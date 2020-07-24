Bill Gates denies conspiracy theories he created virus outbreak

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Thursday pushed back against some of the conspiracy theories spreading online accusing him of creating the coronavirus outbreak.
"It's a bad combination of pandemic and social media and people looking for a very simple explanation," the Microsoft founder said during a CNN Town Hall interview.
Doctored photos and fabricated news articles crafted by conspiracy theorists -- shared thousands of times on social media platforms and messaging apps, in various languages -- targeting Gates have gained traction online since the start of the pandemic.
A video accusing Gates of wanting "to eliminate 15 percent of the population" through vaccination and electronic microchips has racked up millions of views on YouTube.
"Our foundation has given more money to buy vaccines to save lives than any group," Gates said, referring to his eponymous foundation.
He has pledged $250 million in efforts to fight the pandemic, and his foundation has spent billions of dollars improving health care in developing countries over the past 20 years.
"So you just turn that around. You say, OK, we're making money and we're trying to kill people with vaccines or by inventing something," Gates continued.
"And at least it's true, we're associated with vaccines, but you actually have sort of flipped the connection," he said, adding he hopes the conspiracies don't generate "vaccine hesitancy."
Since the start of the crisis, AFP Fact Check has debunked dozens of anti-Gates rumors circulating on platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram in languages including English, French, Spanish, Polish and Czech.
A number of accusations, including posts claiming that the FBI arrested Gates for biological terrorism or that he supports a Western plot to poison Africans, share a common thread.
They accuse the tycoon of exploiting the crisis, whether it is to "control people" or make money from selling vaccines.
"I'm a big believer in getting the truth out," Gates told CNN.
It is not the first time Gates has found himself targeted by conspiracy theorists. When Zika virus broke out in 2015 in Brazil, he was one of several powerful Western figures blamed for the disease.
Other rumors claim he is secretly a lizard, an old favorite among online trolls.© 2020 AFP
10 Comments
Tommy Eddy Kookabura
Where there is smoke there is fire....
BigYen
Of all the ridiculous, unintelligent and bizarre conspiracy theories that have barfed up from the depths since the Covid-19 pandemic started, the most ridiculous, unintelligent and bizarre ones would have to be the ones targeting Bill Gates.
You would have to be a lunatic to believe a single one of them.
SimondB
If you buy into this conspiracy you are dumber than an Arizonian rock. How stupid must people be to even consider this to be plausible? Yes, 15% of the population may die, but it will be from utter and complete stupidity.
Kazumichi
we need more information because there is no crucial evidence on either story.
he is meddled in the vaccine industry. Smells suspicious though
Jimizo
Conspiracy theorists are incorrigible. Can any of our resident conspiracy theorists flesh this out for us? George Soros and the globalists must fit in somewhere here.
Tommy Eddy Kookabura
What is a conspiracy theorist? Google it when it was first mentioned and at what event... Than see how the truth from that event came out later as proven fact.
Strangerland
The reality is that conspiracies require secrecy. And if the trump administration has shown us anything, people don’t keep secrets.
Peter Neil
Bill Gate has given away $45.5 billion to help humanity and all he's gotten for it is grief from morons.
quercetum
He's being attacked because he said it was useless to investigate China and the origins of the virus. There are also rumors that Gates invests in Chinese labs.
Jimizo
Someone with a particular pathology who leaps to conspiracies. In my experience, they tend to be not too clever, not stupid, but desperately want to feel they are more insightful than others. They often lean libertarian.
mrtinjp
The best way to hide facts is to package them in conspiracy theories and throw it in the open, no one is going to put there reputation on the line on any conspiracy theory. Gates is very deeply involved in the vaccination industry, just looks at the grants by the Gates foundation..
i@n
Why 15% ? And how to limit to only that?
Starbucks
If I was him I'd stop helping take the money out of the bank and burn it. What a world we live in.
savethegaijin
oh ffs are people really this stupid?