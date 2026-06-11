 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bill Gates arrives for a closed door interview before the House Oversight Committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein, in Washington
Bill Gates arrives for a closed door interview before the House Oversight Committee investigating late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Image: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst
world

Bill Gates testifies Epstein pressured him using knowledge of his affairs

0 Comments
By Nolan D. McCaskill
WASHINGTON

Bill Gates told members of Congress on Wednesday that he "did not fully understand the extent" of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes when he associated with the late ‌convicted sex offender to raise money for his philanthropic foundation.

Gates also testified that he never witnessed any criminal conduct from Epstein. He accused Epstein of blackmailing him over his extramarital affairs.

"These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but ‌they were painful for my family," Gates said, according to a copy of ⁠his opening statement. "Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities — in ⁠addition to many lies that ⁠he layered on top — to pressure me to re-engage with him."

Congress has been investigating the U.S. ‌Justice Department's handling of the Epstein case. The billionaire's testimony concerned his contacts with the convicted sex offender ⁠who ensnared women and girls from poor or unstable ⁠backgrounds.

The Microsoft Corp co-founder testified privately to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is investigating possible federal mismanagement in the cases against Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell and related issues.

U.S. Representative James Comer, the Republican committee chairman, asked Gates in a March letter ⁠to appear for an in-person transcribed interview.

Gates hired Jake Greenberg, who was the oversight panel's chief investigative ⁠official until December, to help him prepare for ‌the appearance, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. A committee spokesperson told Reuters the panel has not worked with Greenberg since his departure.

Epstein pleaded guilty to a Florida state felony prostitution charge in 2008 and served 13 months in jail.

Federal prosecutors charged him with sex trafficking of minors in 2019. Epstein ‌pleaded not guilty to those charges and died in what was ruled a suicide later that year before his trial.

Documents released by the Justice Department this year indicated that Gates and Epstein met repeatedly after Epstein's 2008 prison term to discuss expanding the tech billionaire's philanthropic efforts.

They also included pictures of Gates posing with females whose faces are redacted. Gates has previously said the relationship with Epstein was confined to philanthropy-related discussions and has said it was a mistake to meet with him.

Gates "took responsibility for his actions" in ​a February town hall meeting with employees of the Gates Foundation, a spokesperson for the philanthropic group told Reuters.

Gates' relationship with Epstein has drawn in the Gates Foundation, which said in April ‌it had begun an external review into its engagement with the late financier. Emails released in January by the Justice Department also showed communication between Epstein and the Gates Foundation's staff.

The House committee's probe includes authorities' handling of investigations and prosecutions, ‌plea deals, Epstein's death, failures to combat sex trafficking, ethics concerns and delays in the release of ⁠government files.

The Justice Department's release of ⁠millions of internal documents related to Epstein revealed his ​ties to many prominent people in politics, finance, academia and business, including President Donald Trump, ⁠who socialized extensively with Epstein in ‌the 1990s and 2000s.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi, fired by Trump in ​April, faced sharp criticism for her handling of the case. Some critics accused her of trying to shield Trump from scrutiny.

Trump opposed releasing the files until shortly before Congress overwhelmingly passed a law ordering their release.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Tokyo Pride Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The 5 Japanese Films at Cannes and When to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

Yufuin no Mori

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Nostalgic Corner of Tokyo Full of Character

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo