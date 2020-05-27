Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

Biden wins AFL-CIO endorsement as he seeks to recapture blue collar vote

0 Comments
By Jarrett Renshaw
WASHINGTON

The AFL-CIO, the largest U.S. coalition of labor unions, endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, promising to launch an effort to beat Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

It became latest labor group to back the former vice president as he seeks to reclaim support from blue-collar workers who voted for Trump in 2016, especially in key election battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The 12.5 million-member, 55-union AFL-CIO is a reliable Democratic ally that was expected to endorse Biden after he became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. It endorsed Trump's Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The AFL-CIO's board voted to endorse Biden, the organization said.

"Joe Biden is a lifelong supporter of workers and has fought his entire career for living wages, health care, retirement security and civil rights," AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said in a statement.

The AFL-CIO hopes to grab some of Trump's support from working-class voters who have split from the Democratic Party on key issues such as energy and immigration.

"I'm running to be the best president for workers in American history. As we come out of this crisis, there is an incredible need and opportunity to create good-paying, union jobs across the country," Biden said in a statement.

In 2016, Trump promoted himself as a champion of workers, promising to rip up international trade agreements and close America's borders. The businessman-turned-politician is again courting these workers, arguing Biden's policies on energy and global affairs will cost them jobs.

Trump's blue-collar support helped him secure narrow 2016 victories in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin - so-called Rust Belt states with declining industries. Trumka told the Washington Post that the AFL-CIO will focus on these three states along with other election battlegrounds such as Florida, Arizona and Minnesota.

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Dry Curry Rice Omelette

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Get Your Taco Survival Kit In Japan: A Discussion with Chef Marco

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Kimono Fashion With A Twist

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #82: More Remote Work, More Cat Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Cities

Nagoro Scarecrow Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog