminal liability over his role in trying to overturn his 2020 defeat to Biden.
Biden spoke from the Resolute desk, photos of his family visible behind him in the Oval Office. First lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter, some of his grandchildren, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, sat watching.
As Biden spoke about Harris, saying she'd become like family, the first lady reached over and grabbed her hand.
Jay
Farewell, Joe. Your presidency will be remembered for its unique...umm... charm(?) One things for sure, we definitely can't help but be moved by some of your most memorable quotes. Here are some of the best:
"You know, the thing" - Forgetting the Declaration of Independence mid-quote.
Corn Pop saga - A wild tale of poolside gang diplomacy with a guy named Corn Pop.
"Poor kids are just as bright as white kids" - A well-meaning attempt at equality that went slightly off-track.
Shaking hands with air - Forgetting he'd already finished greeting everyone on stage.
"Trunalimunumaprzure" - Whatever that was... still trying to decode it.
"Where's Jackie?" - Asking for a deceased Congresswoman in the middle of a speech.
"I got HAIRY LEGS" - A surreal tangent about leg hair and kids at a pool.
"Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people" - A geography mix-up for the ages.
Falling off his bike - Even stationary moments can be unpredictable.
"If you don’t vote for me, you ain't Black" - A racially-charged attempt at humor that fell flat.
Simply inspirational stuff. Thanks, Joe. Safe travels back to Delaware!
maxjapank
It is. Time for working-class Americans to level the playing field. Income inequlity is too great.
Blacklabel
he was unconcerned about this when these people were on his team.
and don’t forget the pardons!
itsonlyrocknroll
WATCH LIVE: Biden's farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlFXvRfBTjg
No spontaneity, little emotional pause, Joe Biden reading from an autocue.
Democrats that knew Joe Biden age related cognitive decline when taking office, then cynically hid that from the US people are truly shameful.
Not only that, created an deceptive illusion
President Biden could well have been a a clear danger to such office.
Sorry to state so.
Cephus
Maxjapank,
"It is. Time for working-class Americans to level the playing field. Income inequality is too great."
Said the career politician who has been in power for over 50 years. Making and endorsing policies that created that income inequality in the first place.
Peter Neil
wealth disparity is more today than in 1929.
800 people have more wealth than half of all americans.
MiuraAnjin
Get ready for another four years of Alternative Facts.
GuruMick
If you think Joe was bad, wait until Trump.
Previously when in office he had to have people say "No Mr. President, you cant do that, the Constitution doesnt allow it "
Mass resignations followed.
Now Trump has stacked his Cabinet and advisors with yes men with zero experience in actual Government.
Say what you will about the "old school ", whom Trump derides as the swamp, at least these players knew the rules of the game.
Government is not something you reinvent one day after inauguration.
Aly Rustom
Jay, you forgot "Look, we beat Medicare"
Deo Gratias
Says the man who's amassed millions and owns several pricey homes -- all acquired while spending his entire adult life in politics.
Good riddance, Joe.
Moderators: Why did you remove this comment as "off topic"?
It's clearly about the hypocrisy between Biden's warning about the rich, and his own amassing of a fortune during his entire taxpayer-supported career.
Off topic? You've got to be absolutely joking.
I'm putting it back here. Leave it here.
It's not even CLOSE to being off-topic, as anyone with two functioning brain cells to rub together would know.
Deo Gratias
In amassing a fortune at taxpayer expense during an adulthood spent entirely in politics, Biden is clearly one of the very "oligarchs" that he hypocritically warns about.
Don't even think of removing that comment as "off topic," moderators.
The definition of "off topic" is not "comments that don't align with our political views or media narratives."
Deo Gratias
Mark Zuckerberg himself said that the Biden administration pressured Facebook to censor and silence information about the side-effects of the COVID vaccines.
The social media companies aren't "retreating from fact-checking." They're saying that they won't want governments led by people like Biden censoring them anymore. Big difference.
Biden is just one of several Democrats in recent weeks -- others being Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- who have called for controls to be put on what people say on social media.
Then they have the audacity, as Biden did in this speech, to claim champion-of-democracy status.
maxjapank
Cephus,
I'm not arguing against that. To be fair, all of this started with Reagan. And it's continued. And now it's become fully visual with a criminal in the lead. In the end, though, it's very hard to argue that income equality is fair right now. None of us should be struggling to afford housing, paying for education and health care, and taking care of our families. It's time to change, and yet we are looking at another four years of the rich gettng richer.
Blacklabel
and this one, he means it:
“No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman in anger other than in self-defense, and that rarely ever occurs. So we have to just change the culture, period, and keep punching at it and punching at it. No, I really mean it”
Burgerland
"U.S. President Joe Biden used his farewell address to the nation Wednesday to warn of an “oligarchy” of the ultra-wealthy taking root in the country and of a “tech-industrial complex”
Hmm, Biden prefers the good old military industrial complex to be in charge by the sound of it.